Stephen Barnard has mallards, too

I guess Spring has come to Idaho, for Stephen Barnard, on his big plot of land on Silver Creek, reports an influx of mallards. He sent some lovely photos, and his notes are indented:

Some photos of your favorite duck species: Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos)

A small flock flew into the creek in pretty good light (for a change). There were seven ducks: six drakes and one hen. The hen was obviously paired with a single drake. I name them Bubba and Sheila. (first photo)

The other five drakes were obviously jealous of Bubba and up to no good. Bubba was having none of it, keeping between them and Sheila, even while Sheila was acting up, apparently egging on the other drakes. (Apologies for my anthropomorphism.) I expected fireworks any moment, but they swam off peacefully feeding, for the time being.

Sheila will very likely nest here. She’d better watch out for the mink.