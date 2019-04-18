More words I hate

It’s time for another edition of Words I hate, with the implicit invitation of readers to share words (or phrases) that they find repugnant. I have but two today:

1.) Relatable. Yes, this is in some dictionaries, but it really grates on me for reasons I can’t understand. Perhaps it’s because HuffPo, my bête noire, uses it so frequently, as in the following article (click on screenshot).

2.) Word.  And here I mean the use of this word in a single sentence, as in this entry from the Urban Dictionary:

But I often see an individual using it to praise themselves, meaning “What I just said was awesome, and pay attention to it.” For example, to put a number of things that irritate me in a single sentence, “Beyoncé’s new album from Coachella just dropped, and it’s awesome. Word.”

Have at it. After all, the purpose of this post is to blow off steam. And if you want to say something like “Languages evolves, and this is fine,” please refrain.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 18, 2019 at 12:30 pm and filed under Get off my lawn!, grammar. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

50 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:31 pm | Permalink

    Word. As it were.

    Reply
  2. Daniel Sharp
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    Languages evolve, and this is fine.

    Just joking!

    ‘Problematic’ grates on me, not in itself but in its overuse by woke folk to show their dislike of something. Example: ‘Wow, Richard Dawkins is SO problematic.’ ‘Game of Thrones’s depiction of women is SO problematic.’ Ugh.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:44 pm | Permalink

      “Problematize” is even worse.

      Reply
      • Daniel Sharp
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

        Oh god! I hate that word and hear it too often from the mouths of my lecturers. ‘Let’s try and problematize Henry James’s portrayal of women in “The Turn of the Screw”’.

        Give me strength!

        Reply
  3. Douglas E
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:38 pm | Permalink

    I very much dislike it when someone who barely knows me calls me “buddy.”

    Reply
    • DrBrydon
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:41 pm | Permalink

      OK, pal. I won’t do that.

      Reply
      • Douglas E
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:47 pm | Permalink

        Thanks Doc! 🙂

        Reply
      • jblilie
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:55 pm | Permalink

        🙂

        But I fully agree about “buddy” from a stranger. Very patronizing — wittingly (worse) or not.

        I also don’t like it when a stranger or acquaintance calls me by a nickname, which, though common for a person with my first name, is only used towards me by my mother.

        I am careful to find out:
        – How does one properly pronounce someone’s name
        – How do they they prefer to be addressed (I often ask directly)

        And then I strictly address them the way they prefer to be addressed.

        Reply
        • Douglas E
          Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

          You reminded me of another peeve – people using the diminutive of a name. Even if it it not intended, it comes across as condescending. Besides, I’m over 70!! 🙂 One exception – Dougie Buckets when I sink a few 3 pointers.

          Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

      How ya feel about “Sport,” “Chief,” “Ace,” “Mack,” and “Big Guy”? 🙂

      Reply
  4. Simon Hayward
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:41 pm | Permalink

    I have less issues with new words than with the misuse of existing ones. If we say gender when we mean sex, or disinterested when we mean uninterested (to take two common misappropriations) what are we supposed to say when we want to mean gender or disinterested in a sentence?

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:01 pm | Permalink

      I agree. Neologisms will either persist in the language or fade depending on their usefulness, but the misuse of existing words and phrases only subtracts. The classic example, of course, is “begs the question”, but that ship has sailed and isn’t coming back. Even to point out its nearly universal misuse is to be branded a pedant. And so the meaning of a phrase describing an important and common logical fallacy is obliterated.

      PCC and everyone else are still entitled to be annoyed by trivialities. 🙂

      Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:07 pm | Permalink

      “Fewer” issues!

      Reply
      • Stephen Barnard
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

        Touché!

        Reply
      • Simon Hayward
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

        indeed

        Reply
  5. DrBrydon
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

    Have we mentioned the term “bougie”, a corruption of bourgeois? My daughter said that recently, and I almost went off.

    Reply
    • jblilie
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:56 pm | Permalink

      Never heard that one. I would assume they were referring to a clump of dried nose mucus!

      Reply
      • Simon Hayward
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

        I made the same assumption

        Reply
      • DrBrydon
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:05 pm | Permalink

        It ook me a moment at the time. It’s pronounced Boo-zhi, from that and the context, I gussed what it was.

        Reply
  6. Mike Anderson
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

    Using “Word” as a complete statement is intellectual laziness. The proper expression is “Word to your mother.”

    Reply
  7. nolainnkeeper6
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    Pulcritude. It’s such an ugly word.

    Reply
  8. Charlie
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:54 pm | Permalink

    I would like to advocate for a change in the meaning of the word “malinger”. It *should* mean, “to lurk about with ill intent”, instead of “to feign illness to get out of work”.

    I want this change because it seems (superficially at least) to better match its roots: mal = bad, linger = to stay in a place longer than necessary. Plus, I often want to humorously use this term on my students when I find them in a lab at odd hours of the day or night.

    This change would be analogous to one that has already happened to “nonplussed”, which officially means to be so surprised as to be rendered speechless or uncertain as to how to act. I rarely see it used this way any more. Instead, even news organizations use it to mean its opposite: Imperturbable in the face of a dramatic event. It seems we needed a word with this meaning, nonplussed sounded like it fit the bill, and now this is how it is mostly used.

    So, let’s change the meaning of malinger!

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

      What single word synonym would you use to take up the duties of “malinger” [feign illness]? Small point: Your analysis of the roots is wrong – it comes from the French malingrer it seems which is “to suffer”, which in turn is said to be a mash up of mingre “sickly, miserable” and malade “ill”.

