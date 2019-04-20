Caturday felid trifecta: Aleppo’s Cat Man returns, cat-themed ad for specs; a California museum features Ceiling Cat

This BBC article (click on screenshot) tells the story of the “Cat Man of Aleppo,” Mohammad Aljaleel, who used to take care of the feral and displaced cats of Aleppo. Then he had to leave the city when it was occupied by Syrian government forces.

Here’s a video of his earlier work:

Then trouble:

Just weeks after the video was filmed, Mohammad Aljaleel (known to everyone as Alaa) watched helplessly as his cat sanctuary was first bombed, then chlorine-gassed, during the intense final stages of the siege of Aleppo. Most of his 180 cats were lost or killed. Like thousands of other civilians he was trapped in the eastern half of the city under continuous bombardment from Russian and Syrian fighter jets. As the siege tightened, he was forced from one Aleppo district to another, witnessing unimaginable scenes of devastation. Yet throughout, he continued to look after the few surviving cats and to rescue people injured in the bombing, driving them to underground hospitals. [He helped cats as much as he helped people.]

He left, but now Mohammad is back saving cats in another town:

When the city fell in December 2016, he left in a convoy, his van crammed full of injured people and the last six cats from the sanctuary. “I’ve always felt it’s my duty and my pleasure to help people and animals whenever they need help,” Alaa says. “I believe that whoever does this will be the happiest person in the world, besides being lucky in his life.” After a brief recuperation in Turkey, he smuggled himself back into Syria – bringing a Turkish cat with him for company – and established a new cat sanctuary, bigger and better than the first one, in Kafr Naha, a village in opposition-held countryside west of Aleppo.

The new sanctuary has expanded to include an orphanage, a kindergarten and a veterinary clinic. Alaa and his team resemble a small development agency, providing services that government and international charities cannot or will not. He strongly believes that helping children to look after vulnerable animals teaches them the importance of kindness to all living creatures, and helps to heal their own war traumas. “Children and animals are the big losers in the Syrian war,” he says. “It’s the adults who so often behave badly.”

There’s a lot more about him and his work at the site. Just one more bit from the article:

“Our Prophet Muhammad was good to everybody. He spoke with all Christians and Jews. I believe in Moses, Jesus and Muhammad, because all of them had a noble aim. I’m a Muslim, but I am not a fanatic. I just take from religion everything that’s good and that I can learn things from,” Alaa says. Despite the difficulties he has endured, Alaa has always maintained a wicked sense of humour. At the new sanctuary, a tabby called Maxi the Marketing King is chief fundraiser, soliciting “green kisses” in the form of dollar bills via social media accounts.

Maxi, the chief fundraiser:

Alaa wears a T-shirt with “Maxi’s Slave” written on it, and gets ticked off for smoking too much or for not cooking gourmet meals. He admits his shortcomings. “We submit to Maxi’s authority as the ruler of his kingdom. But even with Maxi’s leadership it wasn’t easy to launch the new sanctuary,” he says.

Read more at the site.

Reader Kevin, who sent this, notes that “Specsavers is a chain that tests eyes and sells cut-price frames and lenses.” At first I didn’t get this, but I wasn’t looking closely during the last bit of the commercial.

From the Washington Post (click on screenshot below), a report on an art exhibit that features—wait for it—Ceiling Cat!

From the piece:

At the end of the exhibition “Snap+Share,” visitors to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will see a small cat staring down at them from a crudely cut rectangular hole in the ceiling [see above]. This is “Ceiling Cat,” a 2016 work by Eva and Franco Mattes, who have used a taxidermy kitty to re-create one of the Internet’s most popular and persistent memes: an image of the feline accompanied by variations on the phrase “Ceiling Cat is watching you . . . ” The original Ceiling Cat meme emerged more than a decade ago, with the tag line “Ceiling Cat is watching you masturbate.” But it has morphed and evolved with the usual rapidity of online culture. Among the many iterations is Ceiling Cat as God the Creator, speaking in the “lolcat” meme translation of the Bible: “At start, no has lyte. An Ceiling Cat sayz, i can haz lite? An lite wuz.”

THEY USED A DEAD CAT! That is reprehensible!

But of course this is art criticism, so they also have to explain Ceiling Cat with some gravitas:

Like several other works in the show, the Mattes sculpture makes physical something that exists primarily in the weightless, substance-free environment of the Internet. It captures both the playfulness of the culture that has evolved around snapping and sharing images, especially memes, even as it suggests the darker side of surveillance and control latent in our social networks. It’s also the main marketing image for the exhibition, and perhaps one of the few missteps in the curation of this otherwise thought-provoking and enlightening exhibition. . . . Just in case you might miss “Ceiling Cat” (which is small and above eye level), the museum has a little note on the wall: “See the artwork in the middle of the ceiling in this gallery. Photographs are not only permitted but encouraged.” With that, a bit of critical distance breaks down, and the thing that was otherwise being examined dispassionately — how our habits of transmitting images have evolved over the past century and a half — suddenly feels more like a game we’re required to play. The invitation to participate, to snap a picture of “Ceiling Cat,” doesn’t feel right, especially given the fundamental tension that develops in this show — between participation and conformity.

Screw that. It’s Ceiling Cat, who will punish Eva and Franco Mattes for using one of His poor deceased creatures as a form of pompous jouer.

