About a year ago I put up a post listing what I saw as the four best songs by the Beach Boys, though some readers responded that they couldn’t stand the group. While I agree that many of their songs are forgettable, I still maintain that they made some very great rock music, and that Brian Wilson was a melodic genius.

Reader Bryan found my old post, and updated it by giving me the link to a video in which a young musician analyzes four great songs that had subtle but wonderful key changes. That video is at the bottom, and if you’re musically inclined, you’ll want to watch it.

The four songs are Uptown Girl, Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, We’ve Only Just Begun, and this one: one of my favorite Beach Boy Songs from the Pet Sounds album. It’s called God Only Knows, but as a grammar stickler, I’d say it should have been called “Only God Knows.” But that wouldn’t have scanned very well, would it?

The song was co-written with Tony Asher, who co-wrote two other great songs on that album: Caroline, No and Wouldn’t it Be Nice? You can hear the original recorded version, which had multiple overdubs, here.

Here’s Wilson performing it in London in 2002, 36 years after it was released (he wasn’t the lead vocal on the recorded version). After all his travails, he’s still great onstage:

From Wikipedia:

Asher denied that the song alluded to suicide. He describes his interpretation:

This is the one [song] that I thought would be a hit record because it was so incredibly beautiful. I was concerned that maybe the lyrics weren’t up to the same level as the music; how many love songs start off with the line, “I may not always love you”? I liked that twist, and fought to start the song that way. Working with Brian, I didn’t have a whole lot of fighting to do, but I was certainly willing to fight to the end for that. … “God Only Knows” is, to me, one of the great songs of our time. I mean the great songs. Not because I wrote the lyrics, but because it is an amazing piece of music that we were able to write a very compelling lyric to. It’s the simplicity—the inference that “I am who I am because of you”—that makes it very personal and tender.

Here’s a very early live version:

More from Wikipedia:

The instrumental section of the song was recorded on March 10, 1966, at United Western Recorders, Hollywood, California, with the session engineered by Chuck Britz and produced by Brian Wilson. The instrumental part of the song took 20 takes to achieve what is the master take of the song. Present on the day of the instrumental recording was Carl on twelve-string guitar among other session musicians collectively known as The Wrecking Crew. A strip of masking tape was placed over the strings of a piano while the bottoms of two plastic orange juice bottles were used for percussion. According to Brian, many of the musicians who were present at the “God Only Knows” sessions claim that those sessions were some of “the most magical, beautiful musical experiences they’ve ever heard”. He added that there were 23 musicians present during the “God Only Knows” sessions, though only 16 are credited as being present on the actual take that was used for the final song. At the time, 23 musicians was an astounding number of musicians for a pop record. All the musicians played simultaneously, creating “a rich, heavenly blanket of music”. A string section was overdubbed thereafter.

I found this short video of Brian Wilson with George Martin (the “fifth Beatle”) talking about Wilson’s music, including God Only Knows. (Martin goes into the mixing room with Wilson and “deconstructs” the song.)I couldn’t resist showing two of the greatest rock-music arrangers of our time:

And the analysis: God Only Knows is the last song discussed. The analysis is complex, and one wonders if Wilson and Asher had an intuitive understanding of music to produce this complexity, or could really write and analyze in this way. (Paul McCartney, for instance, never could read music.)

Finally, there are two 8-minute series of outtakes from the recording process that are fascinating to hear: Part 1 and Part 2.