      Reply
  9. Michael Fisher
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:56 pm | Permalink

    I, personally
    Obamacare
    Ironically [when it isn’t ironic]
    Awesome
    My bad
    No worries
    There you go [table service]

    Reply
    • jblilie
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

      I love no worries. I use it all the time (instead of “no problem”, “you’re welcome”), after absorbing it traveling around Australia, NZ, and Ireland.

      Curious why you find it irritating (of course this is all just personal taste).

      I also often say “cheers” for thanks.

      Reply
      • Michael Fisher
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

        “No worries”: To me it closes off an interaction somewhat while there are warmer, more thoughtful or wittier replies that open up conversational possibilities.

        Depending on my relationship to the other party I might say “it was a pleasure”, “the pleasure’s mine”, “you deserve it!”, “it was fun to do” – what you never say of course is “it’s my job.”

        Even when it’s an impersonal interaction with a stranger there’s usually a more interesting response that shows one has been paying attention to events or to the personality of the other person:

        “Thank you so much for fixing that, I was worried I’d miss Downton Abbey, Fox News, or x”
        Replying with “no worries” is safe, but there’s warmer or wittier & more attentive replies that can raise the game. Get them to laugh for example.

        “No worries” is dull.

        Reply
      • darrelle
        Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

        I like Awesome, My Bad and No Worries.

        I’m bad. I’m nation-wide.

        Reply
    • Glenda Palmer
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:53 pm | Permalink

      Relating to table service how about “I’ll grab you a table”.

      Reply
  10. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:56 pm | Permalink

    I dislike “relatable,” too; it ranks (and rankles) right there with “concerning” for me.

    “Word,” I’ve got no problem with, except it hasn’t been hip or cool since before the heyday of Vanilla Ice. 🙂

    Reply
  11. Frank Bath
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:57 pm | Permalink

    ‘Guys’ when used to include females in a mixed gender group. Grrr!

    Reply
  12. painedumonde
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    Personally, I believe obstruction has changed in meaning, possibly having become meaningless.

    Reply
  13. mikeb
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    “Relatable” used in my writing class as a student comment on another student’s writing MAKES ME CRAZY. It’s a non-response. “I find this story really relatable.” YEP, THE STUDENT FKG TOLD IT ALL RIGHT.

    That and “flows.” “The story really flows.”

    Like shit down your leg.

    Reply
  14. Heike
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:01 pm | Permalink

    REDACTED for censored.

    Reply
  15. docbill1351
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

    I like “Word!” because it makes you sound fleek, lit and woke.

    Reply
  16. GBJames
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:05 pm | Permalink

    I quite enjoy the Canadian maritime use of “buddy” in the third person. As a substitute for “the guy”. Example: Buddy went to the shop and got a beer.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

      I hear “dude” used the same way, also without a the definite article “the.” (“Dude split before the cops arrived.”)

      Reply
  17. Ken Pidcock
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:11 pm | Permalink

    I’m sure this comes up often, but using jealous when you mean envious. Like saying that you’re jealous of this or that celebrity. I imagine they’d be surprised to know that seeing as you don’t even know them.

    Reply
  18. Alan Clark
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    Societal. What’s wrong with social?

    Doable. it may be a valid word but I much prefer possible.

    Reply
  19. pablo
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    Even though I loathe Trump, I hate it when he is referred to as Drumpf. I’m not a Christian but I hate it when Jesus is referred to as Jebus. There’s a self satisfied “Ha! Take that!” implied. They think they’re being clever when they’re being the opposite.

    Reply
    • Yakaru
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:56 pm | Permalink

      I concur. John Oliver always does this kind of thing — making fun of “foreign” names and “foreign” accents. It’s only funny if you’re an ignoramus who’s never tried to speak another language.

      And if we want to laugh about national stereotypes, how about starting with stuck up poms who think there’s something inherently funny in the fact that languages other than English exist.

      (In other news, one German name that is kinda interesting is the original form of Boeing — here in Germany it’s spelled Böing. I still find that kinda funny, just because it would have been a much better name for a company that makes engine parts!)

      Reply
  20. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:24 pm | Permalink

    As long as we’re airing usage beefs, I’ve got a couple questions:

    Has the distinction between “like” and “as” disappeared? (“Like” is a preposition; “as,” a conjunction, introducing a clause. Thus, “I complain in comments like this” but “I hate ‘relatable,’ just as Jerry hates it”.) I try to observe the distinction, at least in formal writing, but more and more I see writers, even educated and otherwise articulate writers, using “like” where “as” would ordinarily be considered appropriate.

    How about “if” and “whether”? “If” is conditional (“If the cold front comes through, it will snow”/”If he shows up, we’ll go to the party”). “Whether” indicates an alternative (“I don’t know whether she’s going”). I often see (and sometimes find myself using) “if” where “whether” would be considered appropriate. The rule of thumb I try to go with is, if you could add “or not,” go with “whether.”

    Reply
  21. mfdempsey1946
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

    Adjectives: “comedic” for “comic”.

    What’s next, “tragedic” for “tragic”?

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

      Been lucky I guess, in that I’ve yet to encounter “tragedic” (and wouldn’t know how to pronounce it if I did). 🙂

      Reply
  22. Yakaru
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:44 pm | Permalink

    What gets my goat is people saying someone is “flaunting the law” when they mean the opposite — flouting the law.

    Reply
  23. Stephen Barnard
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

    If you object to a word like “relatable” (which I’m not crazy about, either) then I think it’s incumbent on you to suggest a synonym in current use. I can’t think of one with the precise meaning. Can you?

    Reply
  24. JezGrove
    Posted April 18, 2019 at 1:58 pm | Permalink

    My main gripe is more with the lazy ubiquity of certain phrases than with the words themselves. Current examples include describing a default option as a “go to” and tagging “going forward” onto a sentence that is clearly about the future anyway.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: