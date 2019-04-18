Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, April 18, 2019. It’s National Animal Cracker Day (do kids still eat those?). I loved them as a kid, biting the heads off the animals first. You can read more about the history of animal crackers here. And it’s International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as “World Heritage Day.”

On this day in 1521, Martin Luther’s trial for heresy began during the Diet of Worms. Refusing to recant his criticisms of the Catholic Church, he was eventually excommunicated. Here’s Pope Leo X’s Papal Bull from 1520 listing Luther’s errors and threatening him with expulsion. You can make out most of the the Latin (I’d never seen a Papal Bull before, a name that has inspired many jokes):

Moving ahead several centuries, it was on this day in 1909 that Joan of Arc was beatified by the Vatican. That’s the first step on the road to sainthood, which Joan achieved in 1920.

On April 18, 1923, Yankee Stadium was opened, and has been called “The House the Ruth Built”, referring to star Babe Ruth, whose best years as a hitter began at that time. (His famous 60-home-run season was in 1927.) And here is a weird one that someone should check: Wikipedia says that on this day in 1930, “The British Broadcasting Corporation announced that “there is no news” in their evening report.” The link says this:

On Easter weekend in 1930 (18 April), this reliance on newspaper wire services left the radio news service with no information to report after saying “There is no news today”. Piano music was played instead.

Only the Beeb would say “there is no news today” rather than “we were not given any news today”!

Finally, it was on April 18 of 1983 that a suicide bomber in Lebanon, driving a van packed with explosives, destroyed the U.S. embassy in Beirut, killing 63. It’s considered the beginning of Islamist attacks on U.S. targets.

Notables born on this day include Lucrezia Borgia (1480), Clarence Darrow (1857), Pigmeat Markham (1904), Joy Davidman (1915), Hayley Mills (1946), James Woods (1947), Susan Faludi (1959), Conan O’Brien (1963), and Melissa Joan Hart (1976).

Hayley Mills and her faux twin (in the movie “The Parent Trap”) was one of the first love objects for boys of my generation, along with Annette Funicello. I found this short video describing what happened to her after her fame in Disney movies:

Those who died on this day include Julius Caesar (1636, yes, there was an English one), Erasmus Darwin (1802), Ernie Pyle (1945), Albert Einstein (1955), and Thor Heyerdahl (2002).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili speaks obliquely, and Malgorzata explains:

“Hili just sees too much of the interesting Spring-y world. She can’t process everything. But she thinks that it’s wonderful and she does not mind that there are so many new and interesting things about that she cannot see them all. She is overwhelmed but it’s OK, it’s “cool”.”

Hili: The world has become more interesting. A: Do you see something? Hili: I’m overwhelmed, but it’s cool.

In Polish:

Hili: Świat stał się ciekawszy.

Ja: Coś widzisz?

Hili: Wręcz zbyt wiele, ale to fajne.

Several readers sent me this Facebook meme on faith versus fact:

From reader Barry (I may have posted this before). The raccoon is clearly a color mutant:

Because everything sucks, please enjoy this raccoon in a necktie bib eating grapes out of a bowl.

Tweets from Grania. Someday this d*g will be able to handle that ball with ease:

A tweet from the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office:

A lovely flyby from the ISS. Do you recognize the areas?

A flyby of Earth from the International Space Station. So amazing view …

A flyby of Earth from the International Space Station. So amazing view …

Credit: NASA

That ginger and white moggie has a wicked left hook:

You guys will like this

You guys will like this

by Thirsto/Imgur

Cats have been used by capitalists to sell goods for a long time. . .

Today's Vintage Ad With Bizarrely Out-Of-Place Cats. I assume they're calculating the price of soap. pic.twitter.com/neBYJkKl71 — Undine (@HorribleSanity) April 9, 2019

Tweets from Matthew, the first one showing a beautiful weevil:

This very colorful broad-nosed weevil was the star of today's hike.

. . . and some even more beautiful stick insects:

ZOMG look at these gorgeous newly described stick insects from Madagascar! 😍😍 Research link: https://t.co/po2dSytl2D 📷: Bruno Kneubühler

In honor of yesterday’s Bat Appreciation Day, which I forgot:

As if it wasn't incredible enough to modify their hands so that a wing is formed between the fingers, #bats can also fly with their babies attached.

Look closely! 👀#BatAppreciationDay #MammalWatching pic.twitter.com/85ttbijEQa — Jack Ashby (@JackDAshby) April 17, 2019

This is really informative:

#Snake locomotion is more varied than you may think.

#Snake locomotion is more varied than you may think.

Here a #puffadder is using rectilinear locomotion also known as #ribwalking. This method uses antagonistic muscle pairs attached to each rib and is a common form of locomotion in bulkier #vipers and #pythons (vid is mine)

Remember the joke: “Go forth and multiply?” “We can’t—we’re adders!”