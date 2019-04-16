Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day: April 16, 2019, and National Eggs Benedict Day, a dish that Anthony Bourdain advised you never to order at brunch, since it’s likely to be cobbled together from leftovers from the week. It’s also World Voice Day, a rather bizarre commemoration of the phenomenon of the human voice. Finally, it’s Foursquare Day, since April is the fourth month and 16 is four squared.
On April 16, 1818, the U.S. Senate established a demilitarized border with Canada by ratifying the Rush–Bagot Treaty. In 1881, in Dodge City, Kansas, sheriff Bat Masterson fought his last gun battle (he wasn’t hurt and lived to a ripe old age). Here’s a picture of Masterson and another famous sheriff; it’s from Wikipedia but definitely looks pasted together:
(From Wikipedia): Deputies Bat Masterson (standing) and Wyatt Earp in Dodge City, 1876. The scroll on Earp’s chest is a cloth pin-on badge.
On this day in 1912, Harriet Quimby, the first woman to get a pilot’s license in the U.S., also became the first woman to fly an airplane across the English Channel. She died in 1912 after being thrown from a two-seater plane. Here’s Quimby’s photo, this time not altered:
On April 16, 1917, Lenin returned to Petrograd (now St. Petersburg) Russia from exile in Switzerland. He arrived at the Finland Station and gave a fiery speech calling for revolution. (You may have read Edmund Wilson’s famous history of socialism, To the Finland Station.) When I was in St. Petersburg a few years back, I made a special trip to the station to see the engine that pulled one of Lenin’s trains. Nobody spoke English, and the platform. where the car resides, was restricted, so I had to draw pictures of Lenin in a locomotive before they understood what I wanted to see. Then they became very nice and let me see the engine. Here it is along with a plaque in both Finnish and Russian (translation please).
Wikipedia’s caption for its own picture (these one are mine) is “The engine that pulled the train on which Lenin arrived at Petrograd’s Finland Station in April 1917 was not preserved. So Engine #293, by which Lenin escaped to Finland and then returned to Russia later in the year, serves as the permanent exhibit, installed at a platform on the station.”
Exactly a year later, Gandhi organized an India-wide day of prayer and fasting in response to the April 13 killing of unarmed Sikh celebrants by General Dyer’s troops in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
On April 16, 1943, Albert Hoffman accidentally discovered that LSD was hallucinogenic while doing pharmaceutical research on the fungus ergot. Three days later he took the drug on purpose to verify its effects, and the rest is history. (I heard him lecture on this discovery when I was sitting in on Richard Schultes’s economic botany class at Harvard. He was a stiff, Swissy man who talked in a starched lab coat, not at all an acid head!) Exactly two years later, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail while locked up for protesting segregation. You can see the whole letter here.
On April 16, 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, aka “Doctor Death”, helped in his first assisted suicide. After several more of these, he was jailed from 1999-2007. Finally, on this day in 2007, 32 people were killed and 17 injured at Virginia Tech when Seung-Hui Cho, a mentally ill former student, went on a shooting rampage. He then shot himself in the head.
Notables born on this day include David Hume (1711), Ma Rainey (1886), Rudolf Hess (1894), Bernard Malamud (1914), I. M. Pei (1917), Fanny Blankers-Koen (1918), Carol Burnett (1933), Bobby Rydell (1942), and Melania Trump (1970). Remember this Rydell hit, “Swingin’ School”? OY!
Those who bought the farm on April 26 include John Wilkes Booth (1865), Arnold Sommerfeld (1951), Gypsy Rose Lee (1970), Count Basie (1984), Lucille Ball (1989), and Jayne Meadows (2015).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains Hili’s disgust: “Andrzej’s shoes really need cleaning – not of mud but of everyday dirt. They are simply dirty shoes which haven’t seen shoe polish for ages.”
Hili: I’m afraid you have to clean your shoes.A: It’s none of your business.
Hili: Obawiam się, że musisz buty wyczyścić.
Ja: Nie twój interes.
And in his future home nearby, Leon asks about the exams that all Polish secondary-school students are taking:
Leon: Tell me about it. Was it difficult?
A tweet from reader Barry, showing a cat getting a massage while hearing music. (Video; sound on.)
A tweet from reader Nilou, who thinks these baby ravens are adorable:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. She said this about the first one: “How’s this for cute?” Be sure to watch the video:
I didn’t know, either. . .
Matthew shows the variation in the vernacular words for a fish across the UK. Things get a little hairy in northwest England. (You may have to download and enlarge the picture.)
A science “hoax” perpetrated by a good science Twitter site, @justsaysinmice:
The conflagration at Notre Dame was horrible, but it appears that a large part of the main cathedral has been saved. I got an email today from a childhood playmate I had about 60 years ago and had lost track of until very recently. He told me this:
I just happened to see your recent comment about the Notre Dame fire:“I’m just unspeakably sad. Yes, it was a religious structure, but that doesn’t detract from its historical significance, its beauty, and the emotional effect it has on many (including me).”That comment sparked my memory of a conversation I had with your father many years ago. He told me that when you were very young they took you on your first tour of Paris. He said nothing much impressed you and you seemed pretty bored by the whole excursion. Then you went into Notre Dame and he said you stopped in your tracks and appeared absolutely mesmerized and in awe of the place. He said he had never seen you react quite so intensely at any other place you ever visited when at that age. I have no idea how that emerged from a deep burial in my memory bank but there it is.
