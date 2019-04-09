In which I visit Woke Left websites

It’s really time I stopped looking at HuffPost, as my friends tell me repeatedly. But I still like to look at Woke Left websites, just like I look at conservative and centrist or center-Left websites: just to see what’s going on.
I’ve managed to break the habit of looking at Salon, though, spending a bit of time there today, I was appalled to see how mindlessly authoritarian it has become: it’s almost a caricature of Authoritarian rhetoric. One example: I saw the movie Green Book on the plane to Europe, and thought it was pretty damn good, though I was of course aware that the family of the black protagonist Don Shirley objected to its factual inaccuracies. But it was a movieand not a biography. Liberties were and are taken in movies like this.
Salon‘s objection, though, was the familiar one that Green Book was a “white savior movie.” That I don’t quite get, as it’s a movie in which a black man weans a white man from his racism, and a white man helps a black man come out of his shell. If there was any saving, it was mutual. But I prefer to think of it as the story of two very different men finding their common humanity. The story was absorbing, new to me, pretty much if not wholly true, and the acting was superb. Andit by no means whitewashed the racism of the South in the early Sixties.
But if you read Salon‘s house critic’s review of the movie, you’re thrust into a world where the quality of a work of art depends entirely on whether it corresponds to the critic’s intersectionalist ideology. Here, for instance, is the end of (t.v.) critic Melanie McFarland’s splenetic review of Green Book:
It’s much simpler, however, to spit-shine escapist Social Progress tales drawn from a mythologized version of history. These reassure mainstream white audiences of how far we’ve come as a nation despite the headlines about a spike in hate crimes, the rising white nationalist presence within law enforcement and in politics, racially motivated mass shootings and widening wealth gaps between whites and non-white minority groups.
None of this is to say that Farrelly has no right to direct “Green Book” or that Vallelonga should not have told his father’s story. But it would have helped, perhaps, if someone from within Shirley’s family circle had been consulted, if only to prevent “Green Book” from being a story about a white man’s flirtation with racism by way of witnessing a black man’s strained effort to survive and succeed in spite of it.
So in this way “Green Book” transforms racism into something that, you know, really makes you think, something terrible happening to other people, something that’s really too bad, instead of an ever-present structure in America from which people either specifically or unwittingly benefit. Racism is awful, but it doesn’t force Tony to risk anything aside from punching out a few people threatening the guy who’s paying him.
And that’s soothing. It sells the idea that as long as a person doesn’t behave like a violent criminal from Sundown Town, Alabama, when confronted with a person whose skin is darker than theirs, that’s enough. The passage of time will take care of the rest, assisted by a few take-out meals and road trips along the way.
“Green Book” is a manual for an outdated mode of thinking, in other words, and a mode of moviemaking that needed to end yesterday. But we’ll take 2019. That would be a fine time for fresh start.
The underlying theme of this vitriol is that racism in America hasn’t gotten any better since 1962—a palpably ridiculous claim, but one that makes me realize why people objected to Steven Pinker’s last two books on progress—and that making racism personal elides the fact that it’s a structural, endemic, and omnipresent feature of America. Unfortunately for McFarland, we’ve made a lot of strides in the last 57 years, and although racism still pollutes America, the purpose of the movie was to tell the story of two men embedded in a time when bigotry was an unquestioned feature of the American South. It is the story of two men, not a polemic about the racism of modern day America, which is what McFarland wanted. She reviewed the movie not as it was, but in comparison to the movie she would have made, which would be the equivalent of art under Stalin.
But I fulminate. I liked the movie. I will not be going back to Salon any time soon.
If you want to see a calm refutation of all these criticisms of Green Book, including the erroneous claims of Shirley’s family, watch this video.
On a happier note, HuffPost continues to go down the tubes, at least judging from its analytics seen here. Viewership seems to have dropped about 50% just since October:
In comparison, The New York Times, flawed as it is but still not fully Woke, is holding pretty steady over that period:
It will be a happy day for me when HuffPost closes up shop.
Hey, always wise to keep a fingertip on the Zeitgeist’s carotid.
60 million for Huff Po and 1.5 million for NYT? Jesus wept.
Visiting woke websites, huh? No wonder you’re having a “black dog” day.
