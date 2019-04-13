Caturday felid trifecta: Garfield the supermarket cat signs his book; watching cat videos for a living; police cat gets promoted after coercing confession form a suspect

Here, from the BBC, is the story of Garfield the Ginger cat, who took up residence in a Sainsbury’s grocery store in Ely, Cambridgeshire (click on screenshot). Now he has a Facebook page and a popular book.

Ginger tom Garfield took a liking to Sainsbury’s in Ely, Cambridgeshire, after the store was built on his old stomping ground. . . . . Garfield, now 12, first started visiting the store after it was built in 2012 on a meadow opposite the flat where he lives with owner David Willers. His favourite spot was a sofa in the Virgin travel shop in Sainsbury’s lobby, and he often tries to get into people’s cars outside the store. Fans of the cat posted photos of him at the supermarket and at one point his owner had to ask people to stop feeding him as he was becoming fat. A Facebook page set up with photos of the cat in the supermarket has a following of more than 5,500 fans from places as far away as the United States, Canada, Australia and Russia. A book of his adventures and misadventures has now been written by Mr Willers with Suffolk author Cate Caruth. The title – What’s THAT Doing There – refers to Garfield’s reaction when a fence was erected across his favourite meadow ahead of the supermarket being built.

Some drawings from the book:

The book tells how Garfield was once banned from the store for scratching a customer who became a little too familiar – and many of his other adventures. In the book he is called Garfield Abercrombie Reginald Fergusson, but as that was “far too much like hard work… everyone just called him Garfy”. “It is a little familiar of people,” Garfy would always think, “but I suppose I can live with it,” he says in the first chapter.

Garfield “signed” his book in Ely Library with a paw-print stamp. It was modelled on his real paw.

And Garfield’s staff has a tattoo of the famous moggie on his leg:

************

This story, also from the BBC, describes the guy who has the world’s best job, vetting cat videos for the CatVideoFest, a big movie that’s a collection of Internet cat videos. It’s received good reviews.

It so happens that the man who does the vetting is also the staff of Henri, the existentialist cat whose depressed videos became viral a few years ago.

From the BBC report:

The production is the creation of Will Braden, a 39-year-old filmmaker from Seattle, Washington. Over the last few years, he has become king of the cat video world. He estimates that he watched about 15-17,000 last year alone. It’s fair to say that this is not a direction Will ever thought his career would take. His journey with cat videos started back in 2006 when he was a student at the Seattle Film Institute. “I was supposed to do a video profile of someone and I had just procrastinated way too long,” he recalls. Eventually his attention turned in desperation to the family pet he was looking after. “I thought, maybe I’ll do a video profile of this cat and if I parody some of these old French New Wave films we’ve been watching and I make it funny enough, maybe they won’t notice I didn’t really follow the assignment,” Will says. Henry, a black and white longhair tuxedo cat, became Henri le Chat Noir – a character with a parodied pretentious French persona. The video features stoic shots of the cat and is narrated with existential musings and cutting criticism of the human world around him.

You can see a Henri video here.

Now well into his mid-teens, he officially bid Au Revoir and retired from YouTube last year. Cat videos remain a huge part of Will’s life. He began helping to organise the festival in 2014, and then took it alone as CatVideoFest in 2016 when the art centre stopped hosting. Since, he’s been a one-man-band running it alone. His day job involved combing through the far corners of the internet, thousands of submissions, booking venues and handling marketing. In 2018 he signed a nationwide distribution deal – a move that has made the festival’s ticket sales explode. By the end of 2019 the film will have reached more than 200 theatres across the US. A chunk of proceeds from each screening is donated to a local cat shelter in every city.

Go see it: you can find out where it’s showing here. And here’s the official trailer:

***********

Finally, from Cole and Marmalade, we hear of a police cat in North Carolina called Sergeant Butterscotch (click on screenshot).

The good sergeant wandered into the police station a year ago and was immediately adopted, helping the officers and detectives with their paperwork:

But then he did his job as a detective!

But his secret weapon would show itself soon enough. Not only was it unexpected, it was effective at serving justice! Shortly after he began his watch at the station, he earned a well-deserved promotion–purrmotion? After a high-speed chase ended in the county, a suspect was brought in. The woman was eventually approached by the “fuzz’, in this case, literally. Butters confronted the woman with a sly sparkle in his eye. His methods were simple for flushing out a confession. office, the woman reached down and picked him up. “Awe, look at the little cat,” she reportedly exclaimed. Butters [sic] purr motor started and the woman fell under his therapeutic spell. Sitting and calmly petting the soothing cat, the suspect eventually came to her senses. She confessed to the crime right then and there!

Sgt. Butters, as he’s called, is the official Department Food Inspector, and gets lots of visitors at the police station. Who can resist a Police Cat (or, for that matter, a Grocery Store Cat)?

h/t: Laurie