Stephen Barnard has mallards, too

I guess Spring has come to Idaho, for Stephen Barnard, on his big plot of land on Silver Creek, reports an influx of mallards. He sent some lovely photos, and his notes are indented:
Some photos of your favorite duck species: Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos)
A small flock flew into the creek in pretty good light (for a change). There were seven ducks: six drakes and one hen. The hen was obviously paired with a single drake. I name them Bubba and Sheila. (first photo)
The other five drakes were obviously jealous of Bubba and up to no good. Bubba was having none of it, keeping between them and Sheila, even while Sheila was acting up, apparently egging on the other drakes. (Apologies for my anthropomorphism.) I expected fireworks any moment, but they swam off peacefully feeding, for the time being.
Sheila will very likely nest here. She’d better watch out for the mink.
I hope that mink minds his business! Here are the photos:
Sheila would probably be dialing 911 if it were available for ducks. We have our share of mallards here in the city, Wichita,but the Canada geese kind of crowds them out.
“I hope that mink minds his business!”
Somehow I believe that the mink thinks that feasting on duck eggs *is* his business.
Some of those photos need a caption!
They are beautiful, but the male-female ratio is worrying. I fear that Sheila is not safe.
She seemed to enjoy being courted.
It’s nice to have photos of lots of mallards, in light of our annual discussion about the identity of the residents of Botany Pond. Every male mallard in these photos has a brown chest. As that sample size increases (and a search of mallard photos on the internet can increases it further), we should be more and more certain that the light-breasted mallard in Botany Pond this year probably is/was Frank.