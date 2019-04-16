Media, relieved that Notre Dame relics were saved, acts as if they were real

The fire at Notre Dame is out, and much of the main building was spared, though it will take years, if ever, to bring it back to where it was before. I’m not sure about the status of its famous stained-glass windows, though one photo seems to show that a big one is gone, for, after all, the glass was held together with easily-melted lead. The cause of the disaster has not been determined, and may never be.
All in all, it’s not the disaster I feared; here’s what it looks like today:
President Macron has pledged that it will be rebuilt, and private donors have already given millions to that purpose, with the LVMH Group having donated 200 million Euros.
While I was watching the news last night, they had a special report from a correspondent who was talking about whether the artwork and relics had been saved. She was especially concerned that Jesus’s crown of thorns had been recovered, and I’d forgotten that that relic was even in the Cathedral. In fact, the Cathedral also contains not only a nail supposedly used to secure Jesus to the cross, but a piece of the True Cross itself. The chances that these are real are miniscule; I suspect that if there was a “True Cross”, the pieces of it preserved in various places would be much larger than any execution cross.
On this morning’s local news, an anchor was especially excited that the cross on the altar had been preserved, clearly implying that this was the work of God. She didn’t discuss why God allowed the Cathedral to burn but saved the cross.
At any rate, here’s how CNN reported on these relics:
The cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is home to scores of priceless artifacts, artwork and relics collected over the centuries, each with their own story.
As a devastating fire tore through the revered Gothic cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire, many feared these treasures might be lost forever.
The Crown of Thorns, which some believe was placed on the head of Jesus and which the cathedral calls its “most precious and most venerated relic,” was rescued from the fire, according to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
“We managed to protect the most precious treasures in a safe place,” a Paris City Hall spokesperson told CNN.
However it has not been confirmed whether individual items such as a fragment of the True Cross and one of the Holy Nails were saved.
Even the New York Times didn’t hedge that much:
While one treasure, a relic of the crown of thorns said to have been worn by Jesus during his crucifixion, was saved, the status of other historic items is unclear.
Yes, the crown was “said to have been worn by Jesus”, but the fact of Jesus’s crucifixion (much less the identity of the Jesus person) is not established historically. The “other historic items”, like the nail that went through Jesus, aren’t “historic” in the sense that their provenance is established, but only in that they were historically seen by the credulous as being real.
Perhaps I’m being overly captious, but the chances are very high that these relics are dubious; it’s as if the press reported “It has not been confirmed whether the runner from Santa’s sleigh was saved.” Wikipedia lists over a dozen related relics, either individual thorns from the Crown of Thorns or fragments of the entire crown, preserved at various places. Like the Shroud of Turin and many other relics of Jesus, these are fakes, products of a Jesus-relic industry in the Middle Ages.
Here’s the supposed Crown preserved in a gold reliquary at Notre Dame:
Another view (could there be Jesus’s DNA on it from bloodstains?):
As for the crucifixion nails, it’s true that nails have been found in tombs in Israel that were driven through bone, and were likely used in crucifixions, but none of these has been identified as a Jesus Nail (and how could it be given that his bones would have gone missing?), and there are at least three separate crucifixions involved. Here’s a nail that was driven through the hand:
Here’s the “Holy Nail” from Notre Dame:
Re the piece of the True Cross, well, let’s start with some carbon dating on that.
Here’s a tweet from a global news agency failing to qualify the “Crown of Thorns” although it does hedge on St. Louis’s tunic. And of course the artefacts are replaceable; you just cobble together another crown out of dried twigs.
I’m not trying to be churlish here, but just reporting how religious myths subtly become reinforced by the press. (Caveat: some places, including the Guardian, hedges all these relics with an indication that they’re “believed to be real”.) At any rate, the value and beauty of Notre Dame, which are undeniable, are to me completely independent of the truth of Christian mythology, which I see as false. The Rose Windows are infinitely more valuable to our culture than a nail of dubious origin. But such is faith.
Yes, the stonework has survived far better than might have been expected watching the videos.
In fact it makes a very imposing ruin.
Assuming the stonework hasn’t been damaged in non-obvious ways (like cracking), it may not take too long to rebuild. A look-alike timber structure could be fabricated from glue-laminated treated timber relatively quickly (so long as nobody insists on hand-sawn oak).
