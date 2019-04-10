Livestream of black-hole announcement at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)

As I mentioned yesterday, today is the day that the Event Horizon Telescope team will announce “a major discovery”, which will almost certainly include the first photographic image of a black hole.
The announcement will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. Eastern Time in the US or 1300 GMT. Sadly, I’ll be on my way to the dentist’s for my semiannual tooth cleaning, and will have to miss this, but you don’t have to. Just go to the YouTube site below just before the times noted above, and you’ll see this exciting announcement.
I’ll watch it afterwards, but it won’t have the emotional impact of the live announcement. So it goes.
2.00 pm – GMT. Announcement/press conference live on YouTube now.
Stream is poor and keeps dropping out – at least at my end.
“This is a Herculean task” — I hope one more pleasant than mucking out the Augean stables. 🙂
Brilliant wonderful work.!!
Cool, I’m sure, but this stuff is so far over my head…(as it were)…
I urge you to see Derek Mueller’s primer – linked in this post from yesterday:
The papers by the consortium that achieved this remarkable feat are all open-access for anyone who wants to delve into the details:
First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. I. The Shadow of the Supermassive Black Hole
First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. II. Array and Instrumentation
First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. III. Data Processing and Calibration
First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. IV. Imaging the Central Supermassive Black Hole
First M87 Event Horizon Telescope Results. V. Physical Origin of the Asymmetric Ring
Fasci-freakin’-nating!
Neato!
M87 is as large as our solar system. Unfathomable!
Yes, this was a surprise. We all thought the first image would be that of Sagittarius A*, because it is close, at the center of our galaxy. But the apparent size of M87 is larger, even with its huge distance
It just finished- I am not a physicist but that was riveting. Absorbing. So very interesting. I didn’t think such an apparently trite news item would have such an interesting background to it. A picture of X is not exactly impressive- but this was impressive. I think I’ve learned a few things.
Amazing!