Monday: Duck report

Both mallard hens have left Botany Pond, presumably to sit on their eggs, leaving one lone drake, who swims around in a desultory way, occasionally emitting a plaintive and muted quack. He’s a handsome lad, though, and I don’t worry too much so long as there is only one male. Here he is: a foppish specimen (note the violet notes in his head plumage):
Mallards are so common that people often overlook how lovely they are—and I’m talking about both sexes.
Here’s a video of him nomming a handful of Mazuri Waterfowl Chow that I tossed to him:
And a gazillion turtles, after having spent the winter buried in the pond bottom, have suddenly reappeared to take advantage of the sun and warmth:
They’re all red-eared sliders (Trachemys scripta elegans), as usual:
That is a very handsome turtle. Clearly the fauna thrives at Botany Pond.
Cute video.
Re. the turtles, from past years’ photos I’ve also spotted map and painted turtles hanging out with the sliders.
Back when I was at UC, I had a friend who compared students this time of year with frogs. As the sun started to come out, and it “warmed up”, you see them moving slowly into the quads, bundled up. At it got nice you’d see them less bundled up and more energetic. Finally, it would actually be warm, and you would see them moving around and playing. I remember how the turtles feel.
In Wisconsin, we went out in shorts as soon as it was above freezing!
(not every day – just because we could)
I suppose the turtles have some grassy areas not far away where they can lay eggs. Does not work too well on concrete.
If the hens are laying, they should be nearby. Are the nests known? It looks like the pond area is small enough there’s not many places to hide.
So the drake may earn a name. James the 2nd, maybe, although that is not funny enough.
James II (of England) was not a good example of the human species, so I wouldn’t want to risk associating this lovely duck in any way with him, even though it’s James Pond II.
Are we sure it isn’t her previous swain?
I dub the turtle “Charlie” for no particular reason but that he looks like a “Charlie.”