Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s not a banner day for either historical events or the births and deaths of famous people. I do my best, but I can’t make stuff happen in the past.

It was on April 17, 1397, when, or so Wikipedia reports (and I’m getting increasingly skeptical of their reports) that Geoffrey Chaucer related his Canterbury tales to the court of Richard II. As Wikipedia notes, “Chaucer scholars have also identified this date (in 1387) as the start of the book’s pilgrimage to Canterbury.” On this date in 1907, the immigration center on Ellis Island, in New York Harbor, processed its record number of immigrants: 11,747 people. On April 17, 1949, the Republic of Ireland came into being when, at midnight, 26 Irish counties officially left the British Commonwealth.

On this day in 1961, the disastrous Bay of Pigs Invasion took place when a group of CIA-supported Cuban Exiles landed at that bay, aiming to overthrow Fidel Castro. The failure was complete within three days, with 67 Cuban exiles killed in action and ten others, including two other Americans, executed or died after capture. Finally, exactly eight years later, Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy on June 6 of the previous year. Now 75, and having the 50th anniversary of his sentencing today, he remains in prison in California.

Notables born on this day include Samuel Chase (1741), J. P. Morgan (1847), Thornton Wilder (1897), Harry Reasoner (1923), Cynthia Ozick (1928), Olivia Hussey (1951), Nick Hornby (1957), Liz Phair (1967), and Victoria Beckham (1974).

Those who fell asleep on April 17 include Benjamin Franklin (1790), Louise Nevelson (1988), Piet Hein (1996), Linda McCartney (1988), and Gabriel García Márquez (2014, Nobel Laureate). McCartney (née Eastman) was married to Paul McCartney for 29 years and had four children with him; she died of breast cancer in 1998. Here’s a song that Paul wrote about his quiet times with Linda at their place in Scotland:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili analogizes the children of the town with the trees in the park along the Vistula River:

Hili: Look at the playing field. A: What do you see there? Hili: The children are blooming.

In Polish:

Hili: Popatrz na plac zabaw.

Ja: Co tam widzisz?

Hili: Dzieci kwitną.

Bring your child to work day. pic.twitter.com/EwrUa0H0zp — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) April 16, 2019

Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/le4GDXadWs — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 13, 2019

A Kiss off Baby Bumpy to make your Monday Morning more bearable 🥰😘❤️🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/SJ70z8OAYq — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) April 15, 2019

“All citizens will be required to change their underwear every half-hour. Underwear will be worn on the outside so we can check.” -Crazed Dictator Esposito from the 1971 film ‘Bananas’ https://t.co/LZfYDatLMl — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) April 14, 2019

This is pretty amazing, especially because Seamus Blackley appears to be a video game designer.

I’ve been working on a yeast (and prolly other stuff) sample that I got from (redacted source). It’s from scrapings of ancient Egyptian bread pots. Yes, yeasts can hibernate that long. Yes, I’m going to bake today using it, using Barley and Emmer, which the ancient Egyptians had. pic.twitter.com/4ZhKXbdbbd — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) April 14, 2019

It worked! See the thread for more steps in the process:

Oh hey- thought you’d want to see inside! pic.twitter.com/clzsHjFfSX — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) April 15, 2019

One of the classic examples of sexual selection via lekking (groups of males competing for female attention):

This is the Greater Sage-Grouse Bird who performs an elaborate courtship ritual. Males have bright yellow air sacks on their breasts, which they inflate during their mating display pic.twitter.com/LEEwPp3KfH — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 10, 2019

This has ruined me. TINY BABY POTOROO. pic.twitter.com/21eaYCuhXw — Mikey Nicholson (@Mikey_Nicholson) April 16, 2019

Here’s Matthew on the BBC participating in a show about the French Resistance. He’s famous (and the show is good)!

It was an immense privilege to be involved in this episode of The Reunion on The French Resistance on @bbcradio4. Four anciens résistants – teenagers at the time – provide astonishing eye-witness accounts. https://t.co/es6CB1CupA — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) April 7, 2019

I really must go see this; it’s not a real kilim but a mosaic. To get there, take the RER C Metro from Paris toward Dourdan or Saint-Martin d’Etampes, and get off at Sainte-Geneviève des Bois.

The Tomb of Rudolf Nureyev (1938-1993) in the Russian Orthodox Cemetery at Sainte Genevieve-des-Bois, just South of Paris. The Mosaic covering depicts an Oriental Kilim Rug, so beloved by Nureyev. pic.twitter.com/JwRQI36Gf4 — Antony Fox (@FoxTerriblis50) April 6, 2019

You need this app if you’re a naturalist, professional or amateur:

Introducing Seek, an incredible new app from our @inaturalist team that uses #computervision to identify plants & animals even before you take the picture. A beautiful way to explore Earth's biodiversity; details at https://t.co/d6a10onTtB, download free from your app store. pic.twitter.com/6Iu01oJ1GS — CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) April 5, 2019