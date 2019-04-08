Monday: Duck report

Both mallard hens have left Botany Pond, presumably to sit on their eggs, leaving one lone drake, who swims around in a desultory way, occasionally emitting a plaintive and muted quack. He’s a handsome lad, though, and I don’t worry too much so long as there is only one male. Here he is: a foppish specimen (note the violet notes in his head plumage):

Mallards are so common that people often overlook how lovely they are—and I’m talking about both sexes.

Here’s a video of him nomming a handful of Mazuri Waterfowl Chow that I tossed to him:

And a gazillion turtles, after having spent the winter buried in the pond bottom, have suddenly reappeared to take advantage of the sun and warmth:

They’re all red-eared sliders (Trachemys scripta elegans), as usual: