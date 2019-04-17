University of the Arts President defends Camille Paglia’s freedom of speech after she makes controversial statements

I’ve seen Camille Paglia speak in person once (I barely remember what she said), and haven’t followed her work, but what I do remember is that her scholarship is larded with an alarming amount of self-promotion. (She’s a professor at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.) But I plead ignorance and may be wrong. Still she did offend a lot of people in an interview with Spiked in which she criticizes the #MeToo movement and the in loco parentis attitude of many American colleges and universities, as well as the entitled attitudes of college women.

There are two videos here; the one causing most of the trouble is the second:

Inside Higher Ed (IHE) reports on the fracas:

In the video, [Paglia] criticizes “girls” who are “coached” about complaints they bring, and she focuses on college students and those who bring a complaint of rape months after an incident over “a mistake they may make at a fraternity party.” She said bringing complaints in this way “is not feminism” but is part of a “bourgeois culture of excuses.” Critics also point to comments Paglia made in a 2017 interview with The Weekly Standard in which she touched on transgender issues. “It is certainly ironic how liberals who posture as defenders of science when it comes to global warming (a sentimental myth unsupported by evidence) flee all reference to biology when it comes to gender. Biology has been programmatically excluded from women’s studies and gender studies programs for almost 50 years now. Thus very few current gender studies professors and theorists, here and abroad, are intellectually or scientifically prepared to teach their subjects,” she said. “The cold biological truth is that sex changes are impossible. Every single cell of the human body remains coded with one’s birth gender for life. Intersex ambiguities can occur, but they are developmental anomalies that represent a tiny proportion of all human births.”

The results of this kind of talk, all of which is worth at least pondering and discussing, if only to rebut it, were predictable. After Paglia gave a public lecture, students at the University of the Arts created a change.org petition demanding that she be fired for “mocking survivors of sexual assault and the #MeToo movement,” “mocking and degrading transgender individuals,” and not considering “any sexual assault cases reported more than six months after the incident, because she thinks those cases just consist of women who regret having sex and falsely see themselves as victims.”

The petition makes demands, too:

Here is what we demand of UArts: 1) Camille Paglia should be removed from UArts faculty and replaced by a queer person of color. If, due to tenure, it is absolutely illegal to remove her, then the University must at least offer alternate sections of the classes she teaches, instead taught by professors who respect transgender students and survivors of sexual assault.

2) The University of the Arts must cease to provide Camille Paglia additional platforms such as public events and opportunities to sell her books on campus.

3) The University of the Arts must apologize for its embarrassing response to this situation, and specifically President David Yager must apologize for his wildly ignorant and hypocritical letter.

4) The University of the Arts must sit down with a group of transgenders [sic] students and survivors of sexual assault to discuss how they can best be supported moving forward. This group must include students of color. UArts: you are disrespecting your students and putting them in danger. Do better.

Regardless of what you think of Paglia’s remarks, they fall under the aegis of academic freedom as well as the First Amendment, and firing her for saying these things is risible. Replacing her “by a queer person of color” is just about as risible, as Paglia is queer, though not “of color.” I’m not quite sure why a person of color should be a replacement since Paglia said nothing about ethnicity.

The “wildly ignorant and hypocritical letter” of College President David Yager can be found here. Contrary to the petition’s claim, it’s an eminently reasonable letter that defends Paglia’s right to speak while implicitly criticizing some of her views. One can differ in whether a University should do the latter, but I don’t have a big problem with a university saying that some views expressed by a speaker or faculty member are contrary to its values. Here’s a portion of Yager’s letter:

I firmly believe that limiting the range of voices in society erodes our democracy. Universities, moreover, are at the heart of the revolutionary notion of free expression: promoting the free exchange of ideas is part of the core reason for their existence. That open interchange of opinions and beliefs includes all members of the UArts community: faculty, students and staff, in and out of the classroom. We are dedicated to fostering a climate conducive to respectful intellectual debate that empowers and equips our students to meet the challenges they will face in their futures. I believe this resolve holds even greater importance at an art school. Artists over the centuries have suffered censorship, and even persecution, for the expression of their beliefs through their work. My answer is simple: not now, not at UArts. The University of the Arts is committed to the exercise of free speech and academic freedom, to addressing difficult or controversial issues and ideas through civil discussion, with respect for those who hold opinions different from our own. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis’ 1927 advice still holds true today: that the remedy for messages we disagree with or dislike is more speech and not enforced silence. We must at the same time be aware that the freedom to express ourselves carries with it consequences, and we must be mindful of how exercising that right may impact others. While, in general, opinions with which we disagree, or even are offended by, are legally protected, we strongly affirm the importance of respect for others and the value of civil discourse. A university—and a society—is made greater by the variety of voices talking to, rather than at, one another. This is a unique institution in which students and faculty regularly collaborate across disciplines. We must use that same model of collaboration with others to work on the difficult issues that would otherwise divide us, and in so doing bring us together.

Even Paglia, as IHE reports, praised the letter as an “eloquent statement affirming academic freedom [as] a landmark in contemporary education” and “hoped other colleges would view the statement as a model for how to ‘deal with their rampant problem of compulsory ideological conformity.'”

Would that all college presidents had such backbone! It would seem to be a no-brainer to defend freedom of speech on campus, but given that many students don’t want it, but, like those at Williams College, want all “hate speech” banned, this puts college administrators at serious odds with their students. (Note that Paglia’s statements are considered “hate speech”, which shows you the dubious nature of this characterization.) It happens, though, that in this case the students are wrong.