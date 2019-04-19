Peeps arrive!

I am ashamed to admit that I LOVE Marshmallow Peeps; a confection of pure sugar and gelatin. I never buy them myself, but some of my friends stock up the day after Easter, when they’re half price, and give them to me. There is no quantity of Peeps that I cannot eat (two boxes at a time is nothing), and I like to slit open the packages and let them harden for a few days to give them a bit of a crunch:

They used to be available only at Easter, but now they make them for Halloween and Christmas, and so, if people are nice to me, I get them several times a year.

But because they are really an Easter candy, I present you today with some cool Peep Art. This first one, my favorite, won the Grand Prize at the Seattle Times Peep Art Contest in 2016. Here is ‘The Scream’ by Peepward Munch (“munch” is right!), created by Lisa Johnson.

CBS News has 15 more Peep pictures and dioramas; here are a few:

A Peep Car!

Sergeant Peepers Lonely Hearts Club Band:

And from the Racine Post, Peeperoni Pizza, by Ray “Moon” Johnson:

p.s. If you get Peeps and don’t want them, send them to me!