Tweets from Grania. This one is inexcusable as the study reports results in MICE. And it was tweeted by Discover Magazine!
A man and his best friend, a muscovy duck.
A snow leopard pounces, but no living creatures were hurt in the making of this video.
I believe maybe we moved ten days ahead on the died list. Booth spent those last days running from the largest man hunt in U.S. history and was shot while hiding in a barn. Others involved in the plot to kill Lincoln were hung.
I had no idea others were involved! Interesting. Conspiracy…!
Dr. Samuel Mudd, the physician who set the leg John Wilkes Booth broke jumping to the stage at Ford’s theater, was imprisoned at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas, an isolated group of islands out in the Gulf of Mexico, about 70 miles west of Key West.
And that is where we get the old saying – My name is mud. Just leave off the second d.
The “born on” list, too, is really for April 26.
There were widespread arrests and trials of anyone who remotely had contact with Booth and his conspirators. Some were later released; others jailed. Sadly, the woman who merely ran the boarding house in which Booth and his conspirators stayed was tried and hung alongside them.
She didn’t “merely run the boarding house”. Mary Surratt was an active participant in the plot.
The piano cat is very sweet…
They saved the, er, ‘crown of thorns’ from Notre Dame I see… I thought they might have left that. Has anyone ‘religious’ yet said the fire is a sign from god to a secular state, (or maybe make sure your insurance is up-to-date)…?
Many mediaeval cathedrals have survived catastrophic fires in the past & survived. Loss of any more perishable fixtures & fittings & paintings etc is a real pity.
When I worked at St.Paul’s Cathedral, firemen told us that of course if they aimed water at a burning roof it would ‘explode’ as it hit hot lead. That is why just dumping water from planes, vide Trump, was not a good plan. Also the sudden cooling of super hot stone would probably cause cracks or spoiling of the surface with damage to the strength. The people concerned knew what they were doing.
I believe Trump said his taxes were on file in the church so he will not be able to provide them to congress. Another miracle.
Bourdain was no fan of brunch; that’s for certain. IIRC, his absolute Sunday brunch bête noire was “the seafood omelette.”
The picture of Bat Masterson may have been photoshopped the old fashion way. I have several old family photos where a face in a group picture was replaced by a better face from a different picture being cut out and pasted on top (with actual scissors and actual glue).
Bat Masterson & Wyatt Earp image:
Looking at other pics of the guys it’s obvious they parted their hair on the usual left side. I’m not saying the below isn’t fake, but it’s at least the correct way around:
Wyatt appears to be sitting sideways on a chair with his right arm propped up on the back. If the above is fake I should be able to find Wyatt in the same pose in a different photo without Bat [I’ll go look later] – always assuming that is Wyatt of course. I also notice that Bat looks a LOT like his brother Ed so there’s plenty of room for error & ‘fake news.’
Yeah, the real Wyatt Earp has a much more impressive ‘tache. I found the genuine article below out of Petsmart, Michigan City & he warns us to be wary of fake unpawmarked memorabilia. He claws attention to the auction of a supposed ‘Earp’ Colt .45 pistol that went for $225k in 2014 – “spend your money on salmon & chicken liver instead!” he advises.
Owsley Stanley, he wasn’t.
Lenin’s locomotive in St Petersburg – H2.293 – was built by the Richmond Locomotive Works for Finnish State Railways, hence the very American lines. It was donated to the USSR by Finland in 1957. The brass plaque, in Finnish and Russian, presumably commemorates this.
I’d love to get a clear look at the cylinder/valve arrangement, which is very curious; in addition to the cylinder and the piston valve above it, there is another small-diameter cylinder between them whose function I can’t fathom. Googling shows that many other Finnish types had this arrangement, I’ve never seen it on anything else. It isn’t an American feature, so far as I know.
Lenin’s ‘other’ locomotive, U-127, which pulled his funeral train, is preserved in Moscow at a small railway museum – “Museum of the Moscow Railway” – alongside Paveletsky railway station.
It – U-127 – is a de Glehn 4-cylinder compound, Russian built:
I spot a steam nerd! 🙂
Absolutely! 🙂
cr
Translation of the plaque:
(It’s surprising how many words are recognisable just by transliterating the Cyrillic into Latin – Finlyandii, Lenin, Sovetsnik, Sotsialistichesnik, Respublik)
Anyway, Google Translate gives:
The Government of Finland presented this locomotive to the Government of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in commemoration of the visits that Lenin made in difficult times on the territory of Finland.
cr
I just see these engines and am reminded of Thomas the Tank Engine. Then I get that damn theme music in my head.
I never knew how much I wanted a video of Sam Neill being friends with a duck, but I apparently wanted it very, very much. Love me some Sam Neill.
On the kangaroo – I’ve heard it said that all mammals can swim if they have to, but I am not sure that’s true.