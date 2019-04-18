More words I hate

It’s time for another edition of Words I hate, with the implicit invitation of readers to share words (or phrases) that they find repugnant. I have but two today:
1.) Relatable. Yes, this is in some dictionaries, but it really grates on me for reasons I can’t understand. Perhaps it’s because HuffPo, my bête noire, uses it so frequently, as in the following article (click on screenshot).
2.) Word. And here I mean the use of this word in a single sentence, as in this entry from the Urban Dictionary:
But I often see an individual using it to praise themselves, meaning “What I just said was awesome, and pay attention to it.” For example, to put a number of things that irritate me in a single sentence, “Beyoncé’s new album from Coachella just dropped, and it’s awesome. Word.”
Have at it. After all, the purpose of this post is to blow off steam. And if you want to say something like “Languages evolves, and this is fine,” please refrain.
Word. As it were.
Languages evolve, and this is fine.
Just joking!
‘Problematic’ grates on me, not in itself but in its overuse by woke folk to show their dislike of something. Example: ‘Wow, Richard Dawkins is SO problematic.’ ‘Game of Thrones’s depiction of women is SO problematic.’ Ugh.
“Problematize” is even worse.
Oh god! I hate that word and hear it too often from the mouths of my lecturers. ‘Let’s try and problematize Henry James’s portrayal of women in “The Turn of the Screw”’.
Give me strength!
I very much dislike it when someone who barely knows me calls me “buddy.”
OK, pal. I won’t do that.
Thanks Doc! 🙂
🙂
But I fully agree about “buddy” from a stranger. Very patronizing — wittingly (worse) or not.
I also don’t like it when a stranger or acquaintance calls me by a nickname, which, though common for a person with my first name, is only used towards me by my mother.
I am careful to find out:
– How does one properly pronounce someone’s name
– How do they they prefer to be addressed (I often ask directly)
And then I strictly address them the way they prefer to be addressed.
You reminded me of another peeve – people using the diminutive of a name. Even if it it not intended, it comes across as condescending. Besides, I’m over 70!! 🙂 One exception – Dougie Buckets when I sink a few 3 pointers.
How ya feel about “Sport,” “Chief,” “Ace,” “Mack,” and “Big Guy”? 🙂
I have less issues with new words than with the misuse of existing ones. If we say gender when we mean sex, or disinterested when we mean uninterested (to take two common misappropriations) what are we supposed to say when we want to mean gender or disinterested in a sentence?
I agree. Neologisms will either persist in the language or fade depending on their usefulness, but the misuse of existing words and phrases only subtracts. The classic example, of course, is “begs the question”, but that ship has sailed and isn’t coming back. Even to point out its nearly universal misuse is to be branded a pedant. And so the meaning of a phrase describing an important and common logical fallacy is obliterated.
PCC and everyone else are still entitled to be annoyed by trivialities. 🙂
I still point out when “beg the question” is misused. Fight to the death!
“Fewer” issues!
Touché!
indeed
Have we mentioned the term “bougie”, a corruption of bourgeois? My daughter said that recently, and I almost went off.
Never heard that one. I would assume they were referring to a clump of dried nose mucus!
I made the same assumption
It ook me a moment at the time. It’s pronounced Boo-zhi, from that and the context, I gussed what it was.
Using “Word” as a complete statement is intellectual laziness. The proper expression is “Word to your mother.”
Pulcritude. It’s such an ugly word.
I would like to advocate for a change in the meaning of the word “malinger”. It *should* mean, “to lurk about with ill intent”, instead of “to feign illness to get out of work”.
I want this change because it seems (superficially at least) to better match its roots: mal = bad, linger = to stay in a place longer than necessary. Plus, I often want to humorously use this term on my students when I find them in a lab at odd hours of the day or night.
This change would be analogous to one that has already happened to “nonplussed”, which officially means to be so surprised as to be rendered speechless or uncertain as to how to act. I rarely see it used this way any more. Instead, even news organizations use it to mean its opposite: Imperturbable in the face of a dramatic event. It seems we needed a word with this meaning, nonplussed sounded like it fit the bill, and now this is how it is mostly used.
So, let’s change the meaning of malinger!
What single word synonym would you use to take up the duties of “malinger” [feign illness]? Small point: Your analysis of the roots is wrong – it comes from the French malingrer it seems which is “to suffer”, which in turn is said to be a mash up of mingre “sickly, miserable” and malade “ill”.
I, personally
Obamacare
Ironically [when it isn’t ironic]
Awesome
My bad
No worries
There you go [table service]
I love no worries. I use it all the time (instead of “no problem”, “you’re welcome”), after absorbing it traveling around Australia, NZ, and Ireland.
