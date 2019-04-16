More enabling of religion by NBC

Two quotes from this evening’s NBC News in their report on the fire in Notre Dame:

From Richard Engel, describing how the interior of the cathedral was not damaged as severely as the outside:

“But in the interior, fire met faith, and faith won.”

Seriously?

From another correspondent describing how firemen ran into the church to save the various dubious relics:

“The rescuers did God’s work.”

Not “one might say that the rescuers did God work,” but the simple declarative sentence above.

39 Comments

  1. Diana MacPherson
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 6:12 pm | Permalink

    How was faith inside the church? What if faith was on the roof and lost? How do we know where faith is? I guess we accept faith on faith.

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 6:52 pm | Permalink

      Luckily heat rises, so the interior was below the worst heat. We can thank physics, not faith.

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:10 pm | Permalink

        Witch! How dare you use witch words like “physics” in the matters of faith!

        Reply
      • BJ
        Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:06 pm | Permalink

        Ummmmm, no. Faith flows downward as heat rises, so faith protects things below. Look into it, sheeple.

        Reply
    • DSG
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:11 pm | Permalink

      it appears that nbc thinks that Faith is a “flame-retardant” So is that what Trump wanted to be dropped on the church from the world famous Fox and Friends Flying tankers?????? There is no problem that Trump wont “tweet-a-fix” for……Too bad Trump did not summon his SPACE FORCE to put out the fire with a “faith-ray”

      Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 6:15 pm | Permalink

    Thank g*d we know who is doing g*d’s work. That would be man as always. Also we know who is paying for it.

    Reply
    • Roger
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:49 pm | Permalink

      That’s okay there isn’t anything better to do with billions of dollars.

      Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 6:35 pm | Permalink

    I’ll gladly grant broad poetic license. But Christ Almighty, fellas, rein it in a tad.

    We’ll know we’ve made real progress when some tv correspondent has the gumption to say, “If there is a deity, allowing Notre Dame burn appears to be circumstantial evidence he/she/it isn’t Catholic. Live from Paris, back to you, Lester.”

    Reply
    • murali
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:22 pm | Permalink

      I remember the time when a CNN newscaster asked a woman if she thanked God for saving her from a tornado. I think she told him that she did not believe in God. That was funny.

      Reply
  4. grogalot
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 6:41 pm | Permalink

    It will be interesting to see who pays for the reconstruction. Fire insurance, of course?
    And, God was paying the premiums! GROG

    Reply
  5. Yakaru
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 6:43 pm | Permalink

    The firefighters were doing God’s work? I didn’t know God did that kind of stuff.

    “And on the eighth day He ran up a ladder and sprayed foam all over the place” Genesis 2:4

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:09 pm | Permalink

      Ha ha. And he looked upon the foamy landscape and said “This landscape looks foamy” and it was good.

      Reply
      • BJ
        Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:09 pm | Permalink

        “This landscape looks like the party I had with Kevin Spacey and Brian Singer and it was…weird”

        Reply
    • BJ
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:07 pm | Permalink

      A crucial word was left out of the King James edition: his.

      “He ran up a ladder and sprayed his foam all over the place”

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:09 pm | Permalink

        My mind immediately went there as well….but I resisted.

        Reply
        • rickflick
          Posted April 16, 2019 at 10:07 pm | Permalink

          Mental self redaction.

          Reply
  6. Bill Fish
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 6:44 pm | Permalink

    Ha…God burnt down Notre Dame as punishment to the Pope for his wishy washy handling of the pedophle crisis. Note: He saved all of the artifacts and the organ. God had to have intervened as the candles on the alter were not melted even though there was a very hot fire in front of them.

    Reply
  7. James Walker
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 6:59 pm | Permalink

    Why can’t god do his own work? Lazy.

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:11 pm | Permalink

      🙂

      Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:14 pm | Permalink

      And it wasn’t even the sabbath.

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:20 pm | Permalink

        Yeah, if it were the Sabbath, you could at least let Him off easy for punishing people for picking up sticks.

        Reply
  8. rickflick
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:26 pm | Permalink

    There must be some kind of condescending appeasement toward religion upheld as a standard among large news organizations. Management reminds newscasters at the end of the yearly meeting that 75% say they are Christians. Let’s not blow it.

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:39 pm | Permalink

      I wish that were true. Sadly, I think Christian religion is so embedded in culture as a way to virtue signal your goodness, that people just can’t stop themselves. They’re the equivalent of kids who scorned you with, “you’re not going to get any presents from Santa” simply for changing the lyrics to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” to “Santa Clause is Going to Bite Your Bum”. Hey – it got big laughs in grade 1!

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:42 pm | Permalink

        Could be. I’m guessing, though, there are a substantial number of atheists among broadcasters. They are simply expected to bite their tongue and pretend along with their audience.

        Reply
        • Diana MacPherson
          Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:50 pm | Permalink

          As there always are (atheists everywhere biting their tongues). I’d be the worst presenter. Besides not being perky, I’d end up in a clip on John Oliver for saying something inappropriate or getting caught on camera making a “ugh” face.

          Reply
          • BJ
            Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:04 pm | Permalink

            That sounds like exactly the kind of broadcaster we need, but not the one we deserve.

            Reply
            • Diana MacPherson
              Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:07 pm | Permalink

              We need Kif from Futurama.

              Reply
              • BJ
                Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:11 pm | Permalink

                “Well, Notre Dame is burning. *sigh* I guess they’ll try to put out the fires, but…”

                *Zapp Brannigan bounds into frame*

                “Don’t worry everyone! Zapp’s here to save these erotic spires! Water bombs, away!”

              • Diana MacPherson
                Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:12 pm | Permalink

                And Kif: “Ugh”.

          • rickflick
            Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:09 pm | Permalink

            I’d love a non-perky-atheist presenter. Maybe you should apply?

            Reply
            • Diana MacPherson
              Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:12 pm | Permalink

              I’ll keep my eyes open for job ads for “non-perky atheist presenters”.

              Reply
        • Mike Deschane
          Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:27 pm | Permalink

          I would be more inclined to believe that broadcasters, meaning the audience facing talking heads, would be believers, given the intellectual requirements for the job (I know, stereotyping here.).

          I would agree, on the other hand, journalists, tending to be more intellectual, would tend toward the non-believer side.

          Reply
  9. Andrew Walls
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 7:56 pm | Permalink

    It will be interesting to see how the repairs and reconstruction are financed. Obviously, the cathedral draws a lot of tourist euros into Paris, but, at the end of the day, the building is a church which, I presume, is owned by the Church. Will the secular government of France candidly describe their investment in reconstruction as an economic choice to derive more tourist dollars from believers?

    Reply
    • murali
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:12 pm | Permalink

      It is not so much a question of religion but one of reconstructing a building that is part of our cultural heritage.

      Reply
  10. Athena Bocock
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 8:19 pm | Permalink

    These replies have made my day.

    Reply
  11. BJ
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm | Permalink

    The rescuers did people’s work, for people. I feel like saying shit like this belittles what they did. Damn it.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:24 pm | Permalink

      Exactly so.

      Reply
  12. murali
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm | Permalink

    I am surprised that people have not attributed the putting out of the flames to a miracle.

    Reply
  13. Andrew
    Posted April 16, 2019 at 9:44 pm | Permalink

    God’s work? God is a fireman? I gotta buy that Paris fireman’s calendar for my mom!

    Reply

