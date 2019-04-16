Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day: April 16, 2019, and National Eggs Benedict Day, a dish that Anthony Bourdain advised you never to order at brunch, since it’s likely to be cobbled together from leftovers from the week. It’s also World Voice Day, a rather bizarre commemoration of the phenomenon of the human voice. Finally, it’s Foursquare Day, since April is the fourth month and 16 is four squared.

On April 16, 1818, the U.S. Senate established a demilitarized border with Canada by ratifying the Rush–Bagot Treaty. In 1881, in Dodge City, Kansas, sheriff Bat Masterson fought his last gun battle (he wasn’t hurt and lived to a ripe old age). Here’s a picture of Masterson and another famous sheriff; it’s from Wikipedia but definitely looks pasted together:

(From Wikipedia): Deputies Bat Masterson (standing) and Wyatt Earp in Dodge City, 1876. The scroll on Earp’s chest is a cloth pin-on badge.

On this day in 1912, Harriet Quimby, the first woman to get a pilot’s license in the U.S., also became the first woman to fly an airplane across the English Channel. She died in 1912 after being thrown from a two-seater plane. Here’s Quimby’s photo, this time not altered:

On April 16, 1917, Lenin returned to Petrograd (now St. Petersburg) Russia from exile in Switzerland. He arrived at the Finland Station and gave a fiery speech calling for revolution. (You may have read Edmund Wilson’s famous history of socialism, To the Finland Station.) When I was in St. Petersburg a few years back, I made a special trip to the station to see the engine that pulled one of Lenin’s trains. Nobody spoke English, and the platform. where the car resides, was restricted, so I had to draw pictures of Lenin in a locomotive before they understood what I wanted to see. Then they became very nice and let me see the engine. Here it is along with a plaque in both Finnish and Russian (translation please).

Wikipedia’s caption for its own picture (these one are mine) is “The engine that pulled the train on which Lenin arrived at Petrograd’s Finland Station in April 1917 was not preserved. So Engine #293, by which Lenin escaped to Finland and then returned to Russia later in the year, serves as the permanent exhibit, installed at a platform on the station.”

Exactly a year later, Gandhi organized an India-wide day of prayer and fasting in response to the April 13 killing of unarmed Sikh celebrants by General Dyer’s troops in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On April 16, 1943, Albert Hoffman accidentally discovered that LSD was hallucinogenic while doing pharmaceutical research on the fungus ergot. Three days later he took the drug on purpose to verify its effects, and the rest is history. (I heard him lecture on this discovery when I was sitting in on Richard Schultes’s economic botany class at Harvard. He was a stiff, Swissy man who talked in a starched lab coat, not at all an acid head!) Exactly two years later, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail while locked up for protesting segregation. You can see the whole letter here.

On April 16, 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, aka “Doctor Death”, helped in his first assisted suicide. After several more of these, he was jailed from 1999-2007. Finally, on this day in 2007, 32 people were killed and 17 injured at Virginia Tech when Seung-Hui Cho, a mentally ill former student, went on a shooting rampage. He then shot himself in the head.

Notables born on this day include David Hume (1711), Ma Rainey (1886), Rudolf Hess (1894), Bernard Malamud (1914), I. M. Pei (1917), Fanny Blankers-Koen (1918), Carol Burnett (1933), Bobby Rydell (1942), and Melania Trump (1970). Remember this Rydell hit, “Swingin’ School”? OY!

Those who bought the farm on April 26 include John Wilkes Booth (1865), Arnold Sommerfeld (1951), Gypsy Rose Lee (1970), Count Basie (1984), Lucille Ball (1989), and Jayne Meadows (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains Hili’s disgust: “Andrzej’s shoes really need cleaning – not of mud but of everyday dirt. They are simply dirty shoes which haven’t seen shoe polish for ages.”

Hili: I’m afraid you have to clean your shoes. A: It’s none of your business.

In Polish:

Hili: Obawiam się, że musisz buty wyczyścić.

Ja: Nie twój interes.

And in his future home nearby, Leon asks about the exams that all Polish secondary-school students are taking:

Leon: Tell me about it. Was it difficult?

A tweet from reader Barry, showing a cat getting a massage while hearing music. (Video; sound on.)

A tweet from reader Nilou, who thinks these baby ravens are adorable:

Successful & enjoyable day ringing Ravens today. Fifteen young ringed (two teams out). Huge thanks to all the team today – especially our awesome climbing team! @_BTO #GlosBirds pic.twitter.com/3ZwiJG9mlR — GRMG (@glosraptors) April 14, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. She said this about the first one: “How’s this for cute?” Be sure to watch the video:

Seal accidentally scares baby polar bear pic.twitter.com/WjAn8MJFAi — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 14, 2019

I didn’t know, either. . .

Who knew kangaroos could swim 🌊🦘 pic.twitter.com/YWyesxvEbZ — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) April 14, 2019

Matthew shows the variation in the vernacular words for a fish across the UK. Things get a little hairy in northwest England. (You may have to download and enlarge the picture.)

This may well be the best map I have ever produced! pic.twitter.com/5i6RQDaurz — Richard Jones (@rlcjones) April 14, 2019

A science “hoax” perpetrated by a good science Twitter site, @justsaysinmice:

I talked to @jamesheathers, the scientist behind @justsaysinmice. My favorite tidbit: the avatar of the account that's highlighting mice is actually a rat! Science jokes! https://t.co/87dr7V4DsQ — Shraddha Chakradhar (@scchak) April 15, 2019

The conflagration at Notre Dame was horrible, but it appears that a large part of the main cathedral has been saved. I got an email today from a childhood playmate I had about 60 years ago and had lost track of until very recently. He told me this:

I just happened to see your recent comment about the Notre Dame fire: “I’m just unspeakably sad. Yes, it was a religious structure, but that doesn’t detract from its historical significance, its beauty, and the emotional effect it has on many (including me).” That comment sparked my memory of a conversation I had with your father many years ago. He told me that when you were very young they took you on your first tour of Paris. He said nothing much impressed you and you seemed pretty bored by the whole excursion. Then you went into Notre Dame and he said you stopped in your tracks and appeared absolutely mesmerized and in awe of the place. He said he had never seen you react quite so intensely at any other place you ever visited when at that age. I have no idea how that emerged from a deep burial in my memory bank but there it is.

Tweets from Grania. This one is inexcusable as the study reports results in MICE. And it was tweeted by Discover Magazine!

Scientists Uncover a Protein That Seems to Fight Aging in Our Skin https://t.co/4oaigJWHdx pic.twitter.com/y7WnpUHkGW — Discover Magazine (@DiscoverMag) April 15, 2019

A man and his best friend, a muscovy duck.

When a duck understands everything you say. pic.twitter.com/UWRiEPth6a — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 15, 2019

A snow leopard pounces, but no living creatures were hurt in the making of this video.

A snow leopard makes an attack! pic.twitter.com/qUcTcMPfbD — Meow Library (@meowlibrary) April 13, 2019