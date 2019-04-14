Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, April 14, 2019, and you will be stoned to death if you gather sticks on this day. It’s National Pecan Day, courtesy of Big Pecan, and South and Southeast Asian Solar New Year, when the Sun enters the constellation of Aries. I don’t believe in astrology, of course, but I bet lots of good food will be served.

The weather in Chicago, which has been sunny and on the warmish (17°C) side, has turned vicious, with rain, snow, and a temperature of 3° C (38° F) this morning. The drakes are still battling it out in the pond (see next post), but I’m concerned that Honey is shivering on her eggs.

On this day in 1561, as Wikipedia notes, “A celestial phenomenon is reported over Nuremberg, described as an aerial battle.” From the picture below, I suspect it was a sundog, or perhaps a mass hallucination. Here’s a picture and description of the phenomenon as given in a news broadsheet printed that month (see the translation of the description, which is truly bizarre, here):

On this day in 1828, Noah Webster copyrighted the first edition of his famous dictionary. And on April 14, 1865, Abraham Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth while watching a play at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C. Lincoln died the next day.

Another interesting but obscure bit of history from Wikipedia: on April 14, 1881, “The Four Dead in Five Seconds Gunfight is fought in El Paso, Texas.” It was indeed that fast, and three of the four dead were shot by Marshal Dallas Stoudenmire. On this day in 1912, the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg at 11:40 p.m, and sank about three hours later. In 1939, John Steinbeck published The Grapes of Wrath, which won both the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. It also played a role in Steinbeck’s Nobel Prize for Literature, awarded in 1962.

Two hail incidents occurred on April 14. In 1986, the biggest hailstones ever reported—a full kilogram in weight (2.2 pounds), were reported in the Gopalgani district of Bangladesh. The hail killed 92 people. Bangladesh just can’t catch a break: floods, famine, and now hailstorms! Here’s a smaller one that fell in South Dakota in 2010: it had a circumference of 47.3 cm (18.6 inches) and weighed 0.88 kg (1.9 pounds). These are killers! (See more such records at Hail World Records.)



And look at this hailstorm in Cardston, Alberta in 2012:

Speaking of hail, on this day in 1999 a huge hailstorm struck Sydney, Australia, producing 2.3 billion Australian dollars in damage; it’s been pronounced “the most costly natural disaster in Australian history.” Here are some hailstones from that one, given with a cricket ball for scale.

Finally, it was on this day 16 years ago that the Human Genome Project was pronounced “completed,” as 99% of the genome had been sequenced with a reported accuracy of 99.99%.

Notables born on this day include Ann Sullivan (1866, Helen Keller’s teacher), Arnold Toynbee (1889), John Gielgud (1904), Rod Steiger (1925), Loretta Lynn (1932), Frank Serpico (1936), Julie Christie (1940), Pete Rose (1941), and Francis Collins (1950, who of course was part of the Human Genome Project completion, announced on his birthday).

Those who expired on April 14 include George Frideric Handel (1759), Rachel Carson (1964), F. R. Leavis (1978), Burl Ives (1995), Don Ho (2007), and Percy Sledge (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili acts out an aphorism:

Hili: I have a feeling that the grass is greener on the other side of the path. A: You’ll have to check it.

Below are two tweets I pulled from the feed of reader Dorsa Amir. The evolution of whales from terrestrial artiodactyls is one of our best-documented examples of “macroevolution” in the fossil record. Click on the whole tweet to see some specimens:

Very cool illustration of how whales may have evolved, by the talented @JuliotheArtist. I’d always wondered what the transitional forms looked like 🐋 pic.twitter.com/H2Ey4pFNKj — Dorsa Amir (@DorsaAmir) April 11, 2019

My dad used to ask me, “Jerry, think of a face you never saw before,” knowing it would be nearly impossible. And it was. But now we can produce such faces!

None of these faces are real — they have all been generated through a neural network. We've officially left the Uncanny Valley. More info here: https://t.co/vcpo57zlWb pic.twitter.com/bG4RfNotVZ — Dorsa Amir (@DorsaAmir) January 11, 2019

A tweet from reader Nilou; cats will be cats:

Tweets from Grania: more “cats will be cats”:

Given the credits, this seems like a real video, but it’s still hard to believe:

What a rocket launch looks like from space. Amazing!

Credit: NASA/ESA/Roscosmos pic.twitter.com/68r4qVufJd — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) April 8, 2019

This is also amazing: a pigeon enforcer!

Please don't touch!

by AbyssWatcher724 pic.twitter.com/WaRIQob3Xg — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) April 9, 2019

This is true: read the article to see how Volkswagen got into the sausage business:

Wurst news ever: Volkswagen sells more sausages than Beetles, and in 2015 and 2017, it sold more sausages than cars overall. https://t.co/ZaMKaFU8hI — Atlas Obscura (@atlasobscura) April 8, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Ponder these temporal changes in favored genres of movies over the last 108 years. The fall of Westerns and the rise of documentaries!

I found the axis stabilized version was better for comparisons. pic.twitter.com/r5XB0uMFM7 — Patrick Taylor (@patricktaylor) April 13, 2019

Ceiling Cat bless that owl!

Apparently this is something that happens. Neat photo by Laurie Wolf showing brood parasitism by wood ducks….of a screech owl! Photo from Audubon Everglades FB (https://t.co/5Wkv2ocE6u). See https://t.co/iaRmudc3WB for 2007 paper in Wilson Journal of Ornithology pic.twitter.com/wEfxgFytko — Jonathan C. Slaght (@JonathanSlaght) April 12, 2019

