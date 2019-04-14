Consent condoms: a big fail for the woke

Well, I suppose this product sounds good for about a millisecond when you first hear about it, but another millisecond’s thought proves it to be a dumb and unworkable attempt to solve the issue of consent—and lack thereof—in sexual relations. The report originates with CNN, which shows the product at issue: a condom in a package that requires four hands to open:
From CNN:
It takes four hands to open this new condom, created by an Argentine company in a bid to highlight the importance of consent.
The “Consent Pack” of condoms was designed by ad agency BBDO Argentina for Tulipan, a company which sells adult toys and condoms.
“If it’s not a yes, it’s a no,” and “Without consent there is no pleasure” says the tagline in the promotional video, along with the hashtag #PlacerConsentido, or “permitted pleasure.”
Another tagline reads: “Consent is the most important thing in sex.”
The pack’s “unique system” requires four hands — or two people — to agree to open it, by clicking four buttons on the top and sides of the box at the same time.
Executive creative directors of BBDO Argentina, Joaquin Campins and Christian Rosli, said in a statement to CNN: “Tulipan has always spoken of safe pleasure, but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship: pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent first.”
The condom is limited edition for now and being given to bar customers and attendees of events around Buenos Aires. But Tulipan plans to sell it online in the future.
The article mentions as well that few Argentinian men use condoms, but I’m not sure how making the package harder to open will rectify that problem:
How it works:
Well, you can think of several problems right off the bat. First, this makes condom use marginally more difficult, not easier, and so doesn’t mitigate the problem of Argentinian men not using condoms. Second, if a guy was planning to have sex with a woman (or vice versa), you can always get a friend to help you open the box beforehand. I can imagine that some people would find this a better solution because it minimizes interruption of the sex act. Third, unless this is the ONLY kind of condom available, of what use is it? People can always buy the regular kind.
I suppose a woman could produce this product and insist that a man use it or there will be no sex, but she can simply produce a regular condom and insist on the same thing. If he refuses and tries to force a woman to have sexual intercourse without a condom and without her consent, that is an act of rape that will not be alleviated by this product.
Finally, by the time a condom is required during sex—right before intercourse—it would seem that there has already been mutual consent. But there lies the rub(ber)! The most common objection is that consent can be withdrawn after even a four-handed condom has been produced, but there are others:
From Cosmopolitan (their emphasis):
I get the idea: The four-hand requirement ensures that there’s been a clear, consensual agreement from two parties who are about to have sex. In theory, these condoms should promote having a conversation beforehand (never a bad thing!), and from what I can tell, are meant to be somewhat of a symbolic product dropped in a few bars around Buenos Aires. Clearly, no harm intended.
The thing is…the assumption behind this new condom completely misses the mark. It presents a fantasy in which sex is always clear cut and naturally egalitarian; where the simple act of two able-bodied individuals opening a box together assures an equally straightforward sexual experience. It believes that people (including rapists and sexual predators or abusers) always wear condoms in the first place and importantly, that once a condom is on, consent cannot be revoked. Ever. It’s a done deal.
. . . Reading #MeToo accounts can be painful, and it’s understandable, even admirable, that people want to help eliminate sexual violence. The problem is: It’s not going to be simple, or easy, or quick. Consent lives in the nuances of human interaction. Consent involves navigating tricky areas—someone saying “yes” because they’re too shy to say “no,” or verbalizing something like, “It kind of hurts, but I think I’m okay?”
Rolling Stone raises issues that I didn’t even think of!
Instead of being applauded for promoting the importance of consent, the Tulipan condom ad was excoriated on social media, for a fairly wide range of reasons. Some argued it was ableist, as it discounted the experience of amputees who would be unable to open the condom; others argued that it was discriminatory against polyamorous people, on the grounds that it assumed that only two people would be having sex. Some people even expressed concern that such condoms would be used as “evidence,” potentially in sexual assault cases, to protect those accused of sexual assault rather than the accusers, as a way to demonstrate that consent had been provided when it in fact had not.
. . . the Tulipan ad fundamentally misunderstood the concept of consent. As one woman wrote, “putting on a condom does not equal automatic consent of all sexual activity.” The ad basically glosses over the fact that consent can be revoked midway through the act — if one partner does something that the other is uncomfortable with, for instance, or simply if one partner changes their mind for whatever reason. Agreeing to use a condom is a step in the ongoing process of obtaining sexual consent, but it is by no means the final one, and some argued that the campaign minimized the need for an ongoing and open dialogue about consent during and after sex, not just beforehand.
And from HuffPost:
But while the product may be well-intended, critics, including sex therapists, say it promotes some misguided ideas about consensual sex: True consent is not a one-time transaction ― press the magic buttons or hear “yes” once and you’re in the clear. Consent is an ongoing conversation.
But how ongoing?
