Reader Joe Dickinson is back with some photos from California; his notes are indented.

Here are some photos from a recent trip up to Tomales Bay and Point Reyes, north of San Francisco. I’ve fleshed them out with some shots from earlier trips to the same area. A second set will follow shortly. There were big rafts of scaup ducks, probably greater scaup (Aythya marila) out on the bay

Tule elk (Cervus canadensis nannodes) are found in a refuge at the end of Point Reyes. I particularly like the cow lying down in a bed of flowers. The bulls are from another year and at a different season.

Here the best of the “context” shots. The point has a long, curved ocean beach and, before you reach the elk refuge, a nice trail follows a fresh water seep that is damed behind dunes at the edge of the beach. We have had a wet spring, so everything was nice and green.

These California poppies (Eschscholzia californica) were among many flowers along that trail.

This, I’m pretty sure, is a garter snake of the genus Thamnophis but I can’t identify the species.

I’m more accustomed to seeing them in fresh water wetlands, but this great blue heron (Ardea herodias) is on a rock in the intertidal zone.