Ceiling Cat bless the Phoenix Fire Department

I doubt the quacking mother here was asking for help rather than just quacking in distress, but that’s not implied. At any rate, these firefighters restore my faith in humanity.
Lagniappe: Another duck rescue, which I believe I’ve posted before, but so what? This one may be in Czechoslovakia. Around the world, we have some really nice Quack Responders.
Czechoslovakia?
Good point. “Hasiči” on the shirts suggests Czechia although the original video has an on-scene TV lady brandishing a mic with a Slovak TV channel logo on it so I go for Slovakia.
Google translate identifies it as Czech. Click on the image:
Lovely. I can almost believe that Mama is counting the returns. Maybe she can in her fashion.
In the background you can hear Eva, the dispatcher, such a nice robot lady.