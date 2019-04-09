Tuesday Duck Tails

There’s never a dull moment at Botany Pond. This morning at 7 a.m. no ducks were visible, but when I whistled for a while, Honey came flying in over the fence at the pond’s south edge, skidded to a stop in the water, and then swam rapidly to me, subsequently downing a big three-course breakfast.

This afternoon, when I met Anna at the pond for our first annual Joint Duck Feeding, only the drake was there (by the way, he needs a name), and we fed him for a bit. He’s a lovely male, with no obvious signs of domestic genes. He’s small, too, so he’s neither Frank nor James. Honey is certainly not monogamous!

Name this duck, please:

And then, when Anna and I were sitting on the edge of the pond, we heard a whir of wings and some quacks, and Honey came flying in. She landed on the ground near us, and Unnamed Drake got out of the pond to join her. Here’s Anna feeding them corn:

And then they jumped into the pond, ignoring the food, and COPULATED! The drake mounted Honey, forcing her whole body underwater, including her head (which he had in his bill), and she was under for about 20 seconds. I wanted to break it up but Anna told me not to. She was right. Sure enough, the bout ended after a short time and both ducks surfaced, flapping their wings in postcoital glow. Then they preened and swam off together. I think that it was a real mating, though Honey may already have laid eggs.

Here’s the mating; you can barely make out Honey’s head underneath Unnamed Drake. Yes, there are two ducks in this photo. And remember that the male has to unfurl his big coiled penis.

If they really mated, this is part of what was happening:

Afterward I took a few shots of the hen to see if it was Honey. And indeed, she had the same stippling pattern on her bill as one of the two hens from the other day (only one hen remains), with the distinctive black corner spots where the bill meets the head:

Finally, she got out of the water and blithely walked across the grass to the other, larger pond:

Sorry if I post too many duck pictures, but you don’t have to look at them!