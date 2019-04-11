Strong pushback attends Quebec’s proposed ban on wearing of religious symbols by government employees

According to many sources, including the CBC article below (click on screenshot), Quebec has proposed a bill (“Bill 21,” which I can’t seem to find on the Internet) that, designed enforce secularity, bans all public servants, including teachers, judges, police officers, and other government officials, from wearing religious symbols. These banned symbols include hijabs, turbans, yarmulkes, and crosses. The bill also requires citizens to uncover their faces when their use public services like municipal transit and the courts (and presumably, though I don’t know for sure, banks). Bill 21 hasn’t yet been passed.
This bill has not yet been enacted, but there’s been substantial protest, with, according to the Montreal Gazette, many more groups against it than for it, even though the Quebecois (is that the plural?) seem more evenly divided. On the plus side one can argue that it helps preserve a secular society, so that religion isn’t entangled with the government. Certainly a policewoman in a hijab would not conform to uniform standards, though I don’t have strong objections to a hijab or a yarmulke hidden under a uniform hat. In this view, government officials must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s: a secular dress on the job.
On the negative side, it’s possible that a lot of the sentiment behind this bill is based on bigotry against Muslims, and there are many of them in the province who migrated to Canada from Islamic, French-speaking countries. Religious people are also objecting to the bill on the general grounds that it shows bias against religion, though I don’t pay as much attention to those objections as to ones that suggest it’s singling out just one faith. The Gazette link above details all the various objections, and there were big protests in Montreal (largely Muslims but also some Jews) denouncing Bill 21.
In general, I think the bill is pretty good but not perfect, and I can think of some quibbles. Should teachers also doff their religious symbols in class? I’m pretty much neutral on that one, though leaning in favor of “yes.” I also think it’s more important to have your face uncovered in banks and courts than on buses. To the objection, “People should be able to wear what they want,” I respond, “There are uniforms mandated for some jobs.” To those who say, “Well, teachers and judges don’t have uniforms mandated except for robes on the judges,” I respond, “But should a child or a defendant worry that they’ll get a fair trial or a bias-free education if the authority figure is flaunting their religion?”
Finally, if religious symbols/clothing can be completely hidden on government officials, I don’t see any problem with it. That allows people to still sport symbols of their faith but not make the public worry that they may be biased, and this solution still effects a separation of one’s job from one’s faith.
The bill is obviously controversial, so I’ll put up a poll with an alternative to the ban with is a “modified ban”, and if you favor that you can explain in the comments. But I’d appreciate comment on this whatever your view.
h/t: Stephen
The best outcome would for the state to allow religious symbols/clothing, then successfully petitioning religious authorities to recommend against it. It seems like a ban is inviting cries of persecution.
If a teacher wants to wear a crucifix under their shirt, I don’t have a problem with that. However if there is a secular dress code, then one should abide by it. Why do you need to flout your religion at work?
I could certainly see someone feeling uncomfortable if the person serving them is openly displaying a religious symbol that identifies them as belonging to a religious group that is historically hostile to theirs. One might not expect fair or unbiased treatment.
Jeez, sounds like all official Canada would turn into Ray Liotta hiding his crucifix under his shirt the first time he meets his Jewish future in-laws in Goodfellas. 🙂
I vote yes but also note this would never pass in this country. First Amendment would scream religious freedom even though it should not. This has been proven many times already. Good grief, you can’t even make a guy, who is a baker, do a cake for a gay couple. We subsidize housing for all the religious professionals in this country. It is sickening.
This has been an ongoing debate in Quebec for some time. Having lived in Montreal when the debate first began I’m of the opinion that Quebec’s Bill 21 is prejudicial.
Throughout the debate, and only recently has this changed, the cross has been designated a historical symbol. The Quebec Legislature has a cross placed quite prominently.
This current government, unlike previous governments who have proposed similar legislation, is willing to consider moving the cross. However, the cross, if moved, would only be placed elsewhere on the premise and still displayed.
The irony is that Canada has traditionally done a terrific job in integrating religious minorities by ignoring the religious symbols people bring with them and allowing them to integrate at their own pace. This usually takes a couple of generations, but has worked well.
Religious symbols that require people cover their faces, in my opinion, do cause a degree of unease. And whether people should be allowed to access public services is a tricky subject, worthy of discussion and debate.
But I will always object to the idea that Quebec is trying to preserve a secular society when Christian symbols are prominently displayed by the government and called historical artifacts.
If the Quebec government were serious about banning all religious symbols from the public square, instead of singling out symbols that are foreign to their own experience, then they would have already settled the question of whether the cross should stay in the assembly or be removed because it would’ve been remmoved.
They took down the cross from the Quebec council chambers and they are not going to put it back up.
Well, this one is tough. I think it is wrong to ban the wearing of religious clothing that is actual called for by the religion, like headcoverings for Jews and Sikhs. Crosses are a different matter, as they are not actually required by the Christianity (at least not in any sect I can think of except for priests). I don’t think truly religious clothing should be banned, because that does tread on religious freedom. On the other hand, I am fine with face coverings being banned, as my understand is that although some groups call for them, they are not generally considered as required by the tenets of Islam. I am an atheist, and don’t like religion, but in the spirt of ‘I may be wrong’, I believe we have to let each person find their own path to heaven.
