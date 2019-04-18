Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Joe Dickinson is back with some photos from California; his notes are indented.

Here are some photos from a recent trip up to Tomales Bay and Point Reyes, north of San Francisco.  I’ve fleshed them out with some shots from earlier trips to the same area.  A second set will follow shortly.

There were big rafts of scaup ducks, probably greater scaup (Aythya marila) out on the bay

Tule elk (Cervus canadensis nannodes) are found in a refuge at the end of Point Reyes.  I particularly like the cow lying down in a bed of flowers.  The bulls are from another year and at a different season.

Here the best of the “context” shots.  The point has a long, curved ocean beach and, before you reach the elk refuge, a nice trail follows a fresh water seep that is damed behind dunes at the edge of the beach.  We have had a wet spring, so everything was nice and green.

These California poppies (Eschscholzia californica) were among many flowers along that trail.

This, I’m pretty sure, is a garter snake of the genus Thamnophis but I can’t identify the species.

I’m more accustomed to seeing them in fresh water wetlands, but this great blue heron (Ardea herodias) is on a rock in the intertidal zone.

 

7 Comments

  1. David C
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photographs. The snake is a gophersnake, Pituophis catenifer.

    Reply
    • ROBERT B ESTRADA
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 9:50 am | Permalink

      Thanks, Was going to say it was a gopher snake nut did not know the binominial.

      Reply
  2. merilee
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    Love Point Reyes! Thanks for the photos, Joe.

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    What a beautiful spot. I’ve got to plan a road trip.

    Reply
  5. Matt
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 9:53 am | Permalink

    Down by the Lighthouse is a great spot for whale-watching.

    Reply
  6. Mark R.
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 10:17 am | Permalink

    The California coast is beautiful…I can almost hear the surf and smell the ocean. Those elk have quite the refuge.

    Reply

