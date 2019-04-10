For Siblings Day and my mom’s 100th birthday

I’m back from the dentist, and you’ll all be pleased to know that I’m in perfect dental health (the mental health, however, is more dubious). When I returned, I found an email that my sister Susan sent me on National Siblings Day. It’s the two of us as kids, and I suspect it was taken in our garden in Kiffisia, Greece, a ritzy suburb of Athens, where we had a big house and a big garden (two gardeners!). In those lean postwar years in Greece, an Army captain could afford such digs (my dad was stationed in Athens for 2½ years).

I’d guess this would have been about 1956, when I was around six and my sister about four. And we’re wearing matching Davy Crockett tee shirts. Those were the days!

Happy Siblings Day, sis!!!

And Susan also reminded me that today would have been my mother’s 100th birthday. She sent this picture of my mom holding one of her cherry breads: our equivalent to the despiséd fruitcake. My sister’s comment:

Today would’ve been Mom’s 100th birthday!! What does that make us??!! Remember the big hair and the damn cherry breads?!

It makes us OLD, of course, but although I miss my mom, I don’t miss big hair and I especially don’t miss the cherry breads!