Thursday: Hili dialogue

One more day before the weekend begins, as today is Thursday, April 11, 2019: the 101st day of the year. It’s National Cheese Fondue Day, another instance of cultural appropriation, but I haven’t had the dish and years and would love some, despite my transgression. And it’s International Louie Louie Day, celebrating that hard-to-understand song made famous by the Kingsmen’s version in 1963. But it was written by Richard Berry in 1955, and he was born on this day in 1935.

Berry’s version was in a calypso style, and others reworked it without giving him credit. After the Kingsmen’s version made the song famous, Berry sued and got over a million dollars in recompense. Here’s Berry’s original, recorded in 1957. If you’re as old as I, you’ll remember that the words in the Kingsmen’s version, which were nearly impossible to understand, were often interpreted as obscene.

Today’s Google Doodle is a cool gif of. . . .well, you can see for yourself (click on screenshot if you don’t know):

In other news, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London yesterday after Ecuador withdrew its offer of asylum. He’s now in British custody facing bond-violation charges, but will almost surely be extradited to the U.S. to face charges of leaking classified documents. He’s been inside the embassy since 2012. I believe he has a cat, but that doesn’t exculpate him.

On this day in 1727, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion premiered in Leipzig. On April 11, 1945, American forces liberated the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany. Here’s a picture taken after liberation; it’s famous because Elie Wiesel (writer and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate) is in it (he’s in the second row of bunks, seventh from the left, next to the vertical beam).

On this day in 1951, during the Korean War, President Truman fired General of the Army Douglas MacArthur from his command in Korea, as MacArthur had made statements contradicting the administration’s war policy. That same year MacArthur gave his “Old Soldiers Never Die” speech and retired. Exactly six years after MacArthur’s firing, the UK agreed to allow Singapore to have self-rule. And four years after that, in 1961, the trial of Adolf Eichmann began in Jerusalem.

On April 11, 1976, the Apple 1 computer was created. Here it is—a version in the Smithsonian that’s undoubtedly worth a pile of money. And how far we’ve come! At the time it cost $666.66 (was that a bizarre joke), which was the equivalent then of $2,935. Prices have dropped!

Finally, it was on April 11, 1979, that Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was deposed. He was given refuge in Saudi Arabia, where he lived until his death in 2003.

Notables born on this day include Leo Rosten (1908), Ellen Goodman (1941), John Krebs (1945), and June and Jennifer Gibbons (“The Silent Twins”, 1963). The twins are a very bizarre story that you can see in this hourlong documentary. If you have time, it’s well worth watching:

Those who expired on April 11 include Joseph Merrick (the “Elephant Man”, 1890), Luther Burbank (1926), Primo Levi (1987), Kurt Vonnegut (2007), Jonathan Winters (2013), and J. Geils (2017).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is obsessed with a bizarre idea. Malgorzata explains:

Hili got this strange idea that tigers have hollows in the trees , exactly like woodpeckers do. Nothing we say can convince her otherwise. She is looking for tiger hollows all over the garden and the orchard.

The dialogue (note that her two front paws are in the air):

A: What are you looking for? Hili: A tiger’s hollow.

In Polish:

Ja: Czego tam szukasz?

Hili: Dziupli tygrysa.

A tweet from reader Barry (also sent by Gravelinspector), showing that mountain lions aren’t nearly as good as cats at playing the shell game:

Playing the shell game with a mountain lion pic.twitter.com/lkuRdI68p0 — The Cute Plug (@TheCutePlug) April 6, 2019

What rodent is this? Whatever it is, it was born spontaneously from an orange. (Translation of the Japanese appreciated, please.)

Tweets from Grania, a special edition featuring the black hole photo announced yesterday. All I can say is that I’m glad I was alive to see this: a long-standing prediction that was confirmed visually yesterday. (Of course, the press was wrong when they said that it was just a hypothesis until we saw the photo.)

In a historic feat by @EHTelescope & @NSF, a black hole image has been captured for the 1st time. Several of our missions observed the same black hole using different light wavelengths and collected data to understand the black hole's environment. Details: https://t.co/WOjLdY76ve pic.twitter.com/4PhH1bfHxc — NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2019

That is a fricking BIG hole!

As a student at MIT and then a postdoc at Harvard, Katie Bouman developed the algorithm that made this image possible. The Guardian reports that it took HALF A TON OF HARD DRIVES shipped to her to get the final image (see here). Bouman now has a well deserved assistant professorship at CalTech.

"Meet Katie Bouman, who helped make the black hole image possible" https://t.co/2EqrgIbCGM — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (@MIT) April 10, 2019

The biggest secret of the black hole was exposed. 🤭 #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/FRUugECMUj — Viktória Bogyová (@veeallie1) April 10, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I’m not sure this first trick would work with evolution:

Fun fact: You can make any Wikipedia article dystopian by changing it to the past tense. pic.twitter.com/UBbpJ3fgJ6 — Paul R (@lbcyber) April 7, 2019

What a beetle!

The Ironclad beetle (Zopherus jansoni/jourdani) from the cloud forest of Costa Rica. Their exoskeleton is extremely hard, permeated with calcium carbonate, iron oxide, and other minerals. BTW, thank you all for reviews of my book "Hidden Kingdom" https://t.co/1Zo7jf4r1f pic.twitter.com/J79RTqDFNU — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) February 13, 2018

And do check out these books recommended by Jim Al-Khalili (I’ve read only two):

"Quantum mechanics is hugely accurate but says an atom can be in two places at once. We’ve learned to live with that" Professor of theoretical physics @jimalkhalili explores the best books on the atom: https://t.co/tlDb6ySuvC — Five Books (@five_books) April 7, 2019