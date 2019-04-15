Notre Dame severely damaged; roof collapses: cathedral may be forever lost

Well, the roof of Notre Dame collapsed in the fire and the damage is horribly severe. There’s a timely report at The New York Times (click on screenshot below):
They still don’t know how the fire started, but here’s what the NYT says:
André Finot, a spokesman for the cathedral, said in a telephone interview that the cause of the fire remained unknown, and there was no immediate indication that anyone had been hurt.
“It’s not about the faith — Notre-Dame is a symbol of France,” said Emmanuel Guary, a 31-year-old actor who was among a huge crowd amassed on the Rue Rivoli, on the Right Bank. Many had tears in their eyes.
After part of the spire collapsed, the fire appeared to spread across the rooftop, where the growing flames licked the sky and projected a yellow smoke over the horizon.
. . . The French police rushed in and started blowing whistles, telling everyone to move back, witnesses said. By then, the flames were towering, spilling out of multiple parts of the cathedral. Tourists and residents alike came to a standstill, pulling out their phones to call their loved ones. Older Parisians began to cry, lamenting how their national treasure was quickly being lost.
. . .Vincent Dunn, a fire consultant and former New York City fire chief, said that fire hose streams could not reach the top of such a cathedral, and that reaching the top on foot was often an arduous climb over winding steps.
“These cathedrals and houses of worship are built to burn,” he said. “If they weren’t houses of worship, they’d be condemned.”
Apparently they couldn’t do a forest-fire-like drop of water from the air, as that, they say, might have caused the entire edifice to collapse. There will be plenty of recriminations in the next week. I’m just unspeakably sad. Yes, it was a religious structure, but that doesn’t detract from its historical significance, its beauty, and the emotional effect it has on many (including me).
The pictures and videos below show the fire in the interior, and that probably means that the stained-glass windows, the choir, and other works of art are destroyed. It will never be the same again.
Some photos:
This is such a sad picture:
Sad indeed, but God wills it.
It’s because they took God out of the cathedral.
A great tragedy. 😦
At the moment I see the evening news. The news presenter speaks with a suffocated voice and fights against the tears.
A link to life in and around the Cathedral to give a vague idea of what is lost (in French).
Hopefully not one sapeurs-pompiers was risked. If there was then I hope some chief will have two badges, his own and some other fool’s, to cherish in retirement.
Some of the footage is of them going into appallingly unstable positions. I’d be pretty surprised if this one burns out without loss of life.
Probably a lovely building (I never saw it closer than a few hundred metres), but not worth a fireman’s injury.
“God” remains unavailable for comment.
Sic transit gloria mundi.
Is gloria OK now?
It’s Monday; she’s still in transit.
So goes it.
*Sigh* I was watching some footage of a fire truck trying to spray water on the roof with their tall crane. They could not get nearly high enough, and even if they could I don’t think it would have made much difference.
The fire chief is right. But the money to put in the safeguards to these and other ancient treasures just is not there.
Engineering controls have significantly advanced in the last hundred years, but mainly to save lives, not art.
From the embittered tone of the fire chief quoted above, one can assume that the standard laws applying to buildings where large numbers of people, ummmm, congregate don’t, or aren’t, applied to churches. That really should have stopped … oh, let’s say, York Minster ago (1984). But the law probably isn’t going to be applied – I certainly couldn’t see anything apart from a few dry risers myself.
Art can be replaced.
One can only think – if it was caused by the extensive renovations of the structure, someone was surely sleeping at the switch as they say.
Yes it’s very sad. But there are reports that much of the artwork was saved, and they have a precise laser mapping of the structure made a few years ago:
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/06/150622-andrew-tallon-notre-dame-cathedral-laser-scan-art-history-medieval-gothic/
It will come back.
Just horrifying.
That structure is pretty representative of Western civilization itself.
I visited a long time ago, and recent events in France have given me sort of a persistent nagging worry, in the back of my mind.
On Friday, three terrorists were sentenced for attempting to destroy the cathedral. lately, France has been recording an average of two church desecrations per day.
Of course no indication of fault has been noted here.
I am very sad about this, regardless that the purpose of the building derives from religion. The loss of the stained glass is beyond measure in any meaningful sense.
Just heard them reporting that the towers may have been saved. They showed some fire fighters on one of the towers.
And on the upper courses of the curtain wall. That is a horribly exposed position. Plant the monitors (hose branches on a ground frame) and get the fsck out of there.
I understand how it can be sad, but here what a friend wrote me in reference to this, which made laugh hard:
the only church that illuminates is a burning church
made me*
After the fire in Brazil museum and this, I think we need to do a lot of thinking about how to save irreplaceable buildings when fire strikes. Too much history and culture can be lost in a few hours.
Yeah, we can’t. The trick is to make city parts replaceable.
Then we have the inevitable destruction of archaeological sites or weathered out fossils. Oy!
Modest estimates of Christian wealth around the world has got to be at minimum tens of billions.
Religions can easily pay for fire proofing every significant structure they posses.
Sad for France, nice to hear people haven’t been hurt.
Personally I am cool with it, I have seen the outside. (At a time when the insides, including religious art, had lost my interest.)
This is, in my opinion, a historical part of city evolution and a nice reminder why modern edifices are built like La tour Eiffel.
C’est la vie.
Unspeakably sad, indeed. Hopefully, it can be restored.
However, if the crown of thorns went up in smoke, I can live without that.
Wouldn’t you know it. The crown of thorns was saved. But the beautiful rose window created in 1250 CE melted. Life isn’t fair.
It’s a miracle! Praise the Lord!
(Can I get an “Amen”?)
Not sure on “forever lost” if there is will then anything can be restored/rebuilt Shure is may well be mostly replica – or not… #Frauenkirche
Waiting with baited breath for a snarky blog post from the non-talent that is PZ Myers.
It must be so satisfying for you to keep track of everything he says, or even that you imagine he might say.
Short video reaction of loony narcisist ShannyForChrist
Several people stated as a fact that the cathedral held Jesus’ crown of thorns. Really? Was the material C14 dated?
Hmmm.