I wonder if there is a singularity of wokeness induced by identitarian obsession over everything. For example, this happened recently in Canada: Canada: one Indigenous group accuses other of cultural appropriation in award row
Subtitle (not a parody):
Inuit singers cut ties with show over nomination of Cree singer Connie LeGrande, who they say improperly uses throat singing
I’ve no objection to Salon‘s Melanie McFarland writing a polemic of this sort — though I disagree strongly with her premise regarding Green Book — but it shouldn’t masquerade as film criticism. Cahiers du Cinéma, it ain’t.
Slate has become completely woke after the departure of Jacob Weisberg last year. Its new format is pure clickbait. The tease headlines are incomplete and cut off mid-sentence to invite the reader to click on the article to read the rest. Invariably, the article is woke nonsense.
I watched Clint Eastwood’s The Mule the other day and found it quite enjoyable and well-made. Like you, I went to look at reviews out of morbid curiosity, and found that many of them were middling. The criticism of the movie levied by the first two I clicked on randomly were basically that Eastwood’s character is an old white man and we’re expected to like and/or sympathize him, that the character is “problematic,” and that the Mexican cartel drug-runners aren’t portrayed as nice people. From the Roger Ebert review website:
“There’s also an icky, creeping sensation of xenophobia that permeates the film. One could imagine ‘The Mule’ being used as an argument in favor of President Trump’s proposed border wall, given its tone-deaf and one-dimensional depiction of the minorities Earl encounters. Casually racist, he refers to blacks and Hispanics in good-naturedly antiquated terms. But then all the Mexicans he works for are scary, gun-toting criminals who want to bring drugs into our country, and many of them are depicted in stereotypical fashion with shaved heads and neck tats. They’re taking advantage of Earl, a hardworking Korean War veteran who’s seen the American Dream collapse beneath him.
‘Earl is Trump’s proverbial Forgotten Man: Elderly, white and living in the Heartland, he listens to country music and longs for a simpler time before the Internet complicated everything. He’s in your movie theater today, but you could easily imagine him on Fox News tomorrow.”
First off, the reviewer lies. The first Mexicans we meet are hard-working, good people who help Earl on his farm. They share a great bond and all are sad that they have to leave their relationships behind because Earl’s farm is being foreclosed. The Mexicans we meet after that all work for the cartel, so of course they’re not depicted as friendly people.
Second, I cannot figure out where this reviewer found the “creeping sensation of xenophobia.” I just can’t. In fact, the movie depicts Earl as a man out of time (as in Gran Torino: I man who’s from a different era and so old he doesn’t know that he’s sometimes saying something that’s now seen as racist. There are several scenes in the film that demonstrate the struggle of minorities in today’s US. In one scene, a man an innocent Mexican man is pulled over, and he keeps telling the police that “these are the most dangerous five minutes of my life,” while constantly telling them how scared he is. Another scene involves Earl pulling over to help a black family fix their flat tire, and when he refers to them as “negroes” (again, being unwittingly racist), they tell him outright that they don’t like being called by that word. In a third scene, two Mexicans are sitting with Earl at a restaurant and notice that all the white people are staring at them, as the restaurant’s patrons are all white and the film makes clear that this town is apparently not friendly to minorities.
So, how did the film critic arrive at these conclusions? The only way I can figure is that she wanted to. And the fact that she thinks Earl is a representation of Trump’s America because he’s old, white, and listens to country music could not be a worse case of stereotyping rooted in political bias.
Then, we have the Variety review, which notes in its headline’s subtitle: “From the writer of ‘Gran Torino’ comes another feelgood story of a casually racist old-timer — a problematic character that director Clint Eastwood knows exactly how to make charming.”
It goes further, but there are too many quotes to give you here, as most of the review is about how problematic the main character is and how, by extension, the movie itself is problematic (even though it is clearly delivering a message that the reviewer doesn’t want to recognize).
Links: https://variety.com/2018/film/reviews/the-mule-review-clint-eastwood-1203087533/
https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/the-mule-2018
And Gran Torino could not possibly be a more heartwarming movie about a racist man who overcomes his views and decides to put his hatred behind him, comes to love the people he had learned to hate, and eventually sacrifices himself out of that love.
“It’s much simpler, however, to spit-shine escapist Social Progress tales drawn from a mythologized version of history.”
Gosh! More of the all enveloping “optimism” of the far left. Hopefully this crap will continue to reduce their following.