New Twitter account flags article on research conducted in mice but implied to be in humans

We all know how bad popular science reporting has become, and here’s yet more evidence. This new Twitter account, justsaysinmice, is useful as it indicts not scientific studies but journalists who report scientific studies in mice as if their results were in humans. It’s not just that they say “this could apply to humans”, but they flat-out mislead the readers into thinking that they ARE IN HUMANS or ARE KNOW TO APPLY to HUMANS.

Here are a few examples that I checked, and yes, the studies reported were all in mice. I love the moderator’s all-caps notation “IN MICE”.

Mice don’t eat bacon.

That is reported here. Note the picture of the pregnant woman, clearly implying this is in humans.