Curious why you find it irritating (of course this is all just personal taste).
I also often say “cheers” for thanks.
“No worries”: To me it closes off an interaction somewhat while there are warmer, more thoughtful or wittier replies that open up conversational possibilities.
Depending on my relationship to the other party I might say “it was a pleasure”, “the pleasure’s mine”, “you deserve it!”, “it was fun to do” – what you never say of course is “it’s my job.”
Even when it’s an impersonal interaction with a stranger there’s usually a more interesting response that shows one has been paying attention to events or to the personality of the other person:
“Thank you so much for fixing that, I was worried I’d miss Downton Abbey, Fox News, or x”
Replying with “no worries” is safe, but there’s warmer or wittier & more attentive replies that can raise the game. Get them to laugh for example.
“No worries” is dull.
I like Awesome, My Bad and No Worries.
I’m bad. I’m nation-wide.
Relating to table service how about “I’ll grab you a table”.
I dislike “relatable,” too; it ranks (and rankles) right there with “concerning” for me.
“Word,” I’ve got no problem with, except it hasn’t been hip or cool since before the heyday of Vanilla Ice. 🙂
‘Guys’ when used to include females in a mixed gender group. Grrr!
Yes, bad behavior!
Personally, I believe obstruction has changed in meaning, possibly having become meaningless.
Could you please provide examples? (Seriously: I haven’t noticed this.)
Funny…
“Relatable” used in my writing class as a student comment on another student’s writing MAKES ME CRAZY. It’s a non-response. “I find this story really relatable.” YEP, THE STUDENT FKG TOLD IT ALL RIGHT.
That and “flows.” “The story really flows.”
Like shit down your leg.
REDACTED for censored.
I like “Word!” because it makes you sound fleek, lit and woke.
I quite enjoy the Canadian maritime use of “buddy” in the third person. As a substitute for “the guy”. Example: Buddy went to the shop and got a beer.
I hear “dude” used the same way, also without a the definite article “the.” (“Dude split before the cops arrived.”)
I’m sure this comes up often, but using jealous when you mean envious. Like saying that you’re jealous of this or that celebrity. I imagine they’d be surprised to know that seeing as you don’t even know them.
Societal. What’s wrong with social?
Doable. it may be a valid word but I much prefer possible.
Even though I loathe Trump, I hate it when he is referred to as Drumpf. I’m not a Christian but I hate it when Jesus is referred to as Jebus. There’s a self satisfied “Ha! Take that!” implied. They think they’re being clever when they’re being the opposite.
I concur. John Oliver always does this kind of thing — making fun of “foreign” names and “foreign” accents. It’s only funny if you’re an ignoramus who’s never tried to speak another language.
And if we want to laugh about national stereotypes, how about starting with stuck up poms who think there’s something inherently funny in the fact that languages other than English exist.
(In other news, one German name that is kinda interesting is the original form of Boeing — here in Germany it’s spelled Böing. I still find that kinda funny, just because it would have been a much better name for a company that makes engine parts!)
As long as we’re airing usage beefs, I’ve got a couple questions:
Has the distinction between “like” and “as” disappeared? (“Like” is a preposition; “as,” a conjunction, introducing a clause. Thus, “I complain in comments like this” but “I hate ‘relatable,’ just as Jerry hates it”.) I try to observe the distinction, at least in formal writing, but more and more I see writers, even educated and otherwise articulate writers, using “like” where “as” would ordinarily be considered appropriate.
How about “if” and “whether”? “If” is conditional (“If the cold front comes through, it will snow”/”If he shows up, we’ll go to the party”). “Whether” indicates an alternative (“I don’t know whether she’s going”). I often see (and sometimes find myself using) “if” where “whether” would be considered appropriate. The rule of thumb I try to go with is, if you could add “or not,” go with “whether.”
Adjectives: “comedic” for “comic”.
What’s next, “tragedic” for “tragic”?
Been lucky I guess, in that I’ve yet to encounter “tragedic” (and wouldn’t know how to pronounce it if I did). 🙂
What gets my goat is people saying someone is “flaunting the law” when they mean the opposite — flouting the law.
If you object to a word like “relatable” (which I’m not crazy about, either) then I think it’s incumbent on you to suggest a synonym in current use. I can’t think of one with the precise meaning. Can you?
My main gripe is more with the lazy ubiquity of certain phrases than with the words themselves. Current examples include describing a default option as a “go to” and tagging “going forward” onto a sentence that is clearly about the future anyway.