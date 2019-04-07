Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Sunday, April 7, 2019, and we’ve at least reached National Beer Day (there is NO chance that Google will have a Doodle for this). The reason for the holiday? As Wikipedia explains, it on this day in 1933 that

. . . the Cullen–Harrison Act was enacted after having been signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on March 22, 1933. This led to the Eighteenth Amendment being repealed on December 5, 1933, with ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. April 6, the day prior to National Beer Day, is known as New Beer’s Eve. Upon signing the legislation, Roosevelt made his famous remark, “I think this would be a good time for a beer.”

If I had been Roosevelt, I would have had a cool brewski by my side to drink immediately after I signed the bill, becoming the first person in the U.S. since January 17, 1920, to get a legal drink (that’s when Prohibition started).

It’s also World Health Day, sponsored by the World Health Organization, established on April 7, 1948. So don’t drink so many beers that you get sick!

Lots happened in history today. It was on April 7, 1141, that Empress Matilda became the first female ruler of England, keeping her position for 7 years; her title was ‘Lady of the English’. On this day in 1521, Ferdinand Magellan arrived in Cebu in what is now the Philippines. He was killed there twenty days later. On April 7, 1724, the first performance of Bach’s St. John Passion (BWV 245) took place in Leipzig. And on this day in 1805, Beethoven premiered his Third Symphony in Vienna.

On April 7, 1829, Joseph Smith began translating the “Book of Mormon” using Oliver Cowdery as his scribe. A whole religion was founded, as most of them are, on a lie. On this day in 1927, the first long-distance and public t.v. broadcast took place: it was from Washington D.C. to New York City, and the image displayed was the bulldogish visage of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover. Not this picture, though, I’m just showing you Hoover:

As noted above, it was on this day in 1933 that prohibition was repealed, but only for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol as well as wine. Full sale of booze began in December. It’s NATIONAL BEER DAY! On this day in 1948, the World Health Organization was founded (see above), and one year later Rodgers’ and Hammerstein’s great musical South Pacific opened on Broadway. It won ten Tony Awards and ran for 1,925 performances. I’ll post below one of its songs, the still relevant “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” from the 1958 movie version. The song was banned in Georgia for having the “Communist agenda” of approving interracial marriages!

Have a listen:

On April 7, 1955, Winston Churchill, plagued by ill health, resigned as the UK’s Prime Minister. He lived another ten years. In 1968, race-car driver Jim Clark was killed in a Formula Two race in Germany. On that same day in 1969, or so says Wikipedia, it’s “The Internet‘s symbolic birth date: Publication of RFC 1.” (Look at the links for an explanation.) On April 7, 1994, the Rwandan genocide began after the death of the country’s president in a plane attack. Tutsis were executed in Kigali, Rwanda, and ultimately 500,000 to a million of them were killed, about 70% of the population. Finally, it was on this day in 2003 that U.S. troops took Baghdad, and two days later Saddam Hussein’s regime fell.

Notables born on this day include William Wordsworth (1770), Walter Winchell (1897), Billie Holiday (1915), Ravi Shankar (1920), Daniel Ellsberg (1931), Jerry Brown (1938), Francis Ford Coppola and David Frost (both 1939), Joël Robuchon (1945), Jackie Chan (1954), and Russell Crowe (1964).

Here’s a tweet with a rare video of Holiday singing (sound up, please). She’s already worn down from drugs, alcohol, and a hard life, and she died two years later at the age of 44. But what a talent! (h/t: Grania)

Remembering Billie Holiday, born on this day in 1915 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here she is singing "Fine and Mellow" with the Mal Waldron All Stars in 1957. pic.twitter.com/nKh75JhImk — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) April 7, 2019

Those who met their just reward on April 7 include this; and I’m just passing it on from Wikipedia:

AD 30 – Jesus Christ of Nazareth, (possible date of the crucifixion)(b. circa 4 BC)

Less dubious dates of death: El Greco (1614), Dick Turpin (1739), P. T. Barnum (1891), Henry Ford (1947), and Mike Wallace (2012).

El Greco didn’t paint any cats, as far as I know, but here’s a painting by El Greco’s son, Jorge Manuel Theotokopoulos, called “The family of El Greco,” in which the great painter, absent, is replaced by a cat. It was painted around 1605.

Versopolis/Review explains:

The only surviving painting by El Greco’s son is also displayed in the museum. This is an intimate family portrait, featuring the women in the house – Jerónima, her mother and their servants, and a little girl, maybe El Greco’s daughter or granddaughter, most of them busy sewing, embroidering, weaving, knitting. These women are interconnected, constituting a world of their own, the foundation of the home economy, prosperity and peaceful everyday life. The head of the family is absent, he is probably at work in some church, providing for the future of the family. On his empty chair, a cat is perched: only the cat and the little girl are gazing at the onlooker. The absent father is thus represented by his chair and replaced there by the cat, an ironic twist on the head of the family; clearly, he is not to be taken too seriously, he is a cuddly favorite, certainly not some male authority commanding the family by terror. Jorge Manuel never became a great painter, but he gave the cat a weird gaze similar to his father’s human figures – however sneering and ironic. Whatever the public image of the family – and it would seem that they did not appear very much in the public – the intimacy of their home was where a joke on the father and master was tolerated. At least, we know that El Greco’s family was full of cat lovers, and that superstitions about cats did not play a role among them. Being cat lovers, they appreciated their intimate world and protected their warmth from attacks from outside. The work by the female part of the household was appreciated in parallel to the father’s work outside. Among the possible meanings of this painting, we cannot detect hierarchy, although some Christian inscription is clearly there – modesty, dedication to work and the good use of time. The question remains whether it was necessary for the lady of the house to work, or whether it was a symbolic representation of what women are supposed to do. Whatever the interpretation of this modest painting, it is an exciting testimony of the warmth, intimacy and sense of humor among people who loved each other and were eager to preserve the encapsulated world they created. El Greco rests among his paintings, in the church of Saint Dominic in Toledo. His coffin was identified, but has not yet been opened. There is a monument to El Greco in the city, as well. But the real memory of what he loved remains at his home, under the sneering gaze of a cat, reflecting the eyes of the figures from his paintings.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili accepts no gods and no masters:

Hili: Do you really believe that humans are gods? Cyrus: No, when it comes to some humans I’m agnostic.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ty naprawdę wierzysz, że człowiek jest bogiem?

Cyrus: Nie, jeśli idzie o niektórych ludzi, to jestem agnostykiem.

And on the site of his soon-to-be new home—YES, rumor has it that the wooden house will be erected this summer!—Leon longs for prey:

Leon: Somehow no mice are visible.