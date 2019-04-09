Readers’ wildlife photos (and a video)

Please send in your good wildlife photos if you have some.

Reader Tony Eales from Australia continues his series of arthropods from his trip to Borneo. His notes are indented.

There aren’t too many insect orders left from my Borneo trip. Here we have Blattodea, Diptera and Hemiptera. A lot of people think termites are ants, and a lot of stuff on the web still puts termites in their own order of Isoptera; but phylogenetic analysis shows them to be deeply nested within the Cockroach order Blattodea. They’re basically eusocial cockroaches. In Australia I am used to seeing them only if I lift a log or peel back some dead bark, but in the rainforest of Brunei they were out marching along a balcony rail like ants.

We saw more traditional cockroaches as well. A very large nymph or wingless female roach out on a ginger leaf on a night walk.

A medium sized roach with love hearts on its prothorax. Ignoring completely taxonomic accuracy, I’ve dubbed it the Love Bug.

And the smallest winged adult roach I’ve ever seen at about 3-4mm.

With my camera woes, flighty insects like flies were difficult to photograph and I missed, what may be, my only opportunity to photograph a stalk-eyed fly but I did get some other interesting dipterans. The first I have no idea of the family but the other two I am certain where Rhiniid Flies as we have similar species in Australia.

Rhiniids:

We also had many Hemipterans. The Flatid planthopper was almost identical to others I’ve seen in Australia. As was the Rice Bug Leptocorisa sp. (second photo). But both seemed like their colour was more “saturated” than the ones at home.

I also found an unidentified tiny nymph in a lovely shade of pink.

I also recorded the sounds of Cicadas calling at dusk. It’s an extraordinary call that sounds like a trumpet. They would call at the same time every day for about 15mins. Every time I listen it takes me back to the rainforest. The video is all hazy because my phone was in a ziplock bag to protect it from rain and humidity: