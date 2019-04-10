Livestream of black-hole announcement at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)

As I mentioned yesterday, today is the day that the Event Horizon Telescope team will announce “a major discovery”, which will almost certainly include the first photographic image of a black hole.

The announcement will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. Eastern Time in the US or 1300 GMT. Sadly, I’ll be on my way to the dentist’s for my semiannual tooth cleaning, and will have to miss this, but you don’t have to. Just go to the YouTube site below just before the times noted above, and you’ll see this exciting announcement.

I’ll watch it afterwards, but it won’t have the emotional impact of the live announcement. So it goes.

13 Comments

  1. moleatthecounter
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    2.00 pm – GMT. Announcement/press conference live on YouTube now.

    • Leslie Griffiths
      Posted April 10, 2019 at 8:08 am | Permalink

      Stream is poor and keeps dropping out – at least at my end.

  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 8:08 am | Permalink

    “This is a Herculean task” — I hope one more pleasant than mucking out the Augean stables. 🙂

  3. Mike
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 8:10 am | Permalink

    Brilliant wonderful work.!!

  4. mikeb
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    Cool, I’m sure, but this stuff is so far over my head…(as it were)…

  5. David Harper
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 8:39 am | Permalink

    The papers by the consortium that achieved this remarkable feat are all open-access for anyone who wants to delve into the details:

    First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. I. The Shadow of the Supermassive Black Hole

    https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/ab0ec7

    First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. II. Array and Instrumentation

    https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/ab0c96

    First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. III. Data Processing and Calibration
    https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/ab0c57

    First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. IV. Imaging the Central Supermassive Black Hole

    https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/ab0e85

    First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. V. Physical Origin of the Asymmetric Ring
    https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/ab0f43

  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    Fasci-freakin’-nating!

  7. Roger
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 8:52 am | Permalink

    Neato!

  8. Mark Reaume
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 9:06 am | Permalink

    M87 is as large as our solar system. Unfathomable!

    • alexander
      Posted April 10, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

      Yes, this was a surprise. We all thought the first image would be that of Sagittarius A*, because it is close, at the center of our galaxy. But the apparent size of M87 is larger, even with its huge distance

  9. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 9:07 am | Permalink

    It just finished- I am not a physicist but that was riveting. Absorbing. So very interesting. I didn’t think such an apparently trite news item would have such an interesting background to it. A picture of X is not exactly impressive- but this was impressive. I think I’ve learned a few things.

  10. Tim Harding
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 9:57 am | Permalink

