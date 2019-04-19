Reader and origami artist Robert Lang (see my post about him here) contributed some lovely photos of birds he saw in the neotropics. His notes are indented:

It has been a while since I sent some Reader’s Wildlife Photos™, but I recently was invited to Panama to talk about my favorite subject (which you’ve seen) and my host took my wife and I on several sight-seeing trips. These images are from a boat trip in the Gamboa Rainforest Reserve, which is on the shores of Gatún Lake, occupying a large part of the Panama Canal.

We first have the Snail Kite (Rostrhamus sociabilis), both females (the males are dark blue-gray). They did not historically live in Panama, but migratory birds have settled around the lake to feast on the snails, which were introduced to feed on the (invasive) water hyacinth.

The long, narrow, and sharply curved beak looks ideal for prying snails out of their shells.

And a different raptor, the Yellow-Headed Caracara (Milvago chimachima):

Next, we have a Limpkin (Aramus guarauna), which also feeds on the snails.

And other shore bird, the Little Blue Heron (Egretta caerulea). Now that is some serious blue!

The Northern Jacana (Jacana spinosa).

And last, a Flycatcher. I’m not positive, but it looks like the Panamanian Flycatcher (Myiarchus panamensis).

To come later: reptiles and amphibians!