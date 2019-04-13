Wild Turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo) have begun walking around the city, displaying in lawns and on roads. There is a down side to that, even for the turkeys. This little flock was walking aimlessly, peering at their dead fourth companion, when we drove up. We might imagine them mourning, but considering that they were still in the road where they could get squished, I think they were just confused. (Corvallis, Oregon, 8 April 2019)