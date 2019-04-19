Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday already! To be precise: Friday, April 19, 2019. It’s National Rice Ball Day, a holiday I don’t understand because what good is a rice ball without sushi or something else on top of it? Having just returned from Amsterdam, I’m also pleased to note that it’s Dutch-American Friendship Day, which doesn’t mean that you should befriend Dutch-Americans, but that we are celebrating the amity between our two countries. Wikipedia explains why the holiday occurs today:

. . . [this is] the day in 1782 when John Adams, later to become the second president of the United States, was received by the States General in The Hague and recognized as Minister Plenipotentiary of the United States of America. It was also the day that the house he had purchased at Fluwelen Burgwal 18 in The Hague was to become the first American Embassy in the world.

I bet you didn’t know that about the Embassy.

There are two drakes in the pond this morning; one is Gregory Peck (Honey’s husband), while the other is an interloper. And it’s Darwin Death Day (see below); the 137th anniversary of the Great Man’s demise.

Lots happened in history today, beginning with the onset of the Lisbon Massacre in 1506, in which hundreds of Jews, blamed for the drought and plague in Portugal at that time, were publicly slaughtered. On this day in 1770 there were two events: Captain James Cook (at that time still a lieutenant), glimpsed the eastern coast of what is now Australia. On the very same day, Marie Antoinette married Louis XVI of France (then the Dauphin) at a “proxy wedding”; the Dauphin wasn’t able to be there and there was a stand-in groom.

On April 19, 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with an American victory at Concord, Massachusetts. And, as noted above, today was the day in 1782 when the Netherlands recognized the U.S. as an independent country. In the Hague, the house of John Adams, who had secured this recognition, became the first American Embassy. On this day in 1927, Mae West was sentenced to ten days in jail for obscenity in her play Sex. It was a popular hit but a critical failure due to its themes of murder and prostitution, and eventually was forced to close.

Another two events on this day in 1943. In Poland, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising began when the remaining, undeported Jews resisted Nazi calls for surrender. The Nazis won, of course, killing 13,000 Jews and wiping out the ghetto. On the same day in Basel, Switzerland, the first deliberate acid trip took place, as Albert Hofmann deliberately took 250 micrograms of the drug three days after having observed its effects on him during research done three days earlier. As Wikipedia notes, “This day is now known as “Bicycle Day”, because [Hoffman] began to feel the effects of the drug as he rode home on a bike.”

On this day in 1956, Prince Rainier of Monaco married actress Grace Kelly, who became the Princess of Monaco, serving until her death in a car accident in 1982. In 1971, Charles Manson was sentenced to death for conspiracy in the Tate-LaBianca murders; his sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment. On this day in 1987, according to Wikipedia, “The Simpsons first appear as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, first starting with Good Night.” Here’s that first episode, which has some neurophilosophy:

On April 19, 1995, the Oklahoma City bombing, perpetrated by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, took place: the explosion of a huge bomb, placed in a truck parked beside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killed 168 people. McVeigh was executed in 2001, while Nichols is serving life without parole in a Supermax facility in Colorado, living on a cell block called “Bombers Row” along with Ramzi Yousef, Eric Rudolph, and Ted Kaczynski.

On this day in 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected Pope, becoming Benedict XVI. He resigned in 2013 and hasn’t yet gone to his maker. Exactly six years later, Fidel Castro resigned as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba. Finally it was on this day six years ago that Boston Marathon suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a shootout with police, and his brother Dzhokhar, wounded, was captured hiding inside a covered boat in a backyard in nearby Watertown.

Notables born on this day include Dickie Bird and Jayne Mansfield (both 1933), Elinor “Betty” Donohue (1937), the odious Stanley Fish (1939, 80 today), Ashley Judd (1968), and Kate Hudson (1979, 40 today). Dickie Bird is regarded as one of the greatest and most beloved cricket umpires. He’s still alive at 86, and here’s a film of him remembering his career:

Those who croaked on April 19 include Canaletto (1768), Benjamin Rush (1813), Lord Byron (1824), Charles Darwin (1882), Pierre Curie (1906), William Morton Wheeler (1937), Jim Corbett (1955), Daphne du Maurier (1989), Octavio Paz (1998, Nobel Laureate), evolutionist John Maynard Smith (2004), and Levon Helm (2012).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is mousing down by the Vistula. Malgorzata explains the first line:

Hili’s first line is the title of a book by Józef Mackiewicz (1969). The book was translated into English and published under this title. Your readers probably haven’t heard of it. Hili: One is not supposed to speak aloud. A: Why? Hili: In order not to startle the mice.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie trzeba głośno mówić.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Żeby myszy nie płoszyć.

A tweet from reader Barry. It’s well known that lion/tiger hybrids (“ligers” or “tiglons”) can be much larger than either parental species. Look at this monster:

Beautiful but that could swallow you whole. 😳pic.twitter.com/BTdAj9QDuu — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) April 18, 2019

In Hawaii, it’s Aloha Friday, as is every Friday. Reader Nilou sent this lovely albatross:

Hey! You! Happy #AlohaFriday from Tern Island!

🏝️😎🏄

Tern Island is within Hawaiian Islands #NationalWildlifeRefuge and is used by many seabird and marine species for nesting, feeding, and resting. And this mōlī (Laysan albatross) wishes you a restful, sunny weekend! pic.twitter.com/ew8fI1shm7 — USFWS Pacific Region (@USFWSPacific) April 12, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows that ant-parasitive beetles evolved very quickly after “eusocial” ants evolved. In fact, the imposter “clown beetles” are nearly as old (99 million years) as the oldest ants we know.

This is amazing: A beetle from Cretaceous amber shows that ant colony infiltrating beetles originated really fast after the first ants evolved eusociality. https://t.co/xUJwJcvu26 @eLife pic.twitter.com/xI42Y4tNkP — John Hawks (@johnhawks) April 17, 2019

Here’s the twitter translation for this beautiful and etiolated bee:

“A parasitic bee visited in the fallen tree of the jungle. It may be parasitic on other insects lurking inside the tree. Beautiful things have a dangerous side..”

Seamus and Bubbles! Such a lovely tale (sound up):

Seamus the lamb is blind, so he follows his favorite pig Bubbles everywhere — and she loves spending every minute of the day with him 💞 pic.twitter.com/50LczMbDXY — The Dodo (@dodo) April 18, 2019

Matthew had to explain this joke to me very carefully until I got it, and even then I didn’t think it was funny!

"My wife's gone to southern Spain to get her wonky nose fixed"

"Andalusia?"

"No, just the nose" — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) February 8, 2016

Tweets from Grania. First up: “The Happy Cement Mixer”:

Tears are streaming down my face pic.twitter.com/pGenKzjkr3 — Gleñ Matthews 🏳️‍🌈🍑🦈 (@GlenMaffews) April 18, 2019

LOL. I agree!

What the literal fuck is with everyone elected to public office these days tweeting like a deranged high schooler? Jesus Christ. Grow up. https://t.co/eCP2a63J4t — Ari NotGayEnoughForSlate Cohn (@AriCohn) April 18, 2019

NSFW!

And a distracted kitteh:

My kitty trying to drink water but getting distracted by her tail pic.twitter.com/8xVERlGoQU — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) April 17, 2019