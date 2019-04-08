We have some bird photos today from reader Saloni Rose, an evolutionary biology and neurobiology student at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISER) in Mohali, India. Saloni has contributed once before. Her notes and IDs are indented (this contribution was sent on March 1):

This week I had an opportunity to visit the wetlands of Mangalajodi at the northern tip of Chilika Lake (Orissa, India). Hosting more than 300,000 birds, Mangalajodi is recognised as an IBA (Important Bird and Biodiversity Area). We reached there in the early morning and were welcomed by the boatmen who took us around the place. The boatmen, in particular, were very helpful. They knew every species in the area and would draw my attention to several inconspicuous birds. Here are a few photos of residents and guest species.