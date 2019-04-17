Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Notre Dame

Here’s a timely Jesus and Mo cartoon, called “dame” and produced barely a day after the event it discusses. It came with an email note, “t’s a miracle that we managed to get this cartoon out today. Thanks, God!” The last panel raises the question that must be asked of all those who said that the intact cross and altar were miracles, “Why did God allow the fire to happen at all?”

But of course His ways are mysterious. Maybe it was God’s way of letting people know that the Cathedral needed a complete renovation.



