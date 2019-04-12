Is “deadnaming” always an egregious sin?

“Deadnaming” is the use of the pre-transformation name of someone who has transitioned between genders. So, for example, referring to “Bruce Jenner” in an article about “Caitlyn Jenner” is a case of deadnaming.
My view on this practice is that it’s respectful to use the name a person chooses after they’ve transitioned, but it’s not an egregious sin to use their former name if it’s relevant. In some articles about Caitlyn Jenner it might be, for example when you’re giving biographical details about her. If you’re going to note that Jenner is a trans woman, which is usually fine if it adds information, why is it horrible to say that Jenner was formerly the decathlon champion Bruce Jenner? In fact, that’s what Wikipedia does. It gives her bio article the title of her present name, but also gives the birth name:
And since being trans is an integral part of the identity of many trans people—something that they themselves mention—I don’t see much wrong with using the former name as an indication of that. What I see as demeaning is referring to the person solely by their former name without any indication that it’s been changed, which denies or mocks their own choice. Yet there are few sins worse than deadnaming in the Authoritarian Left community.
HuffPo (of course), also sees deadnaming as a horrible thing to do under any circumstances, and in this article about Chelsea Manning gives us a little lecture about deadnaming. It doesn’t help that it was Fox News that performed the despiséd act (click on screenshot):
Here’s the sin:
Fox News correspondent Greg Palkot referred to Chelsea Manning twice on Thursday by the name the convicted government leaker and transgender activist used prior to her gender confirmation.
To be fair, the correspondent, referring to Manning in both instances, says “at that time Bradley Manning”, meaning that Chelsea Manning went by another name during the Wikileaks fracas. Indeed, the Wikipedia article on Manning gives her birth name:
It’s not irrelevant to the story that Chelsea Manning was once Bradley Manning, as the news back then used the name, and if you want to find out what Manning did when he identified as male, you have to Google the former name. Also, Manning didn’t announce her gender preference until 2013, several years after she leaked information as an identified-as-male soldier in the U.S. Army. In other words, the crimes for which she was convicted and imprisoned (and now she’s back in jail) were committed when she used another name and served as a male soldier.
HuffPo can’t resist giving us a little lecture at the end of what is supposedly a news piece, mostly about Julian Assange and WikiLeaks:
Deadnaming is problematic because it can feel invalidating and disrespectful to the person it’s being done to, according to Pink News.
“Essentially, it highlights that they’re not supported in their transition process, whether it’s before, during or after,” says the publication, which stresses that many people don’t realize the “depth of emotion” linked to a trans person’s identity.
Twitter banned deadnaming in 2018.
“We prohibit targeting individuals with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” Twitter said in a revised iteration of its hateful conduct policy.
As Parker Molloy wrote in The New York Times, Twitter’s move “represented a recognition that our identity is an accepted fact and that to suggest otherwise is a slur.”
To make sure you never deadname a trans person, ask the person what they would like to be called, refer to them by their new name even when they’re not nearby, and correct others who deadname.
It seems to me that there shouldn’t be a blanket ban on deadnaming so long as you identify the person’s present name along with the past one, and have a good reason for using the former name. It is not “erasing” somebody, as the New York Times article argues, to say that they have transitioned and once went by another name. It’s not erasing Muhammad Ali to say that he once was known as Cassius Clay.
What constitutes “erasure” is to use a person’s pre-transition name alone, or to use the present one in a mocking fashion. And, I suppose, it’s bad form to use a former name if someone has transitioned and wants to keep it a secret. But that isn’t the case for most transsexual people—as far as I know.
History is history. If you’re talking about the history of an individual who did something, naming them as they were named when they did it is just logical and informative. This whole “you can never use a trans person’s former name ever again” thing is another one of those silly rules that has recently cropped up.
Exactly. That is, as long as someone discusses a persons past, and it’s relevant for the understanding, then the name (and identity) should be used as it was at the time. If it is irrelevant, then it would be spiteful to use a former name.
But that’s too much nuance for woke people, who have difficulties with ideas that exceed the content of a slogan.
Let’s make dead-addressing a sin. If someone sends me email to an old, retired email address of mine, I will consider it severely disrespectful. I probably won’t even answer it but trash the sender’s reputation any way I can. Same with a snail mail letter to any of my former residences. I demand respect! 😉
Or dead-numbering? Calling someone who doesn’t live at your number is shameful.
What should not happen and it just did today, thanks to the disgusting Trump presidency, is to disallow transgender access to serve in the military. It simply does not get more pathetic than this. I suppose all the gays will be next.
As far as I know, it has never been considered wrong to refer to someone’s original name once they have legally changed their name. I would consider it rude to continue to call someone by their birth name (but not the worst social offence). I don’t see that the situation is different for transpeople.
There appears to be no single answer to the deadnaming question. Each person must address this issue for them self. My trans grandson is still conflicted about the use of his previous name for referencing the past. He is very clear about how he is to be referenced now. Reminders of his past name are ubiquitous. Awards, plaques, yearbooks, and social media posts are just the beginning. What do you do with a photo of a birthday cake that has the old name?
So, deadnaming joins cultural appropriation, implicit bias, scientism, and inequality in the award of Oscars, in the list of awful oppressions that weigh down on the rising generation. So much more terrifying than the things like slavery, mass-murder, genocide, police-state terror, and unlimited warfare that were said to have occurred yesterday. Of course, individuals who claim those things happened yesterday are mostly dead white historians, whose writings are by definition heteropatriarchal and colonialist.
You could say that “deadnaming” is an insult, and I, for one, have no problems with insulting dirty traitors like Manning. That pile of filth leaked operative names and locations and got good people killed.
You want to expose corruption and bad behavior, I’m all for that. What Snowden did was patriotic. The information he released was vetted and carefully redacted to prevent any individual from being put in danger. What Manning did was just open up a firehose of classified data with no vetting or redaction. That is treason.
In.my music collection “Switched On Bach” is filed under Walter Carlos while “Switched On Brandenburgs” is found under Wendy Carlos.
Faux News seems to have recently stirred up disrespect for transgender folks to distract from the failures of the Trump Administration, as Greg Palkot was respectful more than two years ago: www.foxnews.com/world/decision-looms-on-assange-extradition-to-sweden Far too many conservatives are stuck in the 1950s when it comes to biology and neuroscience.
https://newatlas.com/biological-sex-junk-dna/57691 http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/was-revolutionary-war-hero-casimir-pulaski-intersex-180971907/?utm_source=smithsoniandaily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20190409-daily-responsive&spMailingID=39392704&spUserID=NzQwNDU1Mzc2MDgS1&spJobID=1500823228&spReportId=MTUwMDgyMzIyOAS2
Lest someone doubts that rage is stirred up intentionally: https://zfacts.com/metaPage/lib/Weekly_Standard_Matt-Labash_confesses.pdf
Reference Bruce / Caitlyn Jenner watch Ricky Gervais in “Humanity”. Warning! Not for the over sensitive.
I can’t but agree, Ms Clinton (nee Rodham), what’s wrong with that? And, as you point out, Chelsea Manning committed his/her crimes when still a male Bruce. I can’t find possible fault there by mentioning that, when discussing the deeds for which she/he was convicted.
Oops Bradley, not Bruce. Note they both start with ‘br’ 😁
And their new names both with ‘C’ 😁