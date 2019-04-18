Reader Joe Dickinson is back with some photos from California; his notes are indented.
Here are some photos from a recent trip up to Tomales Bay and Point Reyes, north of San Francisco. I’ve fleshed them out with some shots from earlier trips to the same area. A second set will follow shortly.
There were big rafts of scaup ducks, probably greater scaup (Aythya marila) out on the bay
Tule elk (Cervus canadensis nannodes) are found in a refuge at the end of Point Reyes. I particularly like the cow lying down in a bed of flowers. The bulls are from another year and at a different season.
Here the best of the “context” shots. The point has a long, curved ocean beach and, before you reach the elk refuge, a nice trail follows a fresh water seep that is damed behind dunes at the edge of the beach. We have had a wet spring, so everything was nice and green.
These California poppies (Eschscholzia californica) were among many flowers along that trail.
This, I’m pretty sure, is a garter snake of the genus Thamnophis but I can’t identify the species.
I’m more accustomed to seeing them in fresh water wetlands, but this great blue heron (Ardea herodias) is on a rock in the intertidal zone.
Beautiful photographs. The snake is a gophersnake, Pituophis catenifer.
Thanks, Was going to say it was a gopher snake nut did not know the binominial.
Love Point Reyes! Thanks for the photos, Joe.
Love Point Reyes! Thanks for the photos, Joe.
What a beautiful spot. I’ve got to plan a road trip.
Down by the Lighthouse is a great spot for whale-watching.
The California coast is beautiful…I can almost hear the surf and smell the ocean. Those elk have quite the refuge.