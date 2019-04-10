Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ and the New Boss

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “risk,” came with the following message:

These aren’t jokes. They are facts. You can read the Pope’s entire post-synodal apostolic exhortation here, appropriately titled CHRIST ALIVE.

And they are facts.

6 Comments

  1. Mark R.
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 12:09 pm | Permalink

    What a mockery. It’s bullshit all the way down.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted April 10, 2019 at 12:47 pm | Permalink

      +1
      That’s a concise analysis and conclusion.

      Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

    Sounds an awful lot like the U.S. attorney general. Maybe the Bishops are also from the republican party, sure sounds like it. Just Hacks of a different party.

    Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 12:35 pm | Permalink

    Christ, you know it ain’t easy
    You know how hard it can be
    The way things or goin’
    They’re gonna crucify me

    Lennon & McCartney Pope Frankie the First

    Reply
  4. Desnes Diev
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 1:16 pm | Permalink

    [From ABCNews:] “On the topic of child sex abuse and cover-ups in the church, the pope called for the “eradication” of traditions that allowed child sex abuse to take place and for a challenge to how church leaders handled cases with “irresponsibility and lack of transparency.””

    Look who’s talking. Recently, Pop’ Francis refused the resignation of the (French) cardinal Barbarin. The cardinal is accused of having protected a pedophile priest for many years. Even if the case is not yet judged, the cardinal’s resignation was an ethical gesture in the context.

    Pop’ Francis did not act as to send a strong message against “irresponsibility and lack of transparency” nor against eradication “unhealthy” traditions.

    Reply
  5. Jenny Haniver
    Posted April 10, 2019 at 1:37 pm | Permalink

    Why does “post synodal” sound vaguely sexual, kinda like “post coital”?

    One puerile thought leads to another and I’m reminded of this article in Aeon, primarily about medieval theories of sex and priests https://aeon.co/essays/getting-down-and-medieval-the-sex-lives-of-the-middle-ages. It’s quite interesting, though nothing about the post synodal state.

    Reply

