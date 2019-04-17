The BBC’s Hitchens remembrance

A few days ago I directed you to an hourlong BBC show about the life and work of Christopher Hitchens, who, had he lived, would have been 70 on April 13. If you haven’t yet heard it, I recommend it highly. You can listen to the program by clicking on the third screenshot below (or going here); it won’t be up forever.
And you have to click a trigger warning verifying that you’re over 16 years old and also have turned off a “parental guidance lock”. Hitchens would be amused at that:
Even if you think you know everything about the man, I think you’ll learn quite a bit. There are interviews with his brother Peter, his BFF Martin Amis, Ian McEwan (who poignantly describes his farewell to Hitchens in the hospital), his Nation colleague Katha Pollitt, his ex-wife Elena, and others. His youthful Marxism is on view, as is his sexism and his prodigious consumption of libations. You’ll be intrigued at the very last thing he wrote: a few words scrawled on a pad, described as “the most succinct op-ed piece ever written—by a writer who was never at a loss for words.”
One thing that struck me was that even those who were opposed to his political beliefs or who found his personality off-putting still admired and felt affection for him. As Amis notes, “I think the key to Christopher is how intensely he was loved by so many people. Not many commentators are loved. I mean, some are valued and respected, but not loved.”
The program is ably narrated and moderated by D. D. Guttenplan, Editor at Large for The Nation. Click below:
Even in his more callow days, Hitchens wasn’t so much a doctrinaire Marxist (though he had great respect for Marx’s diagnostic analysis of capitalism) as he was a Trotskyist — or, even more to the point, a Luxemburgian, after the (subsequently anti-Soviet) co-founder of the Spartacus League.
An excellent radio programme. Perhaps next time they’ll do a TV documentary, wouldn’t that be good?
I rather enjoyed the recollections of his youthful dalliances with the harsher sex. And I’m still wondering who those two Thatcher cabinet ministers were…
A proper “public” school and Oxford gentleman never kisses’n’tells, I reckon. 🙂
Hah, true! But then why tease us? I must know the answers!
Usually we read internet articles, merrily along, la-di-da, okay done, next one please. Until one day you accidentally stumble upon “The Missionary Position” by the hitherto unknown to yourself author, who at first you think is some random wannabe journalist with the most generic sounding name ever. Then you keep reading. And can’t stop reading. “Wait, who the hell wrote this thing,” you say to yourself.
“And why is he in my head now.”
Quite. And I think it was the lengthy two-parter he did a bit earlier for The Atlantic, “The Trial of Henry Kissinger,” that did the same for many others.
Listening to this at the moment.
Amis and Pollit are saying (as many did then) that he went overboard in his criticism of Bill Clinton. But having watched the way that the accusations against Trump were simply batted away with reference to Bill’s disgraceful and abusive behaviour, I can only think he was right. Hillary thought she could advance her career by “standing by her husband”, but ultimately it made her look like a fool and a hypocrite when criticising Trump.
It’s hard not to love Christopher Hitchens. I’ve listened to nearly every speech and debate of his on Youtube and, even when I vehemently disagree with his positions (as with much of what he had to say during his Marxist years, and on subjects like the Iraq War in later years), I can’t help but not only admire, but be hypnotized by his passion and wordsmithing. His mannerisms and way of speaking just make me want to spend all night drinking a bottle of expensive whiskey and talking philosophy with him.
Hitchens is always going to be the most interesting person in the conversation, the interview or the debate. His mistake on Iraq was not so different from many others and for the same reasons. He was not perfect in political forecasting and he did not know the country as well as he thought. He also did not bother to look at the lie perpetrated by the Bush administration. The real mistake is to not admit the mistake when it becomes obvious.
“…a clutch of hysterical sinister virgins…”
Hitchens’ transcendent description of the clergy.
“No child’s behind left,” was the motto he recommended for the Church.
I would love to hear the program, but it was inaccessible for me, due to the BBC’s imposition of something called a PG lock, which requires a “Pin” number. [My religion forbids the invention of still another #@X+! goddamn Pin number or password.] I suspect that by reading “Hitch 22”, I got pretty much the same information available in the BBC program. The book, BTW, while rather messy and in need of editing, is great reading for any Hitchophile, like myself.