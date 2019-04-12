Readers’ wildlife photos

Stephen Barnard is back with some general photos from Idaho. His IDs (such as they are!) are indented.

The American Mink (Neovison vison). It’s a sneaky, vicious little bastard. 🙂

Some recent photos from Aubrey Spring Ranch: Sandhill Cranes, Red-winged Blackbird, cow Moose with twin calves, Green-winged Teal, Brown Trout, and Downy Woodpecker.
The scientific binomials are left as an exercise for the reader. 🙂

 

22 Comments

  1. RodWilson
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    “The American Mink (Neovison vison). It’s a sneaky, vicious little bastard”

    WHOA! Why all the hostility? I’m thinking someone here has an unpleasant history with minks

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted April 12, 2019 at 9:29 am | Permalink

      It’s a joke. Jerry loves mallards, and the mink is one of the many predators that threaten ground-nesting birds.

      Reply
      • bewilderbeast
        Posted April 12, 2019 at 11:58 am | Permalink

        Phew! Was about to leap to the defence of predators doin’ what predators gotta do . . . 🙂

        Reply
  2. BJ
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 9:07 am | Permalink

    Mr. Barnard’s photos continue to be amazing and I continue to be jealous of where he lives 🙂

    Reply
  3. yazikus
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 9:10 am | Permalink

    Mr. Barnard does Idaho proud! I’ve only visited his state a few times, but on each of those visits I was astounded at the proximity of stunning wildlife/wilderness to human excess.

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted April 12, 2019 at 9:48 am | Permalink

      Yes, Idaho is extraordinary. I don’t know why it touts itself as “famous for potatoes” when it has stuff like this.

      Reply
      • yazikus
        Posted April 12, 2019 at 9:51 am | Permalink

        Besides, WA produces more potatoes than Idaho! The last time I was through, I paired the road trip with a read-aloud of Tim Egan’s The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt & the Fire that Saved America. Would highly recommend.

        Reply
        • darwinwins
          Posted April 12, 2019 at 9:58 am | Permalink

          WA is smarter. It touts itself as “The Evergreen State” even though most of it is brown. Only the coastal strip on the west side of the Cascade mountains is evergreen.

          Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted April 12, 2019 at 10:44 am | Permalink

      Among people who don’t know anything else about Idaho it’s known for two things: potatoes and white supremacists.

      Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 10:08 am | Permalink

    Once again, Stephen shows why he is among our best for Readers’ Wildlife Photos.

    Reply
  5. Debbie Coplan
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 11:03 am | Permalink

    Really thrilling to see. Thank you!
    Jump starts my day…

    Reply
    • Glenda Palmer
      Posted April 12, 2019 at 11:48 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 11:07 am | Permalink

    Wonderful shots, as always.
    I love that sneaky, vicious little bastard.

    Reply
  7. Kevin Henderson
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 11:15 am | Permalink

    Nice trout. Makes me want fish. I see you definitely do not have an Apple Watch on while holding said fish.

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted April 12, 2019 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

      I have two ponds with some amazing trout — browns and rainbows up to 26″ (66 cm). That one was 21″ (53 cm), and about at the limit of what I can hold with one hand for a decent photo. The streams are closed to fishing until late May during rainbow spawning season, but fishing stillwater is permitted.

      I’m a big Apple fan and customer since the original Mac, but I won’t use a watch that I have to charge up every night.

      Reply
  8. Michael Fisher
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 11:29 am | Permalink

    Great pictures Stephen & your commentary is top notch!

    Reply
  9. revelator60
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 11:29 am | Permalink

    Apparently mink can be trained to hunt rats:

    Reply
    • Bill Morrison
      Posted April 12, 2019 at 11:46 am | Permalink

      That American mink seems to have an unusually light coat. Most of them are very rich, dark brown, almost black under some light conditions.

      Reply
  10. bewilderbeast
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 12:01 pm | Permalink

    You got that ‘pecker in mid-hop! Amazing picture!

    Reply
  11. Mark R.
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 1:05 pm | Permalink

    Love the moose!
    Love all of the photos actually.

    Reply
  12. Cate Plys
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

    I can’t get enough of Stephen Barnard’s Idaho. Thanks!

    Reply
  13. mayamarkov
    Posted April 12, 2019 at 1:58 pm | Permalink

    Great photos! Esp. the flying birds and the woodpecker.

    Reply

