Reader Paul Peed sent some raptor photos from Florida; his notes are indented:

Crested Caracara The Crested Caracara (Caracara cheriway), a member or the Falcon family, is T.M. Goodwin’s “feel good” character. One cannot but smile broadly when viewing this incredible bird. It looks like a hawk with its talons and sharp beak, behaves like a vulture with its taste for carrion, and yet is a large black and white falcon. This individual is a juvenile which I imaged alongside a Turkey Vulture over a small piece of carrion.





American Kestrel

In my opinion, the most beautiful raptor is the American Kestrel (Falco sparverius). I developed a one-way relationship with an individual I could depend on appearing at a particular location when making my weekly visit to T.M. Goodwin. It would migrate north every spring but return to the same location every autumn. I actually mourned when he did not show up this year after 3 years.

Merlin

A rarity at Goodwin, the Merlin (Falco columbarius) is a small but fierce raptor. A favorite of female medieval falconers, Merlins have been known to team up with other individuals to hunt waxwings. One attacks from below while the other waits to take advantage of the confusion. Unfortunately I have never been able to get closer than 40 meters to any individual. These images are from 45- 50 meters.

Swallow-tailed Kites

Late August and September bring the easily identifiable Swallow-tailed Kite (Elanoides forficatus) to Goodwin’s Broadmoor Marshes. They breed in swamps, lowland forests, and marshes—primarily in South Carolina and Florida. Swallow-tailed Kites hunt on the wing for tree frogs, lizards, small fish and flying insects. At Goodwin they are known for picking caterpillars off the vegetation.