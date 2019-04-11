Thursday duck report

Honey’s been absent from the pond for two days, but I’m not worried; I suspect she’s nesting. However, when I looked at my records from last year, she showed up on March 15 but the first duckling (she had ten) didn’t appear until shortly before May 20, when I returned from France. One duckling died from exertion or drowning, and another from illness, but here she is with nine after the first death but before the second. I think eight out of ten is a pretty good record. Over the last two years she’s fledged twelve.

UPDATE: Honey showed up this afternoon and I fed her, but she’s quite skittish.

The drake, however, remains in the pond or is nearby, and in the pond he swims around and quacks softly (only the hens can make a full-throated QUACK!). This morning he was absent but came flying in beautifully when I whistled, and I just gave him lunch. Here he is quacking after his repast.