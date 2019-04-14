New Twitter account flags article on research conducted in mice but implied to be in humans

We all know how bad popular science reporting has become, and here’s yet more evidence. This new Twitter account, justsaysinmice, is useful as it indicts not scientific studies but journalists who report scientific studies in mice as if their results were in humans. It’s not just that they say “this could apply to humans”, but they flat-out mislead the readers into thinking that they ARE IN HUMANS or ARE KNOW TO APPLY to HUMANS.

Here are a few examples that I checked, and yes, the studies reported were all in mice. I love the moderator’s all-caps notation “IN MICE”.

Mice don’t eat bacon.

That is reported here. Note the picture of the pregnant woman, clearly implying this is in humans.

Are female mice “women”? Report on this study is here.

Original study here (IN MICE).

If you’re interested in science journalism and follow Twitter, this will be a site to watch. And maybe it’ll help hold journalists’ feet to the fire.

h/t: Grania

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 14, 2019 at 11:30 am and filed under science journalism, science journals behaving badly. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. pablo
    Posted April 14, 2019 at 11:45 am | Permalink

    “Are female mice women?” It depends on whether they identify as women, or are you a trans-speciesphobe?

    Reply
  2. Diana MacPherson
    Posted April 14, 2019 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

    Good grief this is bad.

    Reply
  3. Caldwell
    Posted April 14, 2019 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

    The worst part is that mice never read those articles.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: