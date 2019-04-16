Stephen Barnard has been sending me photos from Idaho every few days, and let’s see them all together. His captions are indented.
The first set of photos came with a “trigger warning: mink/mallards”. I was relieved that the mallards didn’t get eaten.
This American Mink (Neovison vison) was working its way down the creek, sometimes on the bank and sometimes in the water. It was (unmistakably) stalking a pair of mallards that were hugging the bank to keep out of a strong wind. I expected it to attack them, but I think my presence spooked it.
A couple of new species showed up today, in wet, overcast weather that ducks seem to enjoy. Cinnamon Teal (Anas cyanoptera). Common. Breeding male. They seem to me to be gregarious and quarrelsome, often hanging close to mallards and squabbling among themselves.
Gadwall (Mareca strepera). Less common. More solitary in pairs. This is a breeding male. The feather patterns on the wing are psychedelic.
Not a good photo, but just to show another duck species in Loving Creek. Green-winged Teal (Anas carolinensis)
Marsh Wren (Cistothorus palustris). Tiny, active, secretive birds. Hard to photograph.
The silhouette of a moose (Alces alces) at sunset.
Mating Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis).
Deets (Canis lupus familiaris).
Some nice pictures there. Especially that last one.
Bad mink! Boo hiss. (Disclaimer: It was not my intention to offend minks. If any minks were offended, I’m sorry they feel that way.)
Amazing how well the mink blends in. And always happy to see Deets!
Ooh! Lovely duck plumage!
Very good! Deets seems shaggier than I recall from other pics – and/or heavier?
Winter coat. Deets is a “rough coat” Border Collie. Hitch, my other one, is more of a smooth coat, but really an in-between. There’s a lot of variation in Border Collies, probably because they’ve been bred for their working ability, and not to conform to some breed standard of appearance and conformation. Deets may have picked up a couple of pounds over the winter, when he doesn’t get as much exercise.
Marvelous pictures!