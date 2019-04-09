First black hole photo should be released tomorrow; explanatory video below

Reader Bryan called my attention to the fact that in exactly 24 hours, a photo of a black hole (if there is indeed such a photo), will be released for the first time. The project is described in this New York Times article, which gives this context:
At 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday April 10, a group of astronomers who run a globe-girdling network of radio telescopes called the Event Horizon Telescope are expected to unveil their long awaited pictures of a pair of putative black holes. One of the objects sits at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, buried in the depths of interstellar dust and gas, and equivalent in mass to 4.1 million suns that otherwise have disappeared from the visible universe.
The other target is in the heart of Messier 87, a giant galaxy in the constellation Virgo, where a black hole 7 billion times the mass of the sun is spewing a jet of energy thousands of light-years across space.
According to calculations, and if all has gone well, either or both of the black holes should appear as a tiny shadow backlit by the glow of radio energy at the galactic center.
They might be circular, oval or some other shape entirely, depending on whether they are rotating, or if the Einsteinian equations describing them are slightly wrong, or if they are spitting flares of energy, which is how quasars produce fireworks visible across the universe.
. . .astronomers are thrilled at the prospect of finally, actually seeing the previously unseeable.
“Yes, I’m definitely excited to see the image!” Daniel Holz, of the University of Chicago, wrote in an email. “It’s not really rational, since I know the math works and the theory has been thoroughly tested. But still, this would be a picture of the real thing, up close and personal. That is super cool.”
Read more below. The article says that although we don’t know for sure if the image of a black hole will be captured, the scientists are acting as if they have something to show: there will be a simultaneous announcement in six places and a big party at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. So this should be cool, and we’re luck to see it in our lifetime.
Bryan also sent a link to this 9-minute video, adding that “Derek Mueller has a very lucid theoretical primer – using tangible props and minimal computer graphics ( I particularly liked this )- which will help understand the anticipated image of the black hole tomorrow.” Do watch it today, though, as it is Mueller’s guess about what the photo will look like based on the principles of physics. It also explains the connection between the image and the Einstein’s theory of relativity.
Pretty amazing. I wish Stephen Hawking could see this.
Nothing to see here, folks. And that is what is so amazing! A picture of the ultimate form of nothing to see – that which is too massive and dense to allow light to reveal it.
Does this mean Stephen Hawking would’ve owed Kip Thorne another one-year subscription to Penthouse?
That… was cool. And to think that the rather fanciful-look of a black hole featured in the Interstellar movie was really based on a theoretical something. The movie was pretty good in its own right as well.
There are some oversimplifications (the acretion disc doesn’t show any red or blue shift and the hole appears to be changeless) but the fact that you can see the acretion disc behind the hole above and below it because of the way gravity bends light around it appears sound.
It’s no 2001 but I certainly enjoyed it.
Kind of a weird way for these physicists to do science, though. If I thought I was about to make a discovery tomorrow, I think I would wait until tomorrow before I blabbed to all the media about it…
That was an enlightening video. Looking forward to what the photos reveal tomorrow.