I don’t think the state should get involved in theological matters, and so should not care whether or not something is “called for by a religion”.
But that requires the state to have a view on which are the “true” versions of the religion, and whether those do or do not require face coverings.
A better policy is to pass laws for secular reasons, and then require the religious to abide by them whatever.
I don’t know why people enjoy wearing an ancient torturing device to show-off their faith. It doesn’t offend me, but it certainly isn’t endearing. I once had a boss who wore this honking gold ichthus ring. Whenever I saw it, I imagined the imprint it would make if he hit someone; don’t know why this thought always popped up. Maybe because I see a large swathe of religious people as fearful and violent.
I voted Yes.
IIRC an exchange between Yossarian and Doc Daneeka, “Catch-22” wasn’t exactly written down anywhere either. 🙂
1) I have no problem with religious dress or symbols in general.
2) I think that government workers should have to show their faces which would eliminate the niqab and borka.
3) If a uniform is required, the workers should have to wear it. They should allowed to also have symbols (turbans, yarmulkes, and crosses) that can be worn with uniforms.
4) If the uniform precludes the religious symbol (e.g. helmet and yarmulke or turban), the symbol should not be worn.
5) All safety issues need to take precedence. For example, I have worked in factories where neck ties and loose hair were banned. Similar rules should apply to religious symbols.
I vehemently oppose this bill. It not only violates the rights of all Canadian citizens as stated in Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, it also invokes the ‘not withstanding’ clause blocking citizens from legally challenging these restrictions in court. Imagine not being able to challenge a bill restricting your First Amendment rights. Well, that is what this bill does. I am an atheist but, more importantly, I oppose gratuitous restrictions on people’s fundamental freedoms, religious or otherwise. No compelling case has been made for over-riding Canada’s Bill of Rights.
Is asking an employee to adopt a uniform code a violation of their fundamental freedoms?
It may or may not be. That is why the affected person should be allowed to challenge the restriction in court, as they can in the U.S. If the State can provide a compelling reason for the restriction for employment purposes, then fine.
For all customer-facing employees, a “company ethos” is surely sufficient reason for a dress code.
I agree with darwinwins. It is offensive, regressive, and repressive for governments to prevent their employees from wearing otherwise decent clothing or symbols for no other reason than the presence of a religious motivation. Some beliefs are offensive, and wearing symbols to communicate offensive beliefs can also a problem, but this is the a who decides dilemma. A recognition that the clothing is an employees individual expression, not the expression of the government, eliminates all establishment of religion concerns. There can be general restrictions, such as no text, no depictions of animals, etc., but any such restrictions should have secular justification and not single out religious practices for different treatment.
Imagine this – you’re a Jew who is seeking help from a government employee who is wearing a burka and the circumstances are that it is critical that this employee assists (you can come up with any number of hypotheticals that fit).
Do you trust that that employee will assist you?
I agree completely and I hate that notwithstanding clause. I wish PET had just rammed through the constitution without listening to the provinces.
The text of the bill can be found here:
http://www.assnat.qc.ca/Media/Process.aspx?MediaId=ANQ.Vigie.Bll.DocumentGenerique_143925en&process=Default&token=ZyMoxNwUn8ikQ+TRKYwPCjWrKwg+vIv9rjij7p3xLGTZDmLVSmJLoqe/vG7/YWzz
Down here below the 49th, such a blanket ban on religious symbols would so clearly run afoul of the “Free Exercise” clause of the First Amendment, I can’t imagine such a bill ever even being introduced.
Fortunately, the Framers did not include a disgraceful ‘not withstanding’ clause for the U.S. Bill of Rights.
Many states have laws banning the wearing of masks in public. The laws were passed decades ago to prevent the KKK from wearing masks over their faces during their marches and rallies.
I support those laws, not matter who they may affect.
The laws are not enforced on Halloween and I believe one state has an exception in the law that the law goes not apply on Halloween.
I see no harm when government employees who are not required to wear uniforms brandish religious symbols and therefore see no proper justification for forbidding them to do so. It is unfair to religious people to require that they do not dress according to their religious beliefs when there are no conflicts with secular based clothing restrictions. What France, and some other countries are doing is banning out religious symbols for the sake of targeting religious symbols which is discriminatory in a negative sense and antagonistic to free expression.
This has been going on for some time in Canada and I voted No. I don’t want religious symbols in places like courts, like a big honking crucifix on the wall of a courtroom, but I have no issue with people wearing crucifixes or other religious garb. I think that is part of their freedom of expression and freedom of conscience and religion, as well as their freedom of thought, believe and expression – all guaranteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. I especially don’t like to see things like this from the state because it was horrible to be forced to say the Lords Prayer as a non-believer in my public school and I’d hate to force someone to conform to my idea of expression. The state is neutral and the business of the state is neutral, but its citizens are not.
+1
I don’t think people on this forum would vote yes in a poll for a bill that over-rides the First Amendment.
I think they just did. When I voted the yes votes had a substantial lead.
The bill is embedded here with links to PDF and text, etc. Scroll to the bottom of the article.