Should the college-admissions scam participants get jail time?

On the news tonight, and now via CNN, I learned that thirteen parents and college staff who participated in the college-admissions scam, falsifying college applications to improve kids’ chances, have pleaded guilty. These include the best-known participant, actor Felicity Huffman. I suspect that others like Lori Laughlin will follow shortly with similar pleas, for there’s a penalty cost for fighting charges that were so well substantiated with evidence.
When this all broke, I thought that some jail time, though not much, would be an effective deterrent to others who might cheat in this way, and would also show that rich white people are not above justice. But now I’m beginning to wonder if the cheaters will get anything more than a slap on the wrist. As CNN writes:
Thirteen wealthy parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, and one coach will plead guilty to using bribery and other forms of fraud as part of the college admissions scandal, federal prosecutors in Boston said on Monday.
Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star, pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a fake charity associated with Rick Singer to facilitate cheating for her daughter on the SATs, the complaint says.
She faces up to 20 years in prison. In exchange for Huffman’s plea, federal prosecutors will recommend incarceration at the “low end” of the sentencing range, a $20,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release. They will not bring further charges. [JAC: her lawyers have asked for NO jail time.]
A federal judge will have the final say on the outcome for Huffman and the other defendants.
I’m usually not this vindictive, but it seems to me that without jail time, a $20K fine (easily affordable by these rich parents) and a year of “supervised release” is an undeservedly light punishment. Give parents like Huffman 4-6 months in jail! That, I think, will be a strong deterrent. Of course other participants may have committed more serious crimes, but here I’m talking just about those rich parents who paid money to produce college applications full of lies.
Perhaps I’m being too vindictive here, but there’s no deterrent like incarceration, however light, for thenceforth you’ll always be a person who “went to jail”.
What do you think? Vote below, but leave comments with your take.
I’m usually vindictive.
Not sure what the charges are in terms of felony, etc. But for most people, having a criminal record is more of a punishment than the prison time is, at least if the time is two years or less.
Make them fund a full four year scholarship for a deserving student at the same school.
Make it be expensive if you want a deterrent.
In Switzerland, traffic fines are based on income, not the infraction. I like your idea of funding scholarships and the amount should be a significant percentage of the net worth of those involved. Let them know the alternative is the maximum incarceration.
If only! I have often argued for this, especially in cases of corporate pollution cases. Piddly little fines will never deter the perpetrators, and this corruption case is no different. Hell, look how much they were willing to pay to get their idiot kids a university spot!
Most of these parents are so wealthy at this point that they never have to work another day in their lives if they don’t want to. Also I doubt very much a criminal record is any deterrent to a hollywood producer when considering an actor like Macy or actress like Laughlin. So in this case ‘having a record’ is likely to have very little impact on their lives.
Why the American fetish for putting people in jail?
These were non-violent crimes, and not committed out of malice, and not likely to be repeated by the perpetrators. So the only point of jailing them is the alleged deterrent effect on others. You could justify any punishment up to and including the death penalty with that argument.
By the way, you call 4 to 6 months ‘light’?
It costs a lot of money to keep someone in jail. A suitable fine, on the other hand, brings in money to the system, and, together with the public embarrassment, is I think a much more appropriate punishment.
cr
I’d agree. 10 hours of actual community service a week for a year seems appropriate. A fine seems pointless for the very rich.
Spot on.
I think, when taken in isolation, we can envisage harsh penalties for specific transgressions.
But when we then look at other crimes,and the current one seems less dire.
In my weaker moments, if I was wealthy, I can see myself doing anything to get my children into the best college – against all my principles. The parental force is strong in this one.
But while I do understand, my sense of fairness and equality of opportunity shrieks ‘foul play’.
I’d go harder after the people taking the bribes. At least the parents have a misguided sense of helping their children.
Your first sentence was my first response too.
I agree with everything else you wrote as well.
I have wondered about that too.
Also, a phrase you hear American police say a lot is, “I am going to take you to jail”, or “you are going to jail”, or “do what I say or your’e going to jail”.
Maybe it’s a catchphrase that doesn’t mean actual jail, but I have noticed it for quite a while and don’t hear it anywhere else.
