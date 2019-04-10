Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Hump Day: Wednesday, April 10, 2018, and that means it’s time for my semiannual dental checkup and cleaning. Since I have to go all the way downtown for that, posting may be light. But you want me to have healthy choppers, right? It’s National Cinnamon Roll Day (one of my favorite treats), and also Siblings Day, in which you honor thy brother or sister.

Don’t forget the “black hole” announcement that takes place today at 8 am Chicago time: 9 am EDT and 1300 GMT. An hour beforehand I’ll announce the video site where you can see it live (it’s here).

On this day in 1858, the original “Big Ben,” the largest bell in the clock at the Palace of Westminster (the name refers to the bell, not the clock or the tower), was recast after the prototype cracked during testing. The bell weighs 30,300 pounds. Watch the mechanism in action, which is quite engrossing (when giving the time, Big Ben rings every two seconds):

On April 10, 1865, one day after Robert E. Lee surrendered to Grant, he addressed his troops for the last time. In 1912, it was on this day that the RMS Titanic left Southampton, England for its first (and last) voyage. It struck an iceberg at 11:40 on April 14, and sank at about 2:30 a.m., roughly three hours later.

Here’s a photo of the iceberg thought to have sunk the liner, though I can’t quite see the “dark spot” at the berg’s waterline that is supposedly paint rubbed off from the doomed vessel:

On April 10, 1925, F. Scott’s Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby was published by Scribners in New York City; it remains on of my favorite novels, with the last several paragraphs being one of the best bits of prose ever written in English. On this day in 1963, the nuclear submarine USS Thresher sank, probably due to a failure of water pipes from faulty welding. All 129 hands on board were killed, making it the deadliest submarine accident in history.

April 10, 1970 was a sad day for Beatles fans, as it was then that Paul McCartney announced he was leaving the group for “personal and professional reasons,” breaking it up for good. Finally, it was on this day in 1998 that the Good Friday Agreement was signed in Northern Ireland, the major step in bringing peace to Northern Ireland.

Notables born on this day include Joseph Pulitzer (1847), Junior Samples (1926), Omar Sharif (1932), and Paul Theroux (1941).

Here’s the scene in “Lawrence of Arabia” in which Lawrence tells Sharif, playing Ali, of his plan to cross the desert to Aqaba. (Sharif, by the way, was a world-class bridge player.)

Those who fell asleep on April 10 include Emiliano Zapata (1919), Kahil Gibran (1931), King Oliver (1938), Auguste Lumière (1954), Stuart Sutcliffe (1962), Evelyn Waugh (1966), Sam Kinison (1992), and Little Eva (2003).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Chief Editor Hili expects some fusses:

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m accepting homages.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz?

Hili: Przymuję hołdy.

And nearby, on the site of his future home, Leon inspires Polish students. First, Malgorzata explains:

Today is the start of final exams for Polish junior high/secondary school pupils. Elzbieta and Leon are telling them to do their best but the encouragement is written in a way I’m not sure how to translate. As Jerry says: I will do my best.

The monologue:

Leon: Dear junior high pupils, rise to the heights! I’m watching!

A tweet from reader Barry. No comment!

Nothing says the weekend like a capybara farting in the bath with some ducklings. 🔊 📹: https://t.co/tAgALMSVat pic.twitter.com/C7e2w2bnSd — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 5, 2019

From Heather Hastie. It’s hard to tell how large this sea turtle is because the diver is farther away, but she thinks it’s a big one:

Be sure to watch and listen to this hearwarming cat story; sound and video on, please:

This is the best thing I've seen today 😻 pic.twitter.com/xSlk63XUeu — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 8, 2019

Tweets from Grania:

Look at these things! A whole brood of ducks could fit inside one upright lily pad.

The underside of a Victoria Amazonica, the largest water lily in the world pic.twitter.com/2qlcLfHuCM — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 7, 2019

Cat versus raccoon. I think this looks more like sex attack than a sneak attack:

Tweets from Matthew. I think this first guy studies goats; be sure to put the sound on:

Here’s something for the etymologists among you:

The fricking BBC!

I’ve accidentally set up push notifications for the BBC science magazine and it’s like being followed about by an inquisitive but annoying child pic.twitter.com/xVgCR5ivdo — James Colley (@JamColley) April 8, 2019

Dueling adders:

One of our Conservation Officers caught this great footage of two adders duelling! #Adders start to emerge from hibernation around this time of year.

In #spring, males perform a 'dance' during which they duel to fend off competition to mate. #snakes #wildlife #nature pic.twitter.com/1Koi3N9p6X — Leics Wildlife Trust (@LeicsWildlife) April 4, 2019

Which reminds me of a joke:

Noah opens up the ark and let all the animals out, telling them to “Go forth and multiply.” He’s closing the great doors of the ark when he notices that there are two snakes sitting in a dark corner. So he says to them, “Didn’t you hear me? You can go now. Go forth and multiply.” “We can’t,” said the snakes, “We’re adders.”

I’ll be here all week, folks!