Personally, I think the biggest treasure is the building itself.
Yes – if you want oak beams that involves a lot of oak trees of probably at least 200 years old to get the right size timbers, trees from a forest where they grow tall & straight. It could be there is timber as France is pretty big & has a lot of woodland. In England 200 years ago people were planting oaks assuming they would need them for naval construction in the future – perhaps they also did that in France?
The French know about woodwork with mature timber:
Hey, these are the French we’re talkin’ about here, fella; they would as lief rebuild I.M. Pei’s pyramid at the Louvre from plexiglas, as lief serve bouillabaisse from a can. 🙂
You underestimate the sophistication of the Frogs Monsieur Ken. Illusion is central to their belief system as evidenced by the stories they tell themselves about the Nazi occupation & the willingness of spouses to pay no heed to signs of marital infidelity so long as the evidence is not paraded around town. Such illusions are essential to harmony & extend to the glass pyramid too – see the current work of JR below:
And another:
It is a great historic and artistic loss.
Still…. the religious idiocy that flows freely at times like this is really hard to take.
If the fragment of the True Cross was lost they can always find another one on eBay.
Hey, it comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. So it must be genuine.
I love those and their Certificates of Authenticity (signed by God?). How can eBay be part of this scamming?
Sites like eBay just want to let merchants and sellers do their thing while taking a cut for facilitating. They’ll step in to stop the types of scams where the customers walk away very unhappy, because they don’t want people to stop using their service, but they have no incentive to intervene when both scammer and scammee are happy with the transaction.
Darned if I don’t have a nail that looks exactly like the one in the photo. Picked up mine at Chicago State University, where I started working the year it relocated there. I believe mine just might be *The* Authentic Nail.
The land was bought from the Illinois Central Railroad, but still… it would be *even more* of a miracle as to how it ended up on the south side of Chicago.
Yes, the relics are about as real as Santa’s reindeer.
The south transept rose window today. Glass intact:
I would suspect that most of the timber that burned was in the roof structure. So most of the heat went upwards in spectacular and highly visible flames and cold air was drawn up from below, thus helping to limit temperatures in the main volume of the church.
That’s my theory, anyway.
In the post-fire pictures of the gold cross there are many intact candles visible. If they are actually wax candles, the heat must have been pretty low at floor level.
I’d put the odds at an astronomical Shroud-of-Turin-to-1.
(PS – Have we given up on spelling that word “minuscule”?)
On a reality scale of gravity at one end and Kolob at the other, I’d put the Shroud of Turin and these relics about ¾ of the way to Kolob.
Kolob is nearly bollocks backwards. It’s a sign!
Ha ha! I never noticed that before!
And as long as I’m wallowing in pedantry:
I understand using the plural possessive with the singular “each” to avoid sexism when the antecedents are people, but why would CNN write “their” (rather than the singular “its”) when the antecedents are objects like “artifacts, artwork, and relics”?
Indeed, the relics are most likely fake since hucksters selling these things were ubiquitous in the mediaeval period (even peddled by clergy) when Notre Dame was constructed; Chaucer even writes about these false relic sellers in the Canterbury Tales.
It’s interesting to note the power of symbols, however, and their ability to persuade our sensibilities. An important lesson, I think, we can take when it comes to our own acts of persuasion.
I wonder if any Christians have noted that the famous Catholic cathedral burned, during Holy Week and if they have attributed it to God telling us he is displeased with the goings-on of his Church….after all, there are Christians who seem quick to associate natural disaster with their God’s disdain for the gays and the feminists.
Or Satan’s love for chain-smoking Polish construction workers.
There’s a great play (in which I once had the honor of performing) called “Incorruptible” about a monastery where the monks discover the fortunes that can be made by dealing in fake relics.
Monasteries, convents, rectories, and their environs seem to provide fecund settings for stage dramas. Agnes of God and Doubt: a Parable come readily to mind.
The relics in Notre Dame were supposedly collected by Empress Helena, a christian convert who bought a lot of Jesus souvenirs when she visited the Holy Land.
If real, that’d make them almost 300 years old when Helena acquired them — a long time for some reeds and a splinter of wood to have survived. Now they are c. 1,975 years old.
