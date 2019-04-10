Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ and the New Boss

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “risk,” came with the following message:
These aren’t jokes. They are facts. You can read the Pope’s entire post-synodal apostolic exhortation here, appropriately titled CHRIST ALIVE.
And they are facts.
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “risk,” came with the following message:
These aren’t jokes. They are facts. You can read the Pope’s entire post-synodal apostolic exhortation here, appropriately titled CHRIST ALIVE.
And they are facts.
|Paul Topping on For Siblings Day and my mom…
|Stephen Barnard on Stephen Barnard has mallards,…
|paultorek on A philosopher at the NYT write…
|JezGrove on University of Chicago Police r…
|JezGrove on University of Chicago Police r…
What a mockery. It’s bullshit all the way down.
+1
That’s a concise analysis and conclusion.
Sounds an awful lot like the U.S. attorney general. Maybe the Bishops are also from the republican party, sure sounds like it. Just Hacks of a different party.
—
Lennon & McCartneyPope Frankie the First
[From ABCNews:] “On the topic of child sex abuse and cover-ups in the church, the pope called for the “eradication” of traditions that allowed child sex abuse to take place and for a challenge to how church leaders handled cases with “irresponsibility and lack of transparency.””
Look who’s talking. Recently, Pop’ Francis refused the resignation of the (French) cardinal Barbarin. The cardinal is accused of having protected a pedophile priest for many years. Even if the case is not yet judged, the cardinal’s resignation was an ethical gesture in the context.
Pop’ Francis did not act as to send a strong message against “irresponsibility and lack of transparency” nor against eradication “unhealthy” traditions.
Why does “post synodal” sound vaguely sexual, kinda like “post coital”?
One puerile thought leads to another and I’m reminded of this article in Aeon, primarily about medieval theories of sex and priests https://aeon.co/essays/getting-down-and-medieval-the-sex-lives-of-the-middle-ages. It’s quite interesting, though nothing about the post synodal state.