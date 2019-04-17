Wednesday: Duck report

Four drakes have been patrolling Botany Pond for several days; three are smallish, and perhaps yearlings—maybe they’re Honey’s offspring. But the Boss Duck, who tries to get rid of them constantly, is Honey’s mate Gregory Peck, who’s identifiable by his large head and his head color, which has more purple in it than the other drakes.

Here’s Greg:

In the right light his purple color becomes quite visible.

My philosophy is to feed Gregory so he stays around to protect Honey and her ducklings when she returns, but not feed the other drakes since they could go after mom or offspring when they return. This is nearly impossible to implement, as Gregory will come for food when I whistle and begin eating, but then the Interloper Drakes see him eating and approach the noms. He then tries to drive them away, but since there are four of them he can’t do it without another one sneaking in from the side for noms. It’s almost funny, but I feel sorry for them all. It’s tough to be a drake.

Here’s the pack, with Gregory in the foreground.

And here is Gregory nomming corn, but at the end he takes off in pursuit of an interloper.

And I forgot that it’s Bat Appreciation Day. My bad! In honor of the only flying mammal, here’s a tweet sent to me by Su.

#BatAppreciationDay Komori no godanme (Bats in the Fifth Act of "Chushingura"[Treasury of Loyal Retainers]), from an untilted series known as Yoshitoshi ryakuga (Sketches by Yoshitoshi) 1880-1883 https://t.co/XBiZHBRJom pic.twitter.com/G6ntFLUVyC — Chris Woodyard (@hauntedohiobook) April 17, 2019