That statement generally means that a suspect is about to be arrested and taken to the jailhouse for booking. What happens after that — usually release on bond or (for less serious offenses and/or for defendants without criminal records) some type of non-monetary recognizance program — is up to a judge, not the police.
Hey, we’re a country where supporters of Trump chant “lock her up, lock her up.” You guys are softies.
I agree with your assessment. A short jail term is needed to show that the justice system treats the rich and poor alike. That is not true of course, but let’s not make it look any worse than it is.
Jail time? My ‘vote’ is Most Definitely! At least 4 months in the clinker, suspended, with a hefty fine, and community service cleaning bathrooms at a nearby public school.
Jail seems really harsh to me. I could see house arrest and community service on top of a criminal record.
I vote against jail time for the perps. Instead, I suggest that they (the parents, not the kids) be sentenced to mandatory return to college at certain selected institutions. I suggest sentencing them to two semesters at Evergreen State, with no time off for good behavior.
Evergreen. That might run afoul of the Eighth Amendment.
8 = cruel and unusual punishments!
IMO the strongest deterrent is having their kids rejected from every high-end school after this – even ones they would’ve otherwise qualified for. I.e. demonstrate that the outcome of cheating is worse than the outcome of not cheating would have been.
Let’em go to a community college for the first couple of years, then transfer in to a 4-year on the strength of their record.
IMO the parents should get maybe a year in jail. Enough to disrupt their lifestyle and business.
Punishing children for the sins of the parents seems very biblical.
“God warns that He is “a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the fathers to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me.”
Of the cases covered in the media, it’s clear that most, if not all, of the kids were in on the caper. Some helped put together fake sports dossiers. Many would have been quite aware of their being on sports rosters, or being credited for online courses they never touched.
That leaves aside the cute trick of claiming learning disability mitigation that allowed them 8-16 hours to complete their SATs — that apparently is so widespread in rich communities that only some poor sucker agrees to do it in the normal four hour period..
Getting extra time for the SATs is ridiculous. Part of what they’re supposed to judge is quickness “on the draw.” I’m not denying learning-disabled kids the right to a college education, but do you really think they would succeed at an Ivy League type school? So glad I took the SATs back in the days when we didn’t even study for them. They were supposed to measure aptitude in math and, I suppose the verbal scores would reward people who’d read more.
I got time-and-a-quarter for the LSATs. While my reading comprehension is obviously very high, my reading speed is at the 26th percentile (in addition to other issues, all related to processing visual information). Think about that — that’s basically the range of a nearly mentally retarded person. Without extra time, my score would not have accurately reflected my abilities. I was able to be the best student in my classes at one of the best law schools in the country (and graduated Summa Cum Laude from college), so it’s not as if my LSAT score wasn’t reflective of my capabilities.
I also got time-and-a-quarter on my tests in law school (but I wasn’t just talking about grades in the previous paragraph, as I usually understood the cases better than the other students in class…it just took me a lot longer to read them!). Without that, I couldn’t finish any of the tests, so I wouldn’t have been able to demonstrate my knowledge of what was taught in the courses. I didn’t need extra time on the SATs or college tests because they were so easy for me, but once sentences start to pass certain lengths or have too many words with four or more syllables in them, my reading speed slows down further.
There are cases where people have extreme learning disabilities in a specific area that make measuring their abilities in the normally allotted time unfeasible. These are rare instances and I agree that this system is abused, but it is a necessary system for some people.
That’s a ripping good story. Congratulations for overcoming. I’d rather have you as an attorney than some smart-ass speed reader.
Haha thanks. Unfortunately, I only got through the first two years of school. I started a business during the first year and, by the end of the second, I had to choose between school and running the business full-time. I chose the latter. But I hope to one day finish that degree, if only because I invested time and money in it and would like to have it!
I think all the kids are in on it. But they may not have had a choice in the matter. I think some parents may push their kids not out of love for those kids but to be able to tell their buddies that their kid got into an Ivy League school. The kids may care less than their parents.
Ah, I should’ve caveated my post. I wasn’t suggesting we punish innocent kids for the crimes of their parents. I agree, that’s not right. But I’m also skeptical that the kids were innocent in this.
The schools themselves seemed to have also (at least in several cases), determined that the kids weren’t innocent, as they’ve kicked several of the kids out, and in at least one case, removed the credit awarded for all classes taken so far.
