Reader Charles Sawicki sent two orchid photos and commentary (indented):

Here are some pictures of my favorite north American orchid, the showy Lady Slipper (Cypripedium reginae). These were taken in Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge in central Minnesota. They grow only in soggy, grassy or forested areas and are threatened or endangered throughout their range, which extends into Canada where temperatures can fall to -50° F. Quite rare in Minnesota, this is the best patch of plants I’ve found. Closeup of flowers which are about 2 inches tall.

Sexual reproduction for these plants is problematic. Most flowers are never pollinated since they don’t produce nectar to attract insects and are not self-fertile. It seems that fertilization is by pollen-collecting insects like megachilid bees or the wind. When fertilized, a single flower can produce 100,000 seeds as fine a flour dust which can be wind dispersed. However, growth to mature plants is highly improbable. In the first year, they only grow to a fraction of a millimeter in size and can take more than a decade to flower. The rare successful plants normally have their seedlings suppressed. For example, as seen in the next picture, the clumps of plants are surrounded by thick, tall grass.

Many have been killed off by collectors digging their rhizomes for replanting. Transplanting is rarely successful, since they require very particular damp conditions and symbiotic fungi to survive and reproduce. Charles Darwin attempted, without success, to cultivate these orchids. Clumps of orchid plants seen in soggy grass:

So how do these plants survive? The clumps seen above are a clue. Clumps are produced by one successful seed and slow vegetative reproduction of the rhizomes. Other factors support their survival. First is a very long life (some say 100 years or more) but no one knows for certain. They also produce a toxin which can be irritating to human skin. Possibly, this also discourages mammal and insect predators, since I’ve never seen signs of grazing on these orchid plants. This location has seven separate clumps of plants; possibly some disaster like a dry season fire suppressed the grass allowing some seeds to grow.

Here are two bird photos and some Honorary Cats® from Christopher Moss.

One more for your stash, Spinus pinus, the Pine Siskin. They flock with the redpolls, and this one is just developing his characteristic flash of yellow on the wings.

Spring must be arriving, as the purple finches have turned up. Carpodacus purpureus once was common across north America, but has been largely displaced by the House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus) introduced from Mexico and the western USA. We are lucky to still have the one, true ‘rosefinch’ here.

Tamiasciurus hudsonicus [ A small vignette of sciurine drama at the feeder. Two American red squirrels ],one of whom is impatient for his turn: