Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and National Chinese Almond Cookie Day. Those aren’t fortune cookies, but the ones shown below. (I have no idea what lobby managed to get this comestible its own holiday):

It’s also the Christian Feast Day for Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was hanged by the Nazis on April 9, 1945. Here I am making an exception of my rule “No religious feast days”, as I admire Bonhoeffer for his courage and because his theology was relatively sane (though still, of course, theology).

On this day in 1585, Sir Walter Raleigh’s expedition to America left on its way to Roanoke Island, where it landed and established the Roanoke Colony (Raleigh wasn’t on the expedition). By 1590, the Colony mysteriously vanished, and we still don’t know what happened to its settlers. On April 9, 1860, according to Wikipedia, “On his phonautograph machine, Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville makes the oldest known recording of an audible human voice.” The machine worked by “transcrib[ing’ sound waves as undulations or other deviations in a line traced on smoke-blackened paper or glass.” Here’s what the device looked like:

On this day in 1865, the fighting of the American Civil War ended as Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House, Virginia. In 1939, black singer Marian Anderson, after being denied by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) the right to sing to an integrated audience at the DAR’s Constitution Hall, gave a replacement concert at the Lincoln Memorial. Thousands of people came in support of Anderson and many, like Eleanor Roosevelt, resigned from the DAR in protest. Here’s the big concert:

As noted above, it was on this day in 1945 that pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer was hanged by the Nazis for his “subversive” activities and for spying.

On April 9, 1959, NASA introduced the “Mercury Seven” astronauts to the public, a scene depicted very well in the Tom-Wolfe inspired movie “The Right Stuff”. You can see the three videos of the real press conference here, here, and here. On this day in 1965, the first indoor professional baseball game was played as the Houston Astrodome opened. Finally, it was on this day 14 years ago that Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony in Windsor.

Notables born on this day include Charles Baudelaire (1821), Eadweard Muybridge (1830), Charles Proteus Steinmetz (1865), Paul Robeson (1898), Hugh Hefner (1926), Tom Lehrer (1928), Carl Perkins (1932), Valerie Solanas (1936), Sam Harris (1967), Kristen Stewart (1990), and Jackie Evancho (2000).

Here’s a Muybridge photo of a leaping cat (he also, as you may know, proved through his stop-motion photography that a running horse has at one point all four hooves off the ground):

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on April 9 include François Rabelais (1553), Francis Bacon (1626), Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1882), William Henry Johnson (“Zip the Pinhead”, 1926), Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1945), Frank Lloyd Wright (1959), and Phil Ochs (1976).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus shows some tenderness towards Hili. Hili isn’t impressed.

Hili: Why are you standing over me? Cyrus: Out of concern for your safety. Hili: But nothing is threatening me. Cyrus: That’s beside the point.

From Heather Hastie: Interspecific love between a cat and a ferret:

Two tweets from reader Nilou. This first one restores my faith in humanity:

What a douchebag.. I would have done the same thing. pic.twitter.com/LmOoCPFDYE — Molly (@MsMollyRachael) March 24, 2019

From the Ravenmaster at the Tower of London:

Even the humble raven contains within its blackness a whole spectrum, a whole rainbow, a chord of black. The black can be sooty, soily, glazed, cindery, blackboard black, kohl black, coal black, noir, Schwarz. I don’t know how many words and phrases there are to describe black. pic.twitter.com/1k9JumIi23 — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) March 30, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. First, a lovely stag beetle (he says “click on the picture if you see a blur”):

My kids & I found the most incredible (and also rare) stag beetle at Osorno, a volcano in Chile! ~9cm long male of Chiasognathus grantii, also called ciervo volante, the flying deer. Like deer, males use their incredible headgear in contests for females. pic.twitter.com/CYqylSnbVC — Amy Lynn Toth (@Amy_L_Toth) April 7, 2019

A hornet attacking what looks to be an orthopteran. Translation of the Japanese: “The hornets were strong!”

I’m not sure how I feel about this breed of domestic duck.

Funky duck, Oswestry Agricultural Show. Stunna pic.twitter.com/eSzUqJ2QmT — James Robinson (@JRfromStrickley) April 6, 2019

This letter from William Faulkner (second tweet below) is pretty well known:

Or this one. William Faulkner resigning as postmaster at the University of Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/RFVtadjNX8 — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) April 3, 2019

Oh man, just when you think you’ve seen the last possible case of one species mimicking another, you find something like this—a spider mimicking a caterpillar!

Tweets from Grania, with a gecko licking its eye:

The Satanic Leaf-Tailed Gecko pic.twitter.com/QSYknhROuB — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 7, 2019

Well, live and learn: I had no idea horseshoe crabs swam upside down!

This is how horseshoe crabs swim, upside down pic.twitter.com/a4UYxDasHK — Physics Fun (@PhysicsVideo_) April 7, 2019

A lovely view of the Chicago skyline taken from near one of the water-pumping stations out in Lake Michigan (the white-and-red structure in the foreground):

Just when I’m sure I’ve seen every possible photo of the #Chicago skyline, @barrybutler9 proves me wrong. Gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/smb8te1iCe — Robin Baumgarten (@WGNRobin) April 6, 2019

This ant, apparently viewed with a scanning electron microscope, seems to have a friendly face: