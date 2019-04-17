Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Notre Dame

Here’s a timely Jesus and Mo cartoon, called “dame” and produced barely a day after the event it discusses. It came with an email note, “t’s a miracle that we managed to get this cartoon out today. Thanks, God!” The last panel raises the question that must be asked of all those who said that the intact cross and altar were miracles, “Why did God allow the fire to happen at all?”
But of course His ways are mysterious. Maybe it was God’s way of letting people know that the Cathedral needed a complete renovation.
Whenever something horrible happens, God gets none of the blame.
Whenever something wonderful happens, God gets all of the credit.
Typical.
That is not true! He took all the blame for wiping out everyone but the Noah family. I have a lot of respect for the chap.
This is one of the best!
Thank g*d all that money just keeps pouring in. What will burn next.
If Jesus is better understood, and if his teaching is properly interpreted, how easy it would all be, givan that all the faiths beleive in him, amen, great cartoon
My first thought was that “god” was sending the Catholics a message to quit hiring child molesters…
Or maybe a reminder of the admonition in Matthew 6:5-6 that only hypocrites pray out in the open in big churches or on street corners, that the Lord prefers prayer said in private from the sanctity of one’s closet.
I mean, sure, it comes about 900 years too late, going by how long ago Notre Dame was built, but what’s a millennium one way or the other to an Eternal Being?
This is at that point the bartender should have said, “For fuck’s sake.”
Brilliant!
I mean in the good way.
The git in the sky has finally realized
Whoops… as I was saying, that the faithful are leaving, and it’s time for some attention grabbing headlines and an update to some premises for the 21st century, taking a cue from popular Francis and the CC.