We’re going to count astronomy as wildlife today, as it’s Honorary Wildlife®. These two swell Cosmos Photos come from reader Tim Anderson in Australia, and I’ve indented his notes. As always, click on the photos to enlarge them.

It is the galaxy season in the Southern Hemisphere, which is to say that there are large number of galaxies up in the night sky down in these parts. Here is one of them. This is an image of the Sombrero Galaxy (catalogued as M104 in the Messier catalogue). The dark dust lane that crosses the galaxy horizon is where new stars are forming.The galaxy is approximately 28 million light-years away from us. The image was formed from sixty 30-second frames taken using a colour camera and a 127mm refracting telescope.

Attached is an image of NGC 2997 , a large barred spiral galaxy in the local supercluster. It is approximately 25 million light-years from Earth. The spiral arms contain many star-forming regions of ionised hydrogen gas. The image is a composite of three hundred 30-second shots taken with a colour astronomical camera and a 100mm refracting telescope. And two marine invertebrates sent by reader Carl Sufit: From my first and only trip to Turks and Caicos Islands in 2016 (geologically part of the Bahamas chain, so I’ve read): Cyphoma gibbosum, ~ 3cm long. These hang out on (and eat) various Gorgonia (not sure of this species) at fairly shallow depths . I’ve heard many divers refer to them as nudibranchs, as they don’t see a shell (but also don’t see any “naked” branchial structures). What one generally sees is the mantle that has spread out over the shell, and here you see the cephalad (I think) portion of the foot. The underlying shell has the characteristic central bulge that you can see. First, the commonly seen Flamingo Tongue snail , ~ 3cm longThese hang out on (and eat) various Gorgonia (not sure of this species) at fairly shallow depths . I’ve heard many divers refer to them as nudibranchs, as they don’t see a shell (but also don’t see any “naked” branchial structures). What one generally sees is the mantle that has spread out over the shell, and here you see the cephalad (I think) portion of the foot. The underlying shell has the characteristic central bulge that you can see. Cyphoma signatum? This was the first time I’d knowingly seen one, pointed out by our guide. It was very close to some Flamingo Tongues, maybe even on the same coral—I don’t remember. Apparently the old taxon is kaput, and this is now considered the same species as the above, C. gibbosum. I’m not a biologist, and don’t know how those changes happen. Some websites still show the prior name, and some had some very recent dates as to the change. Was it DNA analysis, or breeding fertile “hybrids??” (I’d like to see the patterns of any crosses, but maybe the common pattern is dominant??) Next is the much less common fingerprint snail , formerlyThis was the first time I’d knowingly seen one, pointed out by our guide. It was very close to some Flamingo Tongues, maybe even on the same coral—I don’t remember. Apparently the old taxon is kaput, and this is now considered the same species as the above,I’m not a biologist, and don’t know how those changes happen. Some websites still show the prior name, and some had some very recent dates as to the change. Was it DNA analysis, or breeding fertile “hybrids??” (I’d like to see the patterns of any crosses, but maybe the common pattern is dominant??) Again, I don’t know the coral species.