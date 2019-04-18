Ceiling Cat bless the Phoenix Fire Department

I doubt the quacking mother here was asking for help rather than just quacking in distress, but that’s not implied. At any rate, these firefighters restore my faith in humanity.

Lagniappe: Another duck rescue, which I believe I’ve posted before, but so what? This one may be in Czechoslovakia. Around the world, we have some really nice Quack Responders.

5 Comments

  1. Tulis
    Czechoslovakia?

    • Michael Fisher
      Good point. “Hasiči” on the shirts suggests Czechia although the original video has an on-scene TV lady brandishing a mic with a Slovak TV channel logo on it so I go for Slovakia.

      • vierotchka
        Google translate identifies it as Czech. Click on the image:

  2. Michael Fisher
    Lovely. I can almost believe that Mama is counting the returns. Maybe she can in her fashion.

  3. painedumonde
    In the background you can hear Eva, the dispatcher, such a nice robot lady.