From the USA TODAY ” One of the city’s five senior vicars , Philippe Marsset , told the associated press : ” If God intervened ( in the blaze ) it was in the courage of the firefighters . “
I am holding out for Hitler’s pencil box. Not sure if it was there but must check the inventory listed for insurance purposes.
I believe some of the best fire detectives can determine cause if given a chance to do their work and it is important that they do this. Before starting up another massive reconstruction it might be a good idea to prevent the same thing again. Maybe they could add some 21 century fire protection into the job as well. For many years people built buildings and cities and then watched them burn and said, oh well. Today we are suppose to be a little smarter.
When you build to great height with anything you go beyond the ability to fight fire. We have been doing this for a thousand years so why stop now.
Were it to be tested, and the DNA results came back not in the standard A, C, G, T sequence, but as spelling out “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased” — well, that would be one of those things that could make me rethink my fundamental skepticism.
That or “INRI” (“Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews”) would be the only things that could shake my skepticism. If there was any DNA found, what would they match it with? DNA from he Holy Foreskin? There are about 16 of them scattered around Europe. Real or not (and I know they ain’t real), that’s my favorite relic of all.
I think it’s hilarious that E-Bay is selling “relics.” I’ve got a Crown of Thorns that I made; maybe I’ll offer it on E-Bay. I can get someone named Jesus to authenticate it.
Then there are the relics of the Old Testament, a scrap of fig leaf, wood from the ark,etc. I love all these crazy items.
If there was a historical Jesus, and if there were DNA from him, I suppose they could test the Y chromosome to see if the Blessed Virgin Mary wasn’t actually so virginal, but maybe bumped uglies with either a Roman centurion or an old Jew like Joseph.
I wanted to make similar deprecatory comments on the reporting yesterday, but decided it unseemly to do so before the embers had cooled. Very shortly we can expect to see lists of “relics” that “miraculously” survived the fire, thereby “proving” their authenticity. The fire itself, of course, will be chalked up to bad luck or faulty wiring.
It wouldn’t be difficult to authenticate via dried blood that the crown of thorns was actually worn by Jesus, he was haploid.
For some reason I am imagining the clerics scurrying around saving the “relics” while the flames of a turned-over votive candle engulf the altar curtains.
That’s how I imagine it too. In my rendering, they are all benedictine monks for some reason. Clearly, I have no experience with church other than what I see on mediaeval television dramas.
Well, you know how much I like ragging on the NYT’s reporting these days, but I see nothing wrong with the quote in your post. The items are “historic” regardless of their provenance, as (I assume) they’ve been there and worshiped for hundreds of years. The fact that they’re items that have been in one of the world’s most important structures and worshiped for centuries does make them “historic.”
Religion is so ingrained, people probably speak of things like deities and relics as if they’re everyday and valid elements of our lives.
God let it burn because too many billions of doallars were sitting around not doing anything. Now they can be used to rebuild the church.
The provenance of the holy relics in Notre Dame is a delightful story in itself, being an indirect result of the 4th Crusade. The Crusaders, bankrolled and manipulated by the wily Venetians, decided to conquer Greek Orthodox Constantinople instead of Muslim territory. [Who knows, maybe they feared being charged with “Islamophobia”.] They duly sacked the city in 1204, while the Venetians more carefully looted every church relic and artwork that wasn’t nailed to something else (some of which are still at St. Marks in Venice). The Latin conquerors installed a Latin Emperor in Constantinople, Baldwin of Flanders, and his office passed to his nephew, Baldwin II, in 1228. The latter, better known as Baldwin the Broke, spent his life hocking things to pay off debts: he pawned the Crown of Thorns to a Venetian bank in 1238, other relics to Louis IX of France, and even turned his son and heir Phillip over to Venetian merchants as security for still another loan. King Louis later redeemed the Crown of Thorns from the Venetians and deposited it, as well as the holy nail, the holy lance, etc. etc. in Paris. Yesterday’s fire at Notre Dame might mean that God was just foreclosing on a 2nd or 3rd mortgage.
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/06/150622-andrew-tallon-notre-dame-cathedral-laser-scan-art-history-medieval-gothic/
Frickin’ historians with frickin’ lasers!