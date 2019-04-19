Peeps arrive!

I am ashamed to admit that I LOVE Marshmallow Peeps; a confection of pure sugar and gelatin. I never buy them myself, but some of my friends stock up the day after Easter, when they’re half price, and give them to me. There is no quantity of Peeps that I cannot eat (two boxes at a time is nothing), and I like to slit open the packages and let them harden for a few days to give them a bit of a crunch:
They used to be available only at Easter, but now they make them for Halloween and Christmas, and so, if people are nice to me, I get them several times a year.
But because they are really an Easter candy, I present you today with some cool Peep Art. This first one, my favorite, won the Grand Prize at the Seattle Times Peep Art Contest in 2016. Here is ‘The Scream’ by Peepward Munch (“munch” is right!), created by Lisa Johnson.
CBS News has 15 more Peep pictures and dioramas; here are a few:
A Peep Car!
Sergeant Peepers Lonely Hearts Club Band:
And from the Racine Post, Peeperoni Pizza, by Ray “Moon” Johnson:
p.s. If you get Peeps and don’t want them, send them to me!
Is there no bottom to some people’s debauchery?! 🙂
I was going to quote the same phrase, however, my comment admires PCCe’s endurance. If I ate that much sugar I don’t know what would happen (though it probably wouldn’t be good 😀 ).
Often I get obnoxiously wound up and then crash and feel tired.
You must also like meringue and pavlova then?
Sub 🐥
yep!
You learn something new every day. I’d have assumed that you’d hate Peeps.
I just made the mistake of googling peeps with my adblocker turned off
No accounting for taste, I guess, but you really do need to calm down about candy corn.
Sorry, but don’t tell me what to do.
Peeps, the candy corn of Easter.
Too funny!!
Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto — so said Terence, the Roman playwright.
Terrence, obvs, never encountered anyone binging on Peeps. 🙂
Peeps: sugar-coated sugar! And not just that glow-in-the-dark yellow anymore…local stores offer them in purple, pink, green, and blue too. I love their plump, squishy sweetness—-and instead of adding that old standard marshmallow to your mug of hot chocolate, try popping a Peep in there instead. Little face up. It’ll make you smile out loud 🙂
Hey Jerry, if you get too many of them, you can always try Peep Jousting! Plenty of YouTube videos on this, usually involving two Peeps with toothpick lances in a microwave. 🙂
Gosh, for a moment there, I thought you were announcing the arrival of Honey’s babies!
I like my Peeps any way I can get ’em! Stale and crunchy, fresh and squishy, and anywhere between.
Circus Peanuts, too.
The only good peep is a micro waved peep