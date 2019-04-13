Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend, and Anna and I have named the new mallard drake “Gregory Peck” after a reader’s suggestion. It’s “Greg” for short. But I have alternative names, too: Dr. Quackenstein (because he’s constantly quacking) and Mallard Fillmore.

Oh yes: it’s April 13, 2019, and National Peach Cobbler Day, celebrating a dish best served warm with vanilla ice cream. It’s also a day proclaimed by Franklin D. Roosevelt: Jefferson’s Birthday. Christopher Hitchens was also born on this day in 1949 (the same year as I). He died eight years ago, and many of us miss him dearly.

On April 13, 1613, the Native American woman Pocahontas was captured in Passapatanzy, Virginia in an attempt ransom her for English prisoners held by her father, the chief Powhatan. The tribe anted up but the princess wasn’t returned; she married colonist John Rolfe, moved to England and then, on a voyage back to Virginia, took ill and died in 1617 at the age of 21.

On this day in 1861, after the previous day’s Confederate bombardment of the Union Army garrison on Fort Sumter, South Carolina, the Fort surrendered. The Civil War was about to begin.

On April 13, 1919, exactly a hundred years ago, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place. British troops, firing on unarmed Sikhs gathered in a garden in Amritsar, India, killed at least 379 men, women, and children (the toll could have been over a thousand) and wounded at least 1200. Many (as you’ll see in the clip below) jumped in a well, where they drowned. Reginald Dyer, the British general who was convinced that the Sikhs were planning an insurrection, ordered the slaughter. Although heavily criticized, Dwyer suffered little punishment and even some reward: he was allowed to retire and presented with £26,000, a huge sum in those days. Among those who condemned Dwyer and the massacre was Winston Churchill. The brutal act caused many Indians to give up any allegiance to Britain, prompting increased Indian resistance to colonization and then to the British withdrawal 28 years later.

On this day in 1943, according to Wikipedia, “The discovery of mass graves of Polish prisoners of war killed by Soviet forces in the Katyń Forest Massacre is announced, causing a diplomatic rift between the Polish government-in-exile in London from the Soviet Union, which denies responsibility.” That is why in Poland today is Katyn Memorial Day. Because today is Thomas Jefferson’s birthday, the Jefferson Memorial in Washington D.C. was dedicated on this day in 1943: his 200th birthday. On April 13, 1958, the American pianist Van Cliburn, only 23 years old, won the first prize at the first International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. The Russians were chagrined because, like the 1936 Olympics, the competition was designed to demonstrate national superiority. The Russians had to ask Nikita Khrushchev for permission to give Van Cliburn the prize (Nikita said “yes”).

In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black male to get the Best Actor Oscar; he won it for his performance in Lilies of the Field.

Notables born on this day include Catherine de’ Medici (1519), Thomas Jefferson (1743), Butch Cassidy (1866), Jacques Lacan (1901), Samuel Beckett (1906, Nobel Laureate), Madalyn Murray O’Hair (1919), Jack Chick (1924), Seamus Heaney (1939, Nobel Laureate), Tony Dow (1945), and Christopher Hitchens (1949).

I met Hitchens only once. Here’s a picture I took of him in 2009 at the Ciudad de los Ideas in Puebla, Mexico. We talked only briefly as he had a smoke, mutually kvetching about Robert Wright:

Reader Chris informs me that, in honor of Hitch’s birthday, Radio 4 will present an hourlong show on the man at 2000 GMT tonight. You can listen to it live or, if it’s archived, go to this link below (click on screenshot):

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on April 13 include Diamond Jim Brady (1917), Wallace Stegner (1993), Muriel Spark (2006), and John Archibald Wheeler (2008).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains Hili’s latest utterance:

This is a play on a Polish expression: to daydream in Polish is “to dream about blue almonds”. I have no idea about the origins of this strange expression but when Hili says that she is dreaming about blue mice our Polish readers will understand immediately what she is talking about. Not so those poor people lacking a good knowledge of Polish. A: Are you asleep? Hili: Yes, I’m dreaming about blue mice.

