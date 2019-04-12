Stephen Barnard is back with some general photos from Idaho. His IDs (such as they are!) are indented.
The American Mink (Neovison vison). It’s a sneaky, vicious little bastard. 🙂
Some recent photos from Aubrey Spring Ranch: Sandhill Cranes, Red-winged Blackbird, cow Moose with twin calves, Green-winged Teal, Brown Trout, and Downy Woodpecker.
The scientific binomials are left as an exercise for the reader. 🙂
“The American Mink (Neovison vison). It’s a sneaky, vicious little bastard”
WHOA! Why all the hostility? I’m thinking someone here has an unpleasant history with minks
It’s a joke. Jerry loves mallards, and the mink is one of the many predators that threaten ground-nesting birds.
Phew! Was about to leap to the defence of predators doin’ what predators gotta do . . . 🙂
Mr. Barnard’s photos continue to be amazing and I continue to be jealous of where he lives 🙂
Mr. Barnard does Idaho proud! I’ve only visited his state a few times, but on each of those visits I was astounded at the proximity of stunning wildlife/wilderness to human excess.
Yes, Idaho is extraordinary. I don’t know why it touts itself as “famous for potatoes” when it has stuff like this.
Besides, WA produces more potatoes than Idaho! The last time I was through, I paired the road trip with a read-aloud of Tim Egan’s The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt & the Fire that Saved America. Would highly recommend.
WA is smarter. It touts itself as “The Evergreen State” even though most of it is brown. Only the coastal strip on the west side of the Cascade mountains is evergreen.
Among people who don’t know anything else about Idaho it’s known for two things: potatoes and white supremacists.
Once again, Stephen shows why he is among our best for Readers’ Wildlife Photos.
Really thrilling to see. Thank you!
Jump starts my day…
+1
Wonderful shots, as always.
I love that sneaky, vicious little bastard.
Nice trout. Makes me want fish. I see you definitely do not have an Apple Watch on while holding said fish.
I have two ponds with some amazing trout — browns and rainbows up to 26″ (66 cm). That one was 21″ (53 cm), and about at the limit of what I can hold with one hand for a decent photo. The streams are closed to fishing until late May during rainbow spawning season, but fishing stillwater is permitted.
I’m a big Apple fan and customer since the original Mac, but I won’t use a watch that I have to charge up every night.
Great pictures Stephen & your commentary is top notch!
Apparently mink can be trained to hunt rats:
That American mink seems to have an unusually light coat. Most of them are very rich, dark brown, almost black under some light conditions.
You got that ‘pecker in mid-hop! Amazing picture!
Love the moose!
Love all of the photos actually.
I can’t get enough of Stephen Barnard’s Idaho. Thanks!
Great photos! Esp. the flying birds and the woodpecker.