It’s pretty hard to be “innocent” when your acceptance letter says something like ‘congratulations on your varsity sailing scholarship’ when you’ve never sailed.
Most def some kind of punishment that hurts the perpetrators. Scholarships a good idea unless it becomes an occasion for them to virtue-signal. Maybe Felicity Huffman is a Big-ass Cheater’s Scholarship fund? I find the SAT cheating particularly disgraceful for some reason. Infinite says it’s a non-violent crime, but it cheats someone deserving out of a slot at the college.
(I saw that! 🙂
“Infinite says it’s a non-violent crime, but it cheats someone deserving out of a slot at the college.”
So do Affirmative Action quotas.
I wouldn’t send people to jail for tax evasion, either. Make them pay what they owe, and an appropriate penalty on top. If their crime is cheating the state out of money or services, it’s daft to spend even more state money on keeping them in jail.
I think the idea of making the offending parents pay for a scholarship fund, at least equal to what it would have cost them to pay for their own kids to attend, seems quite appropriate. Adjust that according to the wealth of the offender (because it would be exorbitant for some struggling parent who spent their last buck on bribes to get their kid an advantage…)
cr
Affirmative action is not quite the same thing.
I’m not necessarily advocating for jailtime, but these parents should get much more than a slap on the wrist. (I’ve always been very supportive of my two kids, but cheating on their behalf, or encouraging them to cheat, would prevent me from sleeping at night.)
“Affirmative action is not quite the same thing.”
It does still deprive somebody in the non-affirmative group of a place. It’s a zero-sum game (for a given level of funding).
But my point is, the guilty parents weren’t motivated by malice towards any particular person. I find it easier to forgive cheating to secure ones own advantage, than trying to victimise some other actual person.
I do agree the parents should get some significant penalty. A fine plus community service, I think.
(I agree cheating is wrong, just that IMO many other behaviours are wronger. I have a strong feeling of fairness myself, and I would feel ashamed to cheat and highly aggrieved to be cheated against.)
Incidentally, there are borderline cases. What the parents did was plainly cheating and illegal. Suppose instead, they had hired a special tutor to teach their kids how to maximise their SAT scores, would that have been okay? Or, how about just paying to send their kids to a school with a reputation for achieving high SAT scores?
cr
Infinite, I largely agree. Unless exorbitant, I’d suggest a financial penalty of the larger of the full cost of tuition or the amount they spent to cheat (for a scholarship fund), plus court and investigative costs. Plus appropriate community service.
The idea of appropriate is important. As an example, I once helped with a recreational equine program that matched juvenile offenders finishing a transition program back into the community with disabled youths. My impression was that these kids bonded and came to see that although they were quite disadvantaged, others had even tougher lives.
How about making the culprits contribute an equal $$$ amount to a fund that is trying to get Harvard(and others) from discriminating against Orientals being admitted because of a quota system and affirmative action.
Huffman and Laughlin (and their children) have received a great deal of negative media attention. They seem to have been punished by public humiliation, which is just as bad as incarceration.
“Supervised release” isn’t jail time, is it? I thought it was probation.
I voted for jail time, but now, after reading the comments, I’m having second thoughts. It’s fun, though, to think of people who are dipped in gold sitting around in a dank cell for a while, meditating on their anti-social behavior. I guess it’s a retributive instinct.
Although Huffman will not serve anything near the maximum 20 year sentence because she is rich and famous, the fact that term is even a possibility shows how absolutely perverse the American justice system is. A non-celebrity would probably get a much more severe sentence than what Huffman will end up with. Michael Cohen will only serve three years at the most and Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago cop who pumped 16 bullets into an unarmed African American youth, was sentenced to less than 7 years. Paul Manafort got only 7.5 years and may be pardoned by Trump. Tax cheats to the tune of millions of dollars get only a few years, if that. I know for a fact that the vast majority of people who owe the IRS hundreds of thousands of dollars or more do not even come close to prosecution. How do I know this for a fact? I worked for the IRS and saw many cases like this. Only a tiny sliver of those people who seemingly devote their entire lives to hiding assets to avoid paying taxes ever face a prosecutor, much less jail.
It seems that in many cases the sentence a convicted felon gets is at the whim of the judge with poorer people and minorities getting the short end of the stick. Such a system can only corrode the citizenry’s faith in American justice and plays into the hands of demagogues and their populist appeals.
I think part of the reason tax evasion is commonly regarded as a minor offence is that ‘everybody does it’. It’s perfectly legal to arrange your affairs so as to pay the minimum tax, or claim whatever deductions you can. Often it’s not entirely clear-cut what is a legitimate ‘business expense’. So that creates a grey area.
As far as the poor (sorry, ‘lower socio-economic groups’) getting heavier sentences, I think that’s regrettably almost universal. The value of their time (and their lives) is perceived to be so much less than People Who Matter. But I don’t think any parent should get ‘jail time’ for this one.
cr
Again with the unarmed?
Except he was armed and had been breaking into vehicles, punctured a police car tire with the knife and did further damage
He also refused to drop the knife.
He didn’t really need to be shot, but, if he had not have been doing any of those things he wouldn’t have been.
Had he dropped the knife, he wouldn’t have been.
I believe we have to maintain the two systems we have here, one for the rich and one for the poor. More appropriately, the guy who managed and ran this whole scheme…how much time does he get? Probably none since he cooperated and turned in everyone. He says he worked the program on more than 700 people. It’s almost as good as being president.
It would be obscene if the originator of the scheme, who ratted on everyone else, escaped jail time while some of his ‘victims’ were to go to jail. I expect he talked many of them into it.
It is unfortunate that in many such schemes the most guilty person is the one who has the most valuable information to ‘sell’ in terms of negotiating a reduced penalty for himself. Just a perverse facet of reality. I blame G*d. 😉
cr
I say no jail time in exchange for guilty plea. $15,000 worth of “Charity fraud” just doesn’t seem like a significant crime.
But ban the kids from the NCAA – that should be a significant deterrent.
Make them wear for one month a sandwich board sign that says “My kid was too stupid to get into USC”
That’s a low blow, but amusing to entertain.
Bring back the pillory
Yes, but after reading the comments I am less convinced of that.
A substantial fine coupled with community service seems appropriate, but they are apparently very well off so there is no punishment other than public shaming that will matter much.
There are statutory sentencing guidelines in federal criminal cases that set a sentencing range (based upon numerous factors regarding the nature of the offense and the defendant’s background) which a federal judge must calculate before imposing punishment on a defendant.
When the Federal Sentencing Guidelines were first adopted in the late 1980s, their application was mandatory, and judges had little discretion to impose a sentence outside the designated range. In the mid-2000, the US Supreme Court heard a case presenting a constitutional challenge to the guidelines, US v. Booker, in which a badly fractured Court upheld the guidelines’ constitutionality (by a 5-4 margin), by construing them as advisory rather than mandatory (by another 5-4 margin, with Justice Ginsburg being the sole swing vote). Since Booker, federal sentencing courts have much greater leeway to impose sentences below or above the range set by the guidelines.
All that having been said, no one yet knows what the applicable guideline ranges will be for the defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case, since that calculation requires a pre-sentencing investigation and report. The guideline range for the coaches and other school officials involved in this scam will likely to be higher than for the parents involved, since they abused a position of trust and were motivated by monetary gain, rather than by a misguided desire to help their offspring. (NB: even at the bottom end, the guidelines range always authorizes a federal judge to incarcerate a defendant for up to six months, although probationary sentences are customary in such cases.)
Whatever the guidelines ranges work out to be for the various defendants, in the absence of extenuating circumstances, I think that sentences within the range set by law are what should be imposed in this case — no less and no more, and certainly not because this is a high-profile case or because some of the defendants are rich.
Since I don’t know what the designated sentencing ranges will be, I voted “no opinion” in the poll.
White-collar crime needs to be punished much more heavily than it is. A culture where bribery, cheating, fraud, tax evasion, etc. are considered minor violations leads to all kinds of societal ills. What these people did is much worse than, say, shoplifting from a store (not that shoplifting is OK). It should be punished commensurately.
I, like many other here, clicked on jail, but am reconsidering after reading the comments. I kind of like the community service aspect, coupled with community college for the kids. There – amongst the masses – they can earn their place and transfer on merit. That isn’t even a punishment, really, but a gift.