Thursday duck report

Honey’s been absent from the pond for two days, but I’m not worried; I suspect she’s nesting. However, when I looked at my records from last year, she showed up on March 15 but the first duckling (she had ten) didn’t appear until shortly before May 20, when I returned from France. One duckling died from exertion or drowning, and another from illness, but here she is with nine after the first death but before the second. I think eight out of ten is a pretty good record. Over the last two years she’s fledged twelve.

UPDATE: Honey showed up this afternoon and I fed her, but she’s quite skittish.

The drake, however, remains in the pond or is nearby, and in the pond he swims around and quacks softly (only the hens can make a full-throated QUACK!). This morning he was absent but came flying in beautifully when I whistled, and I just gave him lunch. Here he is quacking after his repast.

  1. Ken Kukec
    I think eight out of ten is a pretty good record.

    Ain’t bad at all; beats hell outta Meat Loaf’s two out of three

    • JezGrove
      You took the words right out of my mouth!

      • Ken Kukec
        They say great minds think alike, Jez; in our case, guess maybe puerile ones do, too. 🙂

  2. JezGrove
    Still no name for Honey’s companion? He’ll end up being “John Doe” at this rate…

  3. Mark R.
    Are mallards unique in the drake not being able to quack or is a trait among all duck species? It seems strange.

    That was a nice, serene video.

    • Mark R.
      …is ‘it’ a trait…

  4. John Dentinger
    Ok, after listening to those pet sounds, I’m still gonna suggest Quacker Jack.

  5. Smokedpaprika
    That drake is a beauty. Reggie would be a good pick (duck king and all that went before).

    It’s nice to see that the water level inside that ring is high enough, so a duckling won’t get trapped. It’d be a good idea to keep an eye on all the rings to ensure easy egress for itty bitty ducklings.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      I’m now in charge of the pond’s water level, thanks to physical plant being nice to me, and it’s perfect now. It’s nog going to get any lower.

