More enabling of religion by NBC

Two quotes from this evening’s NBC News in their report on the fire in Notre Dame:
From Richard Engel, describing how the interior of the cathedral was not damaged as severely as the outside:
“But in the interior, fire met faith, and faith won.”
Seriously?
From another correspondent describing how firemen ran into the church to save the various dubious relics:
“The rescuers did God’s work.”
Not “one might say that the rescuers did God work,” but the simple declarative sentence above.
How was faith inside the church? What if faith was on the roof and lost? How do we know where faith is? I guess we accept faith on faith.
Luckily heat rises, so the interior was below the worst heat. We can thank physics, not faith.
Witch! How dare you use witch words like “physics” in the matters of faith!
Ummmmm, no. Faith flows downward as heat rises, so faith protects things below. Look into it, sheeple.
it appears that nbc thinks that Faith is a “flame-retardant” So is that what Trump wanted to be dropped on the church from the world famous Fox and Friends Flying tankers?????? There is no problem that Trump wont “tweet-a-fix” for……Too bad Trump did not summon his SPACE FORCE to put out the fire with a “faith-ray”
Thank g*d we know who is doing g*d’s work. That would be man as always. Also we know who is paying for it.
That’s okay there isn’t anything better to do with billions of dollars.
I’ll gladly grant broad poetic license. But Christ Almighty, fellas, rein it in a tad.
We’ll know we’ve made real progress when some tv correspondent has the gumption to say, “If there is a deity, allowing Notre Dame burn appears to be circumstantial evidence he/she/it isn’t Catholic. Live from Paris, back to you, Lester.”
I remember the time when a CNN newscaster asked a woman if she thanked God for saving her from a tornado. I think she told him that she did not believe in God. That was funny.
It will be interesting to see who pays for the reconstruction. Fire insurance, of course?
And, God was paying the premiums! GROG
The firefighters were doing God’s work? I didn’t know God did that kind of stuff.
“And on the eighth day He ran up a ladder and sprayed foam all over the place” Genesis 2:4
Ha ha. And he looked upon the foamy landscape and said “This landscape looks foamy” and it was good.
“This landscape looks like the party I had with Kevin Spacey and Brian Singer and it was…weird”
A crucial word was left out of the King James edition: his.
“He ran up a ladder and sprayed his foam all over the place”
My mind immediately went there as well….but I resisted.
Mental self redaction.
Ha…God burnt down Notre Dame as punishment to the Pope for his wishy washy handling of the pedophle crisis. Note: He saved all of the artifacts and the organ. God had to have intervened as the candles on the alter were not melted even though there was a very hot fire in front of them.
Why can’t god do his own work? Lazy.
🙂
And it wasn’t even the sabbath.
Yeah, if it were the Sabbath, you could at least let Him off easy for punishing people for picking up sticks.
There must be some kind of condescending appeasement toward religion upheld as a standard among large news organizations. Management reminds newscasters at the end of the yearly meeting that 75% say they are Christians. Let’s not blow it.
I wish that were true. Sadly, I think Christian religion is so embedded in culture as a way to virtue signal your goodness, that people just can’t stop themselves. They’re the equivalent of kids who scorned you with, “you’re not going to get any presents from Santa” simply for changing the lyrics to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” to “Santa Clause is Going to Bite Your Bum”. Hey – it got big laughs in grade 1!
Could be. I’m guessing, though, there are a substantial number of atheists among broadcasters. They are simply expected to bite their tongue and pretend along with their audience.
As there always are (atheists everywhere biting their tongues). I’d be the worst presenter. Besides not being perky, I’d end up in a clip on John Oliver for saying something inappropriate or getting caught on camera making a “ugh” face.
That sounds like exactly the kind of broadcaster we need, but not the one we deserve.
We need Kif from Futurama.
“Well, Notre Dame is burning. *sigh* I guess they’ll try to put out the fires, but…”
*Zapp Brannigan bounds into frame*
“Don’t worry everyone! Zapp’s here to save these erotic spires! Water bombs, away!”
And Kif: “Ugh”.
I’d love a non-perky-atheist presenter. Maybe you should apply?
I’ll keep my eyes open for job ads for “non-perky atheist presenters”.
I would be more inclined to believe that broadcasters, meaning the audience facing talking heads, would be believers, given the intellectual requirements for the job (I know, stereotyping here.).
I would agree, on the other hand, journalists, tending to be more intellectual, would tend toward the non-believer side.
It will be interesting to see how the repairs and reconstruction are financed. Obviously, the cathedral draws a lot of tourist euros into Paris, but, at the end of the day, the building is a church which, I presume, is owned by the Church. Will the secular government of France candidly describe their investment in reconstruction as an economic choice to derive more tourist dollars from believers?
It is not so much a question of religion but one of reconstructing a building that is part of our cultural heritage.
These replies have made my day.
The rescuers did people’s work, for people. I feel like saying shit like this belittles what they did. Damn it.
Exactly so.
I am surprised that people have not attributed the putting out of the flames to a miracle.
God’s work? God is a fireman? I gotta buy that Paris fireman’s calendar for my mom!