Yes, of course consent—and it’s clear they’re talking about women—can be withdrawn at any time, and if it is then you need to stop. What bothers me about this is the introduction of this product, and the conversation about it, demonstrates an increasing fear of sex and of accusations of forced sex, issues that surely must be affecting young people. Certainly consent should be there by both partners throughout the act, but it seems to me that constant questioning of the sort like “Now that I have the condom on, can I insert my penis into you?” has to not only take the pleasure out of sex, but make students unwilling to have sex at all. (This is not a joke: Brown University specifies a series of questions like this.) Does consent always have to be verbal, in answer to a question?
It’s a tough thing to be a sexually healthy young person these days, and the idea of making the act of sex into a continual contract, whether that be verbal or written, combined with the fear of a post-coital accusation of “implied lack of consent”, is gong to turn a lot more young folk into celibates.
So much for one-armed folk ever gettin’ laid again.
I know that’s the first thing I thought. Also, if there is a wrong way to open a package, I’ll find it. Always upside down or backwards and the whole thing is destroyed in the process so if there are others out there like me, that’s what’s going to happen.
Well,there’s always wanking.
But it does make the package “child-proof” so that innocent two-year olds won’t be using them by mistake.
One solution is to require consent in writing. With a notary as a witness. Either that or a video recording if the whole process.
I was talking to a mother of a fourteen year old boy the offer day. She is seriously worried and mentioned the written contract not as a serious idea but to show the extent of her concern about a girl changing her mind afterwards and claiming she did not consent to whatever occurred
Far better than a written contract is the consideration that if you are not sure your partner is enthusiastically willing – abstain.
Unless you have someone who is constantly shouting “yes yes do me do me,’ you can’t be 100% sure.
That would seem to indicate a successful encounter, no? But really, if the choice is slightly less sex because some people aren’t sure if their partner is into it, or more sex where some of that might be assault, I’ll take the former. Young people can always use practice at good and clear communication.
+1. EVERYONE “can always use practice at good and clear communication.”
But most people don’t do sex like that. Most people don’t shout like that during sex. Most people don’t want to. Are you going to make women do that? Or are you going to make men ask every 15 seconds while they’re having sex if the woman still wants to have sex? Will the woman have to do the same?
I would argue that it is not actually difficult to tell if a partner is willing. I think the majority of folks who would be unsure would be the young or the inexperienced, and in their case caution is not unwarranted. A quick ‘is this good for you?’ here and there certainly won’t kill the mood. Sex is an act between partners, and just like anything that requires a level of trust, coordination and participation (whether that be dance, sport, a duet, whatevs) I trust that people will find the communication style that works for them. A one-size-fits-all rule like ‘shout every 15 seconds’ would never work, nor would it be necessary.
So there will be an age cut-off? What will that age be? There are tons of adults out there who are sexually inexperienced. What about them?
You’re right, it’s not difficult to tell if a partner isn’t willing, which is why enthusiastic consent rules don’t really change any of the dynamics at play. “No means no” works just as well as “yes means yes.” And, for young people, sexual encounters should be kind of awkward and weird. They’re supposed to be figuring things out. Asking at the very beginning is fine, but, beyond that, I say no to the idea, and I certainly say no to legislating any of this.
With regard to my other comment below before you made this one, I’m talking about many of the proponents of this idea, not necessarily you.
I’m not in favor of legislating this sort of thing, we already have rape laws and this is too ambiguous. I do believe in robust communication – and as for not asking after the initial consummation of the act? I could see lots of scenarios where a well-timed ‘does this feel good’ wouldn’t hurt. What if one partner wants to try a new and adventurous position? I think that communicating here would lead to a more varied and rich sexual encounter and allow both parties to expand their bedroom-repertoire if desired. As with most silly things, the reason we have to have this conversation at all is because there are assholes out there who will ignore a partner’s discomfort and proceed in the act and then try to blame it on a lack of an explicit ‘no’ – when they knew well all along the partner was not enthusiastically willing. I think those unpleasant folks are in the minority by far, and the rest of us will be just fine.
Right. I tried this with a woman once and she hated it. She wouldn’t answer a single question even though she was the one pushing for sex in her plausibly deniable and mostly nonverbal way. (“I can’t sleep…” and rolling next to me etc.) Having to be explicit was uncomfortable for her, and the silence after each question was a very awkward one. Plus, it made her think I was weird. 😛
“Plus it made her think I was weird” – and not in a good way!
People act like this “enthusiastic consent” thing is an answer to any problem, but it’s really not. First, anyone who has trouble saying no when not being asked (either because they feel bad rejecting someone, or feel awkward, or whatever) is going to have just as much trouble saying “no” when asked directly (hell, they might feel even more uncomfortable now that they’ve been asked). Second, since consent can be revoked at any time, nobody can be sure when it is or isn’t in effect unless they are asking every few seconds or their partner is saying “yes yes do me do me” every few seconds. Third, which parts do you have to ask before, and which parts don’t you? According to most of the crowd pushing this idea, you have to ask before every single change, and, again, consent can be revoked at any time. So, I have to ask, “can I kiss you,” then “can I put my hand on your breast,” then “can I put my hand on your butt,” then “can I put my hand on your breast, but under your shirt,” then “can I put my hand on your breast, but under your bra,” then “can I undo your bra,” then “can I lift your shirt and lick your breast,” then…well, there are probably 20 to 50 more questions before you might actually get to intercourse. I have never seen or heard of anyone having any such encounter, and you’d be trying to socially engineer the entire human history of sexual contact away with this. It simply doesn’t work. Maybe asking at the very beginning whether one wants to have a sexual encounter (as in, “can I kiss you?”). But after that? The person who wants to stop needs to say stop because you can’t ask at every single change in the encounter whether the other person is OK with it.
And remember, BOTH SIDES need to ask with every change. As a man, I’ve had plenty of sexual encounters I regretted because I either felt bad rejecting the person or didn’t want to say no for some other reason. Them asking me outright wouldn’t have changed that anyway.
100% on board with this – sans the actual ‘asking’ part. Checking in can be verbal or nonverbal, imo, such as noticing whether the other person looks/acts like they are into it (moaning, mutual touching, asking for more), but I have to wonder, if one of those partners had picked up on your lack of enthusiasm and asked, “Hey BJ, are you sure you are into this? If not, that is okay” whether you would have still continued on with the act you would later regret.
I think that in order for that to work the male would be required to get notarized consent prior to each thrust and meet with his potential partner’s legal team following ejaculation. Of course this still won’t help, as if the partner decides at any time in the future that she no longer consents to the consent she gave in the past, it will be retroactively annulled and deemed rape.
And in case any reader missed another crazy news story, that bastion of free speech, KU in Lawrence Ks, will be offering an “Angry White Man” course next year…
I say always bring your lawyer with you when you are going to have sex and call him into the room with a document to sign.
But be sure to include a clause so the lawyer must then leave the room without getting physically involved. 😎
Nothing like a lawyer to ensure that you are thoroughly screwed.
obligatory share.
I should have guessed that Fry & Laurie would have done this. I was actually wondering if it had been done by Mitchell and Webb.
I would be really surprised if they ever meant to mass produce them. Rather, it was probably meant as a marketing event – which worked.
I mean, OBVIOUSLY there’s all kinds of practical and production problems with it. I’m a bit surprised that anyone’s looking at it as anything but a marketing plan that focuses on consent.
More importantly: cleaned out the kitchen and discovered 7 more bottles of West Vleteren!
That was my thought. The concept people were not fools. They know the many ways this is an absurd idea, but the motive has to be publicity. Millions of people now know the brand name that originally didn’t.
This seems a little different than other well meaning ‘anti-rape’ products (like that spike condom, the roofie coasters, etc) – but seems a novelty to me all the same. For young people, with less experience, I do think the encounter should involve a fair amount of communication and consideration, and I’m not in the camp that finds verbalizing explicit consent to be un-sexy.
I would see this more as a product for men to impress the would-be partner with their wokeness, which isn’t a bad thing.
If not a joke product and meant to be serious it would be hard to be. Lets run it by the Pope before going into production.
Due to age, I’m pretty sure an alter boy cannot give consent, especially if he is forced to help open the box by the priest.
In the most charitable sense I do see it as having a role, if mainly a symbolic one, on certain occasions like the Olympics. As I understand it, the hosts of the games have been issuing condoms to the athletes. So having this brand in the swag bag that they get at the very least sends a message: Have Fun, but Get Consent. People do tend to behave better if they are reminded to do so.
The real problem of sexual consent in Argentina is that every day almost 10 girls aged 10-13 get pregnant (about 3000/year). Teen pregnancy is 16% (more than 100,000/year). I wish the woke would talk more about this.
Indeed. But then they also ignore violence against women and homosexuals when perpetrated by muslims. Go figure.
I think they’ll sell like hot cakes.
And the number of hot cakes I have ever seen being sold or being bought is, um, well, come to think of it, not a single one.
I’m with vvandivere here – it was a marketing gimmick that sure worked!
Per the condom, I suspect it’s novelty marketing for couples who want to try it for fun. Per consent, I’m not sure but by the terms of the “yes means yes” laws in NY, California, etc., I think every sex act I’ve ever had was a mutual rape, since neither my partner nor I explicitly asked or said “yes, it’s OK” before the act. I prefer to align with 1960s feminists (who proclaim for women equal strength and agency with men) more than with current feminists (who more often risk infantilizing women for political gain).
In re: “by the terms of […] I think every sex act I’ve ever had was a mutual rape”
I strongly suspect this is the case for the extremely vast majority of people who have ever lived – including those pretending that getting explicit verbal consent is “sexy” and whatnot, at least up to the point this nonsense began to “be a thing”.
Surveys indicate that young Americans are having less sex than previous generations. That’s probably a good thing, though I’ve seen articles that treat it as though it were a crisis.
I’m just glad that I’m gay. So far we remain untouched by the new rape hysteria.
Consent condoms not approved for use in elevators or conferences.