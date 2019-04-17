Reader’s wildlife video

Reader Rick Longworth sent a video, complete with sound, of birds feeding; and adds a note on bird feet as lagniappe. Here are his notes:

Following my February submission showing winter’s backyard birds, in early-March I filmed four bird species feeding on berries at the side of the house. I was interested in capturing their feeding behavior and preferences. Robins for instance are well known for eating worms and insects during the summer but switch to fruit in winter. In order of appearance:

While editing the film, I noticed all but the magpie swallowed berries whole. The magpie had a distinctive style, using both feet to hold the fruit while politely tearing small bits off for gulping. A tidy, highly refined technique, I thought. Well suited to the corvid family reputation for intelligence (01:35).

In summer, the flicker eats ants and other insects. I observed that the flicker, which is in the woodpecker family (order, piciformes), was not particularly adept at footwork. Notice how it clings rather clumsily to the fruit bunch and slips off when grasping a straight branch (00:32). It is not in the class of perching birds or passerines (mainly songbirds) which have a specially adapted leg tendon which can automatically grasp when the leg bends. This allows them to sleep while perching and helps them hold on in a strong wind.

The arrangement of digits is also a factor in perching ability. The majority of birds have anisodactyl toes, with three toes forward and one back. Flickers and other woodpeckers exhibit the zygodactyl arrangement with two toes facing forward and two back . This is a well-known adaptation for climbing on bark.