Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Hump Day: Wednesday, April 10, 2018, and that means it’s time for my semiannual dental checkup and cleaning. Since I have to go all the way downtown for that, posting may be light. But you want me to have healthy choppers, right? It’s National Cinnamon Roll Day (one of my favorite treats), and also Siblings Day, in which you honor thy brother or sister.
Don’t forget the “black hole” announcement that takes place today at 8 am Chicago time: 9 am EDT and 1300 GMT. An hour beforehand I’ll announce the video site where you can see it live (it’s here).
On this day in 1858, the original “Big Ben,” the largest bell in the clock at the Palace of Westminster (the name refers to the bell, not the clock or the tower), was recast after the prototype cracked during testing. The bell weighs 30,300 pounds. Watch the mechanism in action, which is quite engrossing (when giving the time, Big Ben rings every two seconds):
On April 10, 1865, one day after Robert E. Lee surrendered to Grant, he addressed his troops for the last time. In 1912, it was on this day that the RMS Titanic left Southampton, England for its first (and last) voyage. It struck an iceberg at 11:40 on April 14, and sank at about 2:30 a.m., roughly three hours later.
Here’s a photo of the iceberg thought to have sunk the liner, though I can’t quite see the “dark spot” at the berg’s waterline that is supposedly paint rubbed off from the doomed vessel:
On April 10, 1925, F. Scott’s Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby was published by Scribners in New York City; it remains on of my favorite novels, with the last several paragraphs being one of the best bits of prose ever written in English. On this day in 1963, the nuclear submarine USS Thresher sank, probably due to a failure of water pipes from faulty welding. All 129 hands on board were killed, making it the deadliest submarine accident in history.
April 10, 1970 was a sad day for Beatles fans, as it was then that Paul McCartney announced he was leaving the group for “personal and professional reasons,” breaking it up for good. Finally, it was on this day in 1998 that the Good Friday Agreement was signed in Northern Ireland, the major step in bringing peace to Northern Ireland.
Notables born on this day include Joseph Pulitzer (1847), Junior Samples (1926), Omar Sharif (1932), and Paul Theroux (1941).
Here’s the scene in “Lawrence of Arabia” in which Lawrence tells Sharif, playing Ali, of his plan to cross the desert to Aqaba. (Sharif, by the way, was a world-class bridge player.)
Those who fell asleep on April 10 include Emiliano Zapata (1919), Kahil Gibran (1931), King Oliver (1938), Auguste Lumière (1954), Stuart Sutcliffe (1962), Evelyn Waugh (1966), Sam Kinison (1992), and Little Eva (2003).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Chief Editor Hili expects some fusses:
A: What are you doing?Hili: I’m accepting homages.
Ja: Co robisz?
Hili: Przymuję hołdy.
And nearby, on the site of his future home, Leon inspires Polish students. First, Malgorzata explains:
Today is the start of final exams for Polish junior high/secondary school pupils. Elzbieta and Leon are telling them to do their best but the encouragement is written in a way I’m not sure how to translate. As Jerry says: I will do my best.
The monologue:
Leon: Dear junior high pupils, rise to the heights! I’m watching!
A tweet from reader Barry. No comment!
From Heather Hastie. It’s hard to tell how large this sea turtle is because the diver is farther away, but she thinks it’s a big one:
Be sure to watch and listen to this hearwarming cat story; sound and video on, please:
Tweets from Grania:
Look at these things! A whole brood of ducks could fit inside one upright lily pad.
Cat versus raccoon. I think this looks more like sex attack than a sneak attack:
Tweets from Matthew. I think this first guy studies goats; be sure to put the sound on:
Here’s something for the etymologists among you:
The fricking BBC!
Dueling adders:
Which reminds me of a joke:
Noah opens up the ark and let all the animals out, telling them to “Go forth and multiply.” He’s closing the great doors of the ark when he notices that there are two snakes sitting in a dark corner.
So he says to them, “Didn’t you hear me? You can go now. Go forth and multiply.”
“We can’t,” said the snakes, “We’re adders.”
I’ll be here all week, folks!
First line, 2018, a year behind.
That’s ’cause our host beats on, a boat against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.
Re siblings day ,i care for my twin brother full time ,about time some one honoured me ,doubling the carers allowance would be a start ,rant over.
While I haven’t seen my sister in years I do have a significant other whom I’ve been caring for to various degrees since 1993. I never got any sort of allowance, and the Office of the Aging in this county is useless.
Now my Sweetie is in our local nursing home, and everyone has to work hard because nursing homes in general are so awfully understaffed. I go every day and help out whenever I can. I declare that if I were the Dictator of the Benighted States I’d triple wages, cut hours in half and hire a boatload of additional people so that nobody was worked half to death; and everybody would be entitled to a free massage every week.
About the adder joke, there’s an additional punch line to it. Something about Papa Noah taking the two little snakes and putting them on a tree stump because adders can become multipliers if they use a log table.
Surely someone else here knows that joke and can tweak my version of it. Something about what Noah puts the little snakes on.
That’s brilliant!
Yeah, there is the invention of the log table as the punchline. Always told this joke when I taught logs, to almost universal groans (except for the kids who didn’t get it, plus now they use calculators instead of tables…)
“What would happen if there were no Moon?” is actually a very deep scientific question. It was answered back in the early 1990s by the French astronomer Jacques Laskar and colleagues, who carried out numerical simulations and demonstrated that in the absence of the Moon’s stabilising influence, the Earth’s axis of rotation would undergo wild variations in the angle of tilt to its orbit plane (the technical term is obliquity) over timescales of tens of millions of years. The Moon keeps that angle within a very narrow range of 22 to 24 degrees, thereby providing a stabilising influence on Earth’s climate.
Also, we wouldn’t have tides (might have teeny ones, due to the sun, which would I guess be at the same local time each day). Which in turn means that much of our coastal scenery might be very different.
And also, a whole chunk of popular songs would be missing from the genre. And we wouldn’t have lunatics.
cr
On reflection, the reason for the tides is due to the difference between gravitational pull at the nearest point (to the moon) and the median point i.e. the circle where the Moon lies on the horizon. Inverse square law of attraction applies. With the Moon, that’s a difference in distance of about 1.7%.
With the sun, the difference is .004%. So I think any solar tides would be undetectable.
cr
I don’t believe that is correct. For one thing the tidal effect of the Sun is easily detectable. It’s the explanation of neap tides and spring tides.
Cracking seems to be common with large bells. Presumably due to the stresses set up by contraction during cooling, but they were also very vulnerable to building fires.
The biggest bell in the world also has the biggest crack. That is the Tsar Bell in Moscow, and its crack actually takes the form of a huge piece broken out of it. It sits on a huge plinth in the Kremlin, with the broken piece propped against it.
Napoleon apparently contemplated nicking it while he was occupying Moscow, it would have been worth a fortune just as scrap metal, but it was too heavy to move.
cr
And sub
It is an interesting coincidence that Paul McCartney left the Beatles on the anniversary of the death of Stuart Sutcliffe.
Jerry, I don’t know if you ever noticed, but the Omar Sharif you see in “Lawrence of Arabia” bears an astonishing resemblance to my ex-husband. Too bad he didn’t look like Paul McCartney, but Omar Sharif is pretty good.