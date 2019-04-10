University of Chicago Police remove pro-Palestinian protestors from talk that they disrupted

This is the way a pro-free-speech University should deal with people who try to disrupt or shut down a talk on campus. A lot of schools would have simply let disruptive protestors continue their disruption and eventually stop the talk, but, in accordance with the University of Chicago’s policy on free expression and the specified disciplinary provisions, they were removed from the venue.

This took place yesterday when visiting professor Eugene Kontorovich, a professor of law at George Mason University, a staunch opponent of boycotts of Israel, and a defender of the legality of Israel’s West Bank Settlements, came to our Law School to talk about—and oppose—the BDS movement. Kontorovich’s views would naturally rile up many on the anti-Israel Left, and so some protestors (apparently not students) disrupted his talk.

You can read the story in the student newspaper, The Chicago Maroon (click on the screenshot below):

Here’s how the University handled the situation (“Todd” is Charles Todd, the Dean of Students at the Law School) :

The protesters—who identified themselves as part of Jewish Voice for Peace—entered the public event and sat in the back of the room, according to law students attending the talk. The protesters handed out pro–BDS literature calling for political action in response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Minutes later, several more protesters entered with a Palestinian flag and and a sign that read “No occupation, end apartheid, right of return.” They began chanting, “Free, free Palestine, protesting is not a crime.” Todd then arrived and repeatedly asked the protesters to stop chanting or to leave the room, he said in his e-mail. The UCPD then arrived on the scene to remove the protesters from the event. Three of the protesters were escorted from the room by UCPD officers and were held outside the doors of the event while their license information was recorded. During this time, protesters displayed [sic] continued to hold the Palestinian flag and the sign. The protesters were then issued trespass warnings, according to Todd’s email, and asked to leave the Law School.

This is completely in accord with the University’s policy on disruptive conduct, which spells out in great detail how the school deals with disruptive conduct by both students and non-students. Student disruption can be punished by a variety of sanctions up to expulsion, something the students in general don’t like. Many have opposed any punishment for disrupting talks, something that of course would lead to chaos and the end of free speech at this university.

In fact, some students present at this event apparently wanted the disruption to proceed, and argued that removing protestors is itself a violation of free speech. This view is ridiculous, and again shows that many students have no idea what “free speech” really is:

Several students who witnessed the incident expressed frustration with the presence of police officers in the Law School and questioned the University’s application of its free speech policy by allowing the protesters to be removed. . . . A first-year law student who spoke with Todd following the protest expressed his frustration with the UCPD presence in the Law School. He said that after talks in which administrators promised to reform their protocol, reforms were either not put in place or not carried out. “Our takeaway was that [Todd] endorsed what happened,” the student said. The student went on to say that given the nature of Kontorovich’s talk on the First Amendment, he felt as though, “This runs counter to the fact that all these lunch talks are open to the public, and that we are reportedly told that we should fight bad speech with good speech.”

Todd, while he didn’t call the police, did in fact endorse what happened, as he should have. In an email to law students, he said this (among other things):

“This chanting did violate the University’s policies. It is the right of any speaker invited to our campus to be heard and for all who choose to be present to hear the speaker. Moreover, it is the right of members of the audience to ask tough questions of those speakers. The heckler’s veto is contrary to our principles. Protests that prevent a speaker from being heard limit the freedoms of other students to listen, engage, and learn.”

Good for Todd!

As for “fighting bad speech with good speech” as a rationale for disruption, that’s just bogus. You give your “good speech” in another place, or outside the venue. Otherwise, the “bad speech” doesn’t even get heard. Can’t a first-year law student understand that? Or was that student disingenuous enough to try to turn the University’s policy back on itself in this tortuous way?

At any rate, it would be salutary for all universities to adopt this policy. Ask disrupting students or non-students to desist, and, if they don’t and persist in their disruption, bring in the University police and toss their sorry tuchases out. If they’re students, take names and punish them if they do it more than once. This is the only way to ensure that freedom of expression is protected on campus.

I note again, as I have several times before, that the Chicago Maroon has never taken a stand on free speech at my school; and they are a newspaper! I suspect that many of the editors are invertebrates. They should be writing editorials explaining free speech and how to engage in non-disruptive protest, but they say nothing. They should be ashamed of themselves.