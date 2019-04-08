Monday: Hili dialogue

We’re back at the beginning of the work week: it’s Monday, April 8, 2019. And it’s also National Empanada Day, so have a pastie or its equivalent. Finally, it’s International Romani Day, celebrating the group formerly known as “gypsies,” a group that I was surprised to learn originated in India.

Both historical news and birth/death anniversaries are thin on the ground today. On April 8, 1820, the Venus de Milo was discovered on the Greek island of Milos. It survived World War II by being hidden, along with the Winged Victory of Samothrace and Michelangelo’s “Slaves,” in a chateau in the French countryside. On this day in 1904, “Longacre Square” in Manhattan was renamed “Times Square” after the New York Times, whose headquarters were located in the building where the New Year’s Eve ball drops every year.

Exactly two years later, the first person diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a German woman named Auguste Deter, died. Postmortem examination of the brain by Dr. Alois Alzheimer showed the diagnostic brain lesions. On April 8, 1911, Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes, studying the conductivity of mercury cooled by liquid helium, discovered superconductivity.

On this day in 1924, the great Kemal Atatürk, as part of his secular reforms, abolished sharia courts in Turkey. Erdogan (hopefully on the way out) is, of course, effacing and reversing Atatürk’s legacy. On April 8, 1942, according to Wikipedia, “Soviet forces open[ed] a much-needed railway link to Leningrad,” but I cannot find confirmation of this date and event anywhere else (I didn’t look for long). The siege of the city by the Nazis lasted 872 days and killed as many as 1.5 million people. It was the greatest loss of life in any city due to war.

Finally, it was on this day in 1974 that Hank Aaron poled career home run number 715, breaking Babe Ruth’s 39-year-old record. Here’s a video of the event. (The current career record is 762, set by Barry Bonds in 2007.)

Notables born on this day include Mary Pickford (1892), Yip Harburg (1896), Sonja Henie (1912), Betty Ford (1918), Jacques Brel (1929), Seymour Hersh (1937), Catfish Hunter (1946), and Barbara Kingsolver (1955).

Those who bought the farm on April 8 include Pablo Picasso (1973), Omar Bradley (1981), Ben Johnson (1996), Laura Nyro (1997), and Annette Funicello (2013). Picasso painted several works with cats; here’s his “Cat Devouring a Bird”:

In my estimation, Laura Nyro was a musical genius, and hardly anybody remembers her, even though her songs were covered by other famous singers. She died of ovarian cancer at only 49. Live recordings of her performances are rare; here’s one:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Editor Hili is interrupting her website by napping on an employee’s arm:

Malgorzata: Go lie on the sofa. Hili: No, your discomfort makes me very comfortable.

In Polish:

Małgorzata: Idź na sofę.

Hili: Nie, Twoja niewygoda daje mi pełen komfort.

Two tweets from Heather Hastie, who’s monitoring the kakapo breeding season. It looks to be a productive year for these flightless parrots. At this age they’re like cotton balls:

Pura-2-B-19 when it was put into Bella's nest this morning. These newly-hatched chicks look terribly vulnerable in a nest; but it was being fed by Bella within half an hour. Fingers crossed it's looking good at tonight's check! #kakapo #kakapo2019 #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/KWl8KJ2NMi — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) March 27, 2019

I can think of few things more fun than getting down in the mud with a baby elephant:

Kindly caption this video.. pic.twitter.com/dZD1oTLhRv — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) March 27, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry on the origin and malfeasance of religion:

Two tweets from reader Nilou. The first one is good solid advice (notice that the patterns on this hen’s bill are nothing like Honey’s):

Next time you see a Mallard, don’t be so quick to dismiss it as just another boring bird. https://t.co/pS25uTg1aV #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/bg3KQ2YsJ2 — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) March 23, 2019

Duck butts! I saw something just like this yesterday:

Tweets from Matthew. The first is about the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, a famous experimental organism whose entire cell lineage is known. Not only that, but the lineage of all the scientists who worked on it is known, and depicted below. The Universal Common Ancestor is biologist Sydney Brenner, who started all the work on this worm as a model organism. Matthew visited and interviewed him last year in Singapore. Sadly, Brenner, a Nobel Laureate, died three days ago.

Worm researcher lineage visualization of Sydney Brenner (the middle blue node), using Gephi and data from https://t.co/HNAu6sWHx6. There are 2705 distinct people represented (I'm one of them!) pic.twitter.com/NKvE7SI08d — Pete Carlton (@pmcarlton) April 6, 2019

Britain’s PM explains Brexit, with an addition:

Tweets from Grania. First, more fun in the mud, this time with a pangolin:

Adorable pangolin has an awesome time in the mud pic.twitter.com/6RGgasNI85 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 5, 2019

Look at this pigeon! I wonder if Darwin knew the breed:

The Frillback is a pigeon with curly feathers pic.twitter.com/rVDausfnMn — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 4, 2019

Look at that nictitating membrane! (Be sure to play the video.)

A crocodile's eye pic.twitter.com/8JVeQ5nD9n — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 5, 2019