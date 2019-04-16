More enabling of religion by NBC

Two quotes from this evening’s NBC News in their report on the fire in Notre Dame:

From Richard Engel, describing how the interior of the cathedral was not damaged as severely as the outside:

“But in the interior, fire met faith, and faith won.”

Seriously?

From another correspondent describing how firemen ran into the church to save the various dubious relics:

“The rescuers did God’s work.”

Not “one might say that the rescuers did God work,” but the simple